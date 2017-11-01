Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos (9505 Views)

Source; A woman was reportedly killed after a hilux van failed brake and ran into her shop earlier today in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state. According to reports, the vehicle destroyed all the properties in her shop - before hitting her to her death. May her soul rest in peace.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/woman-killed-vehicle-ran-shop-port-harcourt-photos.html 1 Like

Now this is bad, RIP to the dead 2 Likes

How unfortunate! May her soul rest in peace. 3 Likes

God have mercy on her soul , she was only there trying to make a means of surviving 3 Likes

a car had a brake failure, the car jumped gutter and culvert, hit the fence down and killed 2 brothers inside their father's house.. May their soul's rest in the peace That was how siblings were killed sometime ago near my work place,May their soul's rest in the peace 1 Like

Too bad.

Very sad news....her village people finally got her

This kinda death always gat me thinking... How careful could she have been to avoid such kinda death? Tomorrow isn't really promised to anyone... When you think about it, you just have to amend your ways before it gets too late... Rip to the dead. 2 Likes

Serious beating there by now

So she first buhari leave this world

my God... rip

Rip

Rest in peace ma 1 Like

Wetin dey suck blood for this Rivers sef

Tragic, RIP

Plenty horrible news from Rivers state today. 3 Likes

E no go pass Onyibo people escort...

Don't know what the driver was thinking, there is an electric pole beside the van what happened to hitting that instead of entering the woman's shop

RIP

God forbid bad thing.

Eeyah. Too bad. Somebori cannot sitdown jejely in peace again

What could be wrong with the driver? Yeye dey smell...RIP to the dead

unfortunate.... may her soul rest in peace

RIP to her

Port Harcourt has been trending for bad news!







May God Almighty punish Wike and Amaechi,

May God Almighty punish SARS operatives in P/H.





RIP

Most Nigerian drivers are unskilled. Most Nigerian drivers are unskilled.