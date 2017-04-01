Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) (5742 Views)

In the just concluded Miss World, Miss India Manushi Chhillar medical student from Haryana, is the new Miss World 2017. Elbowing aside beauties from over 108 nations, Manushi was crowned the new queen in the Sanya City Arena in China PR. Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle passed on the coveted crown to the new titleholder, Manushi Chhillar.





The gorgeous 20-year old has also won the Head to Head Challenge and the Beauty with a Purpose titles, earlier this evening.





Top Five finalist were:



Miss England



Miss Mexico



Miss Kenya



Miss France and



Miss India.



A new queen has emerged.. Congrats Miss Manushi Chhillar, a beauty with purpose 2 Likes

If no b becos dey are either not interested or not applying, Indian gals are supposed to win it yearly 9 Likes

more photos...

cool

D lady above me is jobless as me.







See how we just dey struggle for nothing.





Miss Chilla, d named sounds familiar.

redgem:

more photos... fuckedup fuckedup 1 Like

deepwater:

cool Why Why

Hmm

She's very beautiful at least no one can say she didn't Deserve it. 2 Likes





Congrats to her..

Where is Miss Nigeria 1 Like

They look ordinary 3 Likes

I still fine pass her

is this one beautiful? Abeg show me something brown and ebony 1 Like

MISS WORLD IS POLITICAL, LET US IGNORE DEM.



THEY ALREADY KNOW THEY COUNTRY, THEY WILL GIVE IT TO BEFORE THE PAGEANTRY. 1 Like

Fine girl

My Southy babe is more finer than her but congrats to her though..its not easy

congrats to her

Eww that miss Kenya is so ugly what was she even doing there?

Great pick, she's beautiful

Wow! Beautiful woman indeed

sollybaby:

I still fine pass her



Nah lie joor,,in ur dream,,u think say finess nah all about sticking out tongue? Nah lie joor,,in ur dream,,u think say finess nah all about sticking out tongue?



Miss Kenya made top 5 She's pretty.Miss Kenya made top 5 1 Like

uncle stop touching

beautiful!!!

I get the feeling miss Kenya was only there for diversity's sake not because she actually deserved it. 2 Likes

So of all those cute white gals in USA India managed to win Abi, okay ooo. Una weldone with una jazz

ibkayee:

Great pick, she's beautiful

DO U KNOW HOW MANY TIMES INDIA HAVE WON MISS WORLD?



INDIA AND CHINA?



OTHERS ARE US, UK AND MEXICO.



IT IS RIGGED. THEY KNOW WAT COUNTRY TO GIVE IT TO BEFORE THE OCCASION. DO U KNOW HOW MANY TIMES INDIA HAVE WON MISS WORLD?INDIA AND CHINA?OTHERS ARE US, UK AND MEXICO.IT IS RIGGED. THEY KNOW WAT COUNTRY TO GIVE IT TO BEFORE THE OCCASION. 1 Like

she deserve it