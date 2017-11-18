₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by memez: 3:12pm
@GISTMORE
Three Nigerian students are currently under investigation by narcotics police in Cyprus, after being arrested for the sale of 13 packets of drugs believed to be synthetic cannabinoid and ecstasy
Raymon Stephen Ekerete, Mary Jane Ahunna Onuegbu and Isabella Abosede Brown, who were arrested on the matter, were recently arraigned in court for additional detention.
Police officer Mahir Türe stated that Ekerete was arrested in front of his apartment building, while Onuegbu was arrested in her room. Scales used in drug weighing and materials used in the packaging the drugs were retrieved from them.
VIA https://www.gistmore.com/3-nigerian-students-arrested-drug-peddling-cyprus-photos
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by memez: 3:13pm
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by UbanmeUdie: 3:14pm
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by barackosama(m): 5:21pm
Baba leave drug, that Girl Thick, DAM!!
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by Keneking: 5:22pm
Seen
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by Spylord48: 5:22pm
it is well. Thank God they were caught in Cyprus and not Indonesia, china,Thailand or Philippines.
Say no to tribalism!! We are one Nigeria both north south east and west.To the outsiders there is nothing like Ibo,Hausa or Yoruba. Our image is been damaged abroad by these mules and NOA should start orientating people about the dangers of drug trafficking
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by twilliamx: 5:22pm
Aguntan to ba ba aja Rin oma je igbe. Sheep wey they follow dog Waka go chop sshit. If you keep bad company you will become bad company.
Isabella Abosede Brown kept bad company(ipob)
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by kings09(m): 5:22pm
Ncan oya. Brown roof n ipob
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by DonFreshmoney(m): 5:22pm
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by aleeyus(m): 5:22pm
hmmm
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by Smellingmouth: 5:23pm
Hhmmm
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by deepwater(f): 5:23pm
Raymon Stephen Ekerete, Mary Jane Ahunna Onuegbu and Isabella Abosede Brown
afonja be teaching ipob bad thing
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:23pm
So slay queens also slang dope
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by fashrola(m): 5:23pm
Ekerete? Wow jezz!!! Never knew this guy could be peddling drugs..
See what he's gonna put his mum through now....
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by Bari22(m): 5:23pm
I'm not tribalistic, therefore
I won't read anyone's name
Please help me
If their head is looking like this guy below
Just tell me
I don't think African Jews can disappoint
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by illicit(m): 5:23pm
eeyah
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by slapandfall(m): 5:23pm
IPOD teaching AFONJA bad things
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by sholajigga(m): 5:23pm
NCAN, your food is ready.
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by ladyflair: 5:23pm
Y are they covering their shameless faces. Ndi ara
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by chloride6: 5:24pm
NCAN.....
Nothing for you
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:24pm
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by udyheart01(m): 5:24pm
Checked!
Issa Soft Work For Em'
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by emperordelis(m): 5:24pm
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by Saintsquare(m): 5:24pm
quota system
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by jovialswag(m): 5:24pm
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by kings09(m): 5:25pm
U no see Abosede abi?
aleeyus:
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by kidman96(m): 5:25pm
Sometime ago an Indian politician said nigerians are like cancer and we were all angry... Well no matter how angry we get he is right... Nigerians are worse than cancer...
Everywhere they go they disgrace and embarrass themselves.
India
Italy
Malaysia
China
Dubai
United states
England
South Africa
Ghana
Even within Nigeria......
Shame on you all, including you reading this post,because somehow somewhere your actions active or passive are an embarrassment to you and this country and it contributes to dragging this country backwards.
The ordinary Nigerians are the biggest problem with this country. Every politician destroying this country was once an ordinary Nigerian.
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by kidman96(m): 5:25pm
by
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by Duru1899: 5:25pm
Where are the name checkers?
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by Bari22(m): 5:25pm
we are coming
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by uzoclinton(m): 5:26pm
Them tell una una no hear... Now una go face the wrath of the law
|Re: 3 Nigerian Students Arrested For Drug Peddling In Cyprus (photos) by justscorchone(m): 5:26pm
Why him dey cover face dey form Tony yayo
