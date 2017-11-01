₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by Angelanest: 5:17pm
A woman was reportedly killed after a hilux van failed brake and ran into her shop earlier today in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state. According to reports, the vehicle destroyed all the properties in her shop - before hitting her to her death. May her soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/woman-killed-vehicle-ran-shop-port-harcourt-photos.html
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by Angelanest: 5:17pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by eagleae7: 5:19pm
Now this is bad, RIP to the dead
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by freeze001(f): 5:21pm
How unfortunate! May her soul rest in peace.
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by jerryunit48: 5:28pm
God have mercy on her soul , she was only there trying to make a means of surviving
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:36pm
That was how siblings were killed sometime ago near my work place, a car had a brake failure, the car jumped gutter and culvert, hit the fence down and killed 2 brothers inside their father's house.. May their soul's rest in the peace
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by Larryfest(m): 5:37pm
Really tragic.......
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by Evablizin(f): 5:43pm
Too bad.
RIP.
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by ebujany(m): 6:35pm
Very sad news....her village people finally got her
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by DrSad(m): 7:37pm
This kinda death always gat me thinking... How careful could she have been to avoid such kinda death? Tomorrow isn't really promised to anyone... When you think about it, you just have to amend your ways before it gets too late... Rip to the dead.
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by dadavivo: 7:38pm
Serious beating there by now
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by Homeboiy(m): 7:38pm
So she first buhari leave this world
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by romelady(f): 7:38pm
my God... rip
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by Explorers(m): 7:39pm
Rip
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by deboysben(m): 7:39pm
Rest in peace ma
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by Blackfyre: 7:39pm
Wetin dey suck blood for this Rivers sef
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by Vinstel: 7:40pm
Tragic, RIP
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by columbus007(m): 7:40pm
Hmm.
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by ruffhandu: 7:40pm
Plenty horrible news from Rivers state today.
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by BruncleZuma: 7:41pm
E no go pass Onyibo people escort...
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by qualityGod(m): 7:41pm
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by phadat(m): 7:41pm
Don't know what the driver was thinking, there is an electric pole beside the van what happened to hitting that instead of entering the woman's shop
RIP
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by ifyalways(f): 7:41pm
God forbid bad thing.
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by tobidipity(m): 7:43pm
Eeyah. Too bad. Somebori cannot sitdown jejely in peace again
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by epospiky(m): 7:44pm
What could be wrong with the driver? Yeye dey smell...RIP to the dead
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by eightsin(m): 7:46pm
unfortunate.... may her soul rest in peace
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by Amberon11: 7:48pm
Culvert at Woji?
BeeBeeOoh:
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by HarkymTheOracle(m): 7:51pm
So sad
RIP to her
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by Nobodys(f): 7:55pm
. what was d van looking for in d shop?. gosh. someone will just be on his/her own and death will carry wahala come... so sad. RIP
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by UbanmeUdie: 8:01pm
Port Harcourt has been trending for bad news!
May God Almighty punish Wike and Amaechi,
May God Almighty punish SARS operatives in P/H.
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by otokx(m): 8:03pm
phadat:
Most Nigerian drivers are unskilled.
|Re: Hilux Van Kills Woman After Running Into Her Shop In Port-Harcourt. Photos by Alariiwo: 8:13pm
Just take a look at the closeness of the shop to. a main road.
What if the brake of one vehicle fails?
Nigerians and unsafe acts sha
