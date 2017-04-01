₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by redgem(f): 3:17pm
In the just concluded Miss World, Miss India Manushi Chhillar medical student from Haryana, is the new Miss World 2017. Elbowing aside beauties from over 108 nations, Manushi was crowned the new queen in the Sanya City Arena in China PR. Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle passed on the coveted crown to the new titleholder, Manushi Chhillar.
The gorgeous 20-year old has also won the Head to Head Challenge and the Beauty with a Purpose titles, earlier this evening.
Top Five finalist were:
Miss England
Miss Mexico
Miss Kenya
Miss France and
Miss India.
A new queen has emerged.. Congrats Miss Manushi Chhillar, a beauty with purpose
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by Nbote(m): 3:53pm
If no b becos dey are either not interested or not applying, Indian gals are supposed to win it yearly
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by redgem(f): 4:11pm
more photos...
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by deepwater(f): 5:25pm
cool
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by philchudi: 5:25pm
D lady above me is jobless as me.
See how we just dey struggle for nothing.
Miss Chilla, d named sounds familiar.
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by aleeyus(m): 5:25pm
redgem:fuckedup
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by udyheart01(m): 5:25pm
deepwater:Why
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by deebrain(m): 5:25pm
Hmm
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by HPS3(m): 5:25pm
She's very beautiful at least no one can say she didn't Deserve it.
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 5:25pm
Beautiful, but not as beautiful as these disabled models below
7 Beautiful Models With Disabilities From Around The World
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by align360: 5:25pm
Congrats to her..
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by Lucy001(f): 5:25pm
Where is Miss Nigeria
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by DMerciful(m): 5:26pm
They look ordinary
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by sollybaby: 5:26pm
I still fine pass her
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by Princebulky: 5:26pm
is this one beautiful? Abeg show me something brown and ebony
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 5:26pm
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by legitnow: 5:26pm
MISS WORLD IS POLITICAL, LET US IGNORE DEM.
THEY ALREADY KNOW THEY COUNTRY, THEY WILL GIVE IT TO BEFORE THE PAGEANTRY.
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 5:26pm
Fine girl
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by Jodeci25(m): 5:26pm
My Southy babe is more finer than her but congrats to her though..its not easy
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by zaida202(f): 5:26pm
congrats to her
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by Pussymeat(m): 5:27pm
Eww that miss Kenya is so ugly what was she even doing there?
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by ibkayee(f): 5:27pm
Great pick, she's beautiful
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by newnigerian: 5:27pm
Wow! Beautiful woman indeed
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by Oxster(m): 5:27pm
sollybaby:
Nah lie joor,,in ur dream,,u think say finess nah all about sticking out tongue?
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by rali123(f): 5:28pm
She's pretty.
Miss Kenya made top 5
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by Pharmtj: 5:28pm
uncle stop touching
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by RealAAdekunjo(m): 5:28pm
beautiful!!!
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by JasonBLood: 5:28pm
I get the feeling miss Kenya was only there for diversity's sake not because she actually deserved it.
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by Abudu2000(m): 5:28pm
So of all those cute white gals in USA India managed to win Abi, okay ooo. Una weldone with una jazz
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by legitnow: 5:29pm
ibkayee:
DO U KNOW HOW MANY TIMES INDIA HAVE WON MISS WORLD?
INDIA AND CHINA?
OTHERS ARE US, UK AND MEXICO.
IT IS RIGGED. THEY KNOW WAT COUNTRY TO GIVE IT TO BEFORE THE OCCASION.
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by akponomefavour: 5:29pm
she deserve it
|Re: Manushi Chhillar, Miss India Wins Miss World 2017 (Photos) by Oxster(m): 5:29pm
Pussymeat:
No light in Kenya,,she's charging her phone
