"Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by OrientDailyNews: 6:27pm
By Sunday Agbo, Abakaliki



Billionaire oil tycoon and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Arthur Eze, has called for support from the people of the south-east for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, stressing that it is only through Buhari that the quest for Igbo presidency can actualized.

Eze, who is the founder and chairman of oil exploration company, Atlas Oranto Petroleum, said this in Abakaliki during Buhari’s visit to the state.

According to him, if not for late General Sani Abacha, Ebonyi State would not have been created, adding that Abacha was a good man to have considered the creation of a state called Ebonyi.

He commended governor David Umahi for the rapid transformation of the state, recalling that the level of development in the state was unprecedented after 17 years of his last visit to the state.

“I am very happy to be here. I came here last in the year 2000, about 17 years ago but the place has changed. From Enugu everywhere has changed. There is cleanliness and orderliness everywhere.

“We are happy with the governor that he is doing what we sent him to do. There was a time people were voting against the creation of Ebonyi State. Some governors of Eastern Nigeria were opposing it. General Sani Abacha is a good man, he said let us give you a state. And after giving you people the state, your life changed.

“We should be grateful to the northern people. It is only the northerners that can do that. The same northerner, President Muhammadu Buhari after eight years, will give the Igbo people president. Nobody else will do that, it is only Buhari that can do that. It is only Buhari that can transmit the presidency to the Igbo man because he takes decision without minding who you are.

“Somebody like your governor, David Nweze Umahi, is a man who fears God and thinks after the poor. Support him to rule Igbo people and our lives will be better”, he stated



http://orientdailynews.com.ng/politics/buhari-give-igbo-presidency-says/

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Baawaa(m): 6:34pm
So Buhari is God,silly talk

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by wtfcoded: 6:38pm
Heheheehhehehehe. Make i go re-warm my ofe Nsala biko.

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by WizzPoll: 6:46pm
Buhari has 1 vote under the law!

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Aonkuuse: 6:58pm
Sir they won't believe you they only believe run away kanu

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by skedman(m): 7:07pm
Baawaa:
So Buhari is God,silly talk
all these mofo that prefer nsala soup than there civic right and future

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Luckylife(m): 7:08pm
Is not all old age that will make some one mad , so all the years he spent on earth he still make this slavery statement . so if Buhari is no more before 2023 igbos are finished? God forbid!

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by aribisala0(m): 7:11pm
God will not allow Igbo presidency .
Imposicant
None of the devils will permit it

Impossidon't

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by deboysben(m): 7:20pm
This arther Eze is a crown zombie of the highest order... Noo u think u can make Anambra your ATM machine. Foolish short engine

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Built2last: 7:39pm
Excuse Arthur. The guy is one of the mega wealthy and it's in their blood.they tilt towards anything that protects their wealth.

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by mranswer: 7:41pm
Exactly

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Ezenwammadu(m): 7:41pm
Who Presidency don epp sef undecided

The north has held that position for many years yet they are lagging behind in all human indexes

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by nkwuocha1: 7:42pm
Di anyi, je welu oche angry

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Lincoln275(m): 7:42pm
nawa ooo
Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by ProWalker: 7:42pm
Old Igbo man with no sense

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by nkwuocha1: 7:42pm
Built2last:
Excuse Arthur. The guy is one of the mega wealthy and it's in their blood.they tilt towards anything that protects their wealth.

That man is senseless.

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by eagleeye2: 7:43pm
Arthur Eze like Arthur Nzeribe

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by origima: 7:43pm
Buhari loves Ndigbo dearly.may God continue to lead my president

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Kufie(m): 7:44pm
Hmm Arthur Eze. Wisdom really doesn't come with age. Shameless sycophant angry

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Tolumiide: 7:45pm
imagine the people that surround and support our President.

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by dadavivo: 7:45pm
Rubbishh, foolish man. He doesn't want EFCC on him.

Who know him house make I cut his small coconut head.

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by mgbadike81: 7:47pm
who presidency help? God bless Biafra, the land of the rising sun.

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by PenlsCaP: 7:47pm
skedman:
all these mofo that prefer nsala soup than there civic right and future

No be only civil right.. na civil defense.
Who civic rice help?.
Civic rice to vote in somebody that cant protect u and rather allow soldiers to come and kill u.


Abeg fo and rest!!

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by mumayyez: 7:49pm
Aonkuuse:
Sir they won't believe you they only believe run away kanu

Gbam!!
Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by BruncleZuma: 7:49pm
grin grin grin grin

APC members and their extensions reminds me of the zombies on Fox and Friends wallahi

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by rozay12345: 7:51pm
All these selfish interest by some leaders to protect their personal investments is uncalled for, Nigeria is a dynamic society in which no one can predict what will dictate future elections. While i am a fan of fairness and equity, a president from an ethnic group does not allay the poverty in the region or it commemorating into positive development. Examples abound in all our Northern Rulers, Obasanjo, Goodluck et al

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by dewaskillz: 7:55pm
Hahahahahahahaha!!! My uncle Arthur will never cease to amaze me. That's how he brought jonathan to my hometown and they were gallivanting around now it is buhari. Anyway the north made him rich so he should continue to Lick their ass.

Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Paperwhite(m): 7:57pm
How have having the presidency helped the regions that has it in previous times esp.the NE that have had the lion share
Though I'm not holding brief for the igbos but I believe having the presidency in never their earnest desire but sharing in a Nigeria that is based on equity, fairness and justice
Never trust the words of an aboki.
Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by correctguy101(m): 7:58pm
Kufie:
Hmm Arthur Eze. Wisdom really doesn't come with age. Shameless sycophant angry

Nah bro, he's not foolish, even if what he's saying makes no sense in every ramification, he's a business man and like every serious successful business owner, they must gravitate towards the best side that will protect them and their businesses.
Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Alariiwo: 8:02pm
Ok.. Let's assume one igbo has the chance to contest under any major party in 2023.

He/She will surely run against an Hausa or Yoruba candidate from another major party. Hausas won't vote Igbo neither will the Yorubas once they have one of theirs contesting.

Even Ipob will observe Nsala or what have you on that day.. So my country people, who will vote the Igbo candidate in?
This their matter tire me o
Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by Edu3Again: 8:03pm
This same Buhari that cannot give us a fair share of the budget, will now make us in charge of the budget?
Re: "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze by fatymore(f): 8:04pm
Is buhari God or what.. And this is an old man ooo... I hate it when northerners are seen as superior beings and are the only deciding factor in Nigeria politicsq

