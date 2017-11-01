₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,195 members, 3,920,241 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 November 2017 at 08:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze (4301 Views)
Billionaire Arthur Eze Relaxes In His Mansion Ahead Of Anambra Election. Photo / Only Buhari’s London Doctors Can Decide When He’ll Come Back – APC / Arthur Eze In Casual Outfit As He Visits Governor Ugwuanyi In Enugu. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by OrientDailyNews: 6:27pm
By Sunday Agbo, Abakaliki
http://orientdailynews.com.ng/politics/buhari-give-igbo-presidency-says/
3 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Baawaa(m): 6:34pm
So Buhari is God,silly talk
18 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by wtfcoded: 6:38pm
Heheheehhehehehe. Make i go re-warm my ofe Nsala biko.
17 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by WizzPoll: 6:46pm
Buhari has 1 vote under the law!
14 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Aonkuuse: 6:58pm
Sir they won't believe you they only believe run away kanu
3 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by skedman(m): 7:07pm
Baawaa:all these mofo that prefer nsala soup than there civic right and future
4 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Luckylife(m): 7:08pm
Is not all old age that will make some one mad , so all the years he spent on earth he still make this slavery statement . so if Buhari is no more before 2023 igbos are finished? God forbid!
4 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by aribisala0(m): 7:11pm
God will not allow Igbo presidency .
Imposicant
None of the devils will permit it
Impossidon't
9 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by deboysben(m): 7:20pm
This arther Eze is a crown zombie of the highest order... Noo u think u can make Anambra your ATM machine. Foolish short engine
11 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Built2last: 7:39pm
Excuse Arthur. The guy is one of the mega wealthy and it's in their blood.they tilt towards anything that protects their wealth.
9 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by mranswer: 7:41pm
Exactly
1 Like
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Ezenwammadu(m): 7:41pm
Who Presidency don epp sef
The north has held that position for many years yet they are lagging behind in all human indexes
15 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by nkwuocha1: 7:42pm
Di anyi, je welu oche
4 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Lincoln275(m): 7:42pm
nawa ooo
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by ProWalker: 7:42pm
Old Igbo man with no sense
8 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by nkwuocha1: 7:42pm
Built2last:
That man is senseless.
6 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by eagleeye2: 7:43pm
Arthur Eze like Arthur Nzeribe
4 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by origima: 7:43pm
Buhari loves Ndigbo dearly.may God continue to lead my president
2 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Kufie(m): 7:44pm
Hmm Arthur Eze. Wisdom really doesn't come with age. Shameless sycophant
6 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Tolumiide: 7:45pm
imagine the people that surround and support our President.
2 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by dadavivo: 7:45pm
Rubbishh, foolish man. He doesn't want EFCC on him.
Who know him house make I cut his small coconut head.
3 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by mgbadike81: 7:47pm
who presidency help? God bless Biafra, the land of the rising sun.
4 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by PenlsCaP: 7:47pm
skedman:
No be only civil right.. na civil defense.
Who civic rice help?.
Civic rice to vote in somebody that cant protect u and rather allow soldiers to come and kill u.
Abeg fo and rest!!
1 Like
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by mumayyez: 7:49pm
Aonkuuse:
Gbam!!
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by BruncleZuma: 7:49pm
APC members and their extensions reminds me of the zombies on Fox and Friends wallahi
3 Likes
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by rozay12345: 7:51pm
All these selfish interest by some leaders to protect their personal investments is uncalled for, Nigeria is a dynamic society in which no one can predict what will dictate future elections. While i am a fan of fairness and equity, a president from an ethnic group does not allay the poverty in the region or it commemorating into positive development. Examples abound in all our Northern Rulers, Obasanjo, Goodluck et al
1 Like
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by dewaskillz: 7:55pm
Hahahahahahahaha!!! My uncle Arthur will never cease to amaze me. That's how he brought jonathan to my hometown and they were gallivanting around now it is buhari. Anyway the north made him rich so he should continue to Lick their ass.
1 Like
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Paperwhite(m): 7:57pm
How have having the presidency helped the regions that has it in previous times esp.the NE that have had the lion share
Though I'm not holding brief for the igbos but I believe having the presidency in never their earnest desire but sharing in a Nigeria that is based on equity, fairness and justice
Never trust the words of an aboki.
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by correctguy101(m): 7:58pm
Kufie:
Nah bro, he's not foolish, even if what he's saying makes no sense in every ramification, he's a business man and like every serious successful business owner, they must gravitate towards the best side that will protect them and their businesses.
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Alariiwo: 8:02pm
Ok.. Let's assume one igbo has the chance to contest under any major party in 2023.
He/She will surely run against an Hausa or Yoruba candidate from another major party. Hausas won't vote Igbo neither will the Yorubas once they have one of theirs contesting.
Even Ipob will observe Nsala or what have you on that day.. So my country people, who will vote the Igbo candidate in?
This their matter tire me o
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Edu3Again: 8:03pm
This same Buhari that cannot give us a fair share of the budget, will now make us in charge of the budget?
|Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by fatymore(f): 8:04pm
Is buhari God or what.. And this is an old man ooo... I hate it when northerners are seen as superior beings and are the only deciding factor in Nigeria politicsq
Your Contribution Towards Vision 2020 And The 7-points Agenda. / Alao-akala To Get Leadership Award / Fg Considers Withdrawing Emirates Airlines Licence Over Ibori
Viewing this topic: godblessuyirich(f), nnachukz(m), okejoshua2201(m), dansokoto1(m), jovychika(f), Ifiegboria(m), sanpipita(m), ruffDiamond, eedrissa(m), udeh3(m), Chalaji080, obylynn, billyG(m), peteromenihu(m), TheTechMan, egbenduru, FemiLastBorn(m), donspero(m), sleezy106(m), Elose11(m), honourhim, ibromatic7, Dakpoghene, scorpa, jolyment, ossybluez(m), Mackin, dokiOloye(m), Mkmoney(m), Forex4u(m), faithdee(f), NabeelAbu, Onyeka8, Abbey247, Righttalk, Camillus92(m), StarFist(m), igbodefender, khalhokage(m), iambijo(m), JuicyStar, coldwater(m), miftpulse and 88 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14