|Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by Sakie: 1:23pm
The beautiful actress,Rita dominic was with the legendary Salawa Abeni recently and she shared the picture of the both of them on her Instagram page which she captioned
"With the LEGENDARY QUEEN SALAWA ABENI! I was star struck when I realized it was her..� bless her!❤️ @officialsalawaabeni"
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by Daminaj1(f): 1:26pm
awww
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by Tamarapetty(f): 2:01pm
good
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by Benjom(m): 2:14pm
That's quite good of you; you've done the needful by giving respect to whom it's due
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by Flexherbal(m): 2:40pm
Nice one !
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by binsanni(m): 2:45pm
we are waiting for the person that will forward this thing to FP
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by Houseofglam7(f): 4:00pm
All hail the queen Salawa Abeni
Big Sheff, lose some weight!
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by hideraoluwa(f): 5:37pm
Oshey maami
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by Funkybabee(f): 8:00pm
Sure mama
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by Airforce1(m): 9:41pm
Beautiful and rich
Yet no husband
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:41pm
wow. How did they ever come across? !
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by eitsei(m): 9:41pm
Gentle lady ni mí èmi kì ṣe fighter o Ki ẹnikẹ́ni má pé lọ sí ibi ìjà o
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by Spiritofcasting(f): 9:41pm
Ugly thing
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by designVATExcel: 9:42pm
Don't actually know her but the name rings a bell.
Before using Google can any Nairalander tell me who she is, I know she's someone important.
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by DaddyKross: 9:42pm
Airforce1:
Old and grown
Yet no sense
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by yomalex(m): 9:43pm
gentle lady
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by supereagle(m): 9:43pm
Salawa Abeni was once married to Kollinton in the late eighties but things later fell apart.
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by SAMBARRY: 9:44pm
Airforce1:go marry am na abi the tail dangling in between your thighs are no more functional?
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:44pm
Airforce1:Not the end of life
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by innobets: 9:45pm
nawa ooooo, everything fp
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by SAMBARRY: 9:45pm
Spiritofcasting:jealousy and painment go kill you
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by iWasNotHere(m): 9:46pm
Did Rita D. asked you this pls ?
supereagle:
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by pepemendy(m): 9:46pm
she's the queen and pioneer of waka music...she's truly a living legend, she's the mother of that guy that look so much like rick Ross. Salawa Abeni Alidu (born May 5, 1961) is a popular
Nigerian singer. [1] An Ijebu Yoruba from Ijebu Waterside, in Ogun State , she began her professional career in waka music when she released her debut album titled, Late General Murtala Ramat Mohammed, in 1976, on Leader Records. It became the first recording by a female artist in Yoruba Songs to sell over a million copies in Nigeria.
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by SAMBARRY: 9:46pm
DaddyKross:don't mind it
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by lilmax(m): 9:46pm
see this old thing
Mtcheeeeew, go and ______
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by Airforce1(m): 9:48pm
DaddyKross:That's my photo up my profile.
She's rich and beautiful , she should get married .
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by UbanmeUdie: 9:49pm
Rita Dominic is deteriorating faster than the speed of light.
Every woman needs a husband!
Airforce1 won't mind you being his sugar mummy though.
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by coolie1: 9:49pm
like if she was your crush
|Re: Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni by Franco2017(m): 9:49pm
