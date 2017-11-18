Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rita Dominic Pictured With Salawa Abeni (10862 Views)

King Sunny Ade And Salawa Abeni Pictured Together / Big Sheff And His Mother, Salawa Abeni, Step Out Together As Fans React / Salawa Abeni Celebrates Her 55th Birthday (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





"With the LEGENDARY QUEEN SALAWA ABENI! I was star struck when I realized it was her..� bless her!❤️ @officialsalawaabeni"





Source:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbojP8eB4_k/ The beautiful actress,Rita dominic was with the legendary Salawa Abeni recently and she shared the picture of the both of them on her Instagram page which she captionedSource: 5 Likes 1 Share

awww 4 Likes

good

That's quite good of you; you've done the needful by giving respect to whom it's due 16 Likes

Nice one !

we are waiting for the person that will forward this thing to FP 2 Likes





















Big Sheff, lose some weight! All hail the queen Salawa AbeniBig Sheff, lose some weight! 5 Likes

Oshey maami 1 Like

Sure mama

Beautiful and rich



Yet no husband

wow. How did they ever come across? ! 1 Like 1 Share

Gentle lady ni mí èmi kì ṣe fighter o Ki ẹnikẹ́ni má pé lọ sí ibi ìjà o 16 Likes

Ugly thing

Don't actually know her but the name rings a bell.



Before using Google can any Nairalander tell me who she is, I know she's someone important.

Airforce1:

Beautiful and rich



Yet ni husband



Old and grown



Yet no sense Old and grownYet no sense 39 Likes 2 Shares

gentle lady

Salawa Abeni was once married to Kollinton in the late eighties but things later fell apart.

Airforce1:

Beautiful and rich



Yet no husband go marry am na abi the tail dangling in between your thighs are no more functional? go marry am na abi the tail dangling in between your thighs are no more functional? 7 Likes 1 Share

Airforce1:

Beautiful and rich

Yet no husband Not the end of life Not the end of life 10 Likes

nawa ooooo, everything fp

Spiritofcasting:

Ugly thing

jealousy and painment go kill you jealousy and painment go kill you 5 Likes

supereagle:

Salawa Abeni was once married to Kollinton in the late eighties but things later fell apart. Did Rita D. asked you this pls ?

she's the queen and pioneer of waka music...she's truly a living legend, she's the mother of that guy that look so much like rick Ross. Salawa Abeni Alidu (born May 5, 1961) is a popular

Nigerian singer. [1] An Ijebu Yoruba from Ijebu Waterside, in Ogun State , she began her professional career in waka music when she released her debut album titled, Late General Murtala Ramat Mohammed, in 1976, on Leader Records. It became the first recording by a female artist in Yoruba Songs to sell over a million copies in Nigeria. 11 Likes

DaddyKross:







Old and grown



Yet no sense don't mind it don't mind it 6 Likes 2 Shares

see this old thing



Mtcheeeeew, go and ______

DaddyKross:







Old and grown



Yet no sense That's my photo up my profile.





She's rich and beautiful , she should get married . That's my photo up my profile.She's rich and beautiful , she should get married .











Rita Dominic is deteriorating faster than the speed of light.



Every woman needs a husband!





Airforce1 won't mind you being his sugar mummy though. Rita Dominic is deteriorating faster than the speed of light.Every woman needs a husband!Airforce1 won't mind you being his sugar mummy though.