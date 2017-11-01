Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Only Buhari Can Give Igbo Presidency" - Arthur Eze (4301 Views)

By Sunday Agbo, Abakaliki







Billionaire oil tycoon and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Arthur Eze, has called for support from the people of the south-east for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, stressing that it is only through Buhari that the quest for Igbo presidency can actualized.



Eze, who is the founder and chairman of oil exploration company, Atlas Oranto Petroleum, said this in Abakaliki during Buhari’s visit to the state.



According to him, if not for late General Sani Abacha, Ebonyi State would not have been created, adding that Abacha was a good man to have considered the creation of a state called Ebonyi.



He commended governor David Umahi for the rapid transformation of the state, recalling that the level of development in the state was unprecedented after 17 years of his last visit to the state.



“I am very happy to be here. I came here last in the year 2000, about 17 years ago but the place has changed. From Enugu everywhere has changed. There is cleanliness and orderliness everywhere.



“We are happy with the governor that he is doing what we sent him to do. There was a time people were voting against the creation of Ebonyi State. Some governors of Eastern Nigeria were opposing it. General Sani Abacha is a good man, he said let us give you a state. And after giving you people the state, your life changed.



“We should be grateful to the northern people. It is only the northerners that can do that. The same northerner, President Muhammadu Buhari after eight years, will give the Igbo people president. Nobody else will do that, it is only Buhari that can do that. It is only Buhari that can transmit the presidency to the Igbo man because he takes decision without minding who you are.



“Somebody like your governor, David Nweze Umahi, is a man who fears God and thinks after the poor. Support him to rule Igbo people and our lives will be better”, he stated







So Buhari is God,silly talk 18 Likes

Heheheehhehehehe. Make i go re-warm my ofe Nsala biko. 17 Likes

Buhari has 1 vote under the law! 14 Likes

Sir they won't believe you they only believe run away kanu 3 Likes

Baawaa:

So Buhari is God,silly talk all these mofo that prefer nsala soup than there civic right and future all these mofo that prefer nsala soup than there civic right and future 4 Likes

Is not all old age that will make some one mad , so all the years he spent on earth he still make this slavery statement . so if Buhari is no more before 2023 igbos are finished? God forbid! 4 Likes

God will not allow Igbo presidency .

None of the devils will permit it



Impossidon't 9 Likes

This arther Eze is a crown zombie of the highest order... Noo u think u can make Anambra your ATM machine. Foolish short engine 11 Likes

Excuse Arthur. The guy is one of the mega wealthy and it's in their blood.they tilt towards anything that protects their wealth. 9 Likes

Exactly 1 Like





The north has held that position for many years yet they are lagging behind in all human indexes Who Presidency don epp sefThe north has held that position for many years yet they are lagging behind in all human indexes 15 Likes

Di anyi, je welu oche 4 Likes

Old Igbo man with no sense 8 Likes

Built2last:

Excuse Arthur. The guy is one of the mega wealthy and it's in their blood.they tilt towards anything that protects their wealth.

That man is senseless. That man is senseless. 6 Likes

Arthur Eze like Arthur Nzeribe 4 Likes

Buhari loves Ndigbo dearly.may God continue to lead my president 2 Likes

Hmm Arthur Eze. Wisdom really doesn't come with age. Shameless sycophant 6 Likes

imagine the people that surround and support our President. 2 Likes

Rubbishh, foolish man. He doesn't want EFCC on him.



Who know him house make I cut his small coconut head. 3 Likes

who presidency help? God bless Biafra, the land of the rising sun. 4 Likes

skedman:

all these mofo that prefer nsala soup than there civic right and future

No be only civil right.. na civil defense.

Who civic rice help?.

Civic rice to vote in somebody that cant protect u and rather allow soldiers to come and kill u.





Abeg fo and rest!! Abeg fo and rest!! 1 Like

Aonkuuse:

Sir they won't believe you they only believe run away kanu

Gbam!! Gbam!!





APC members and their extensions reminds me of the zombies on Fox and Friends wallahi APC members and their extensions reminds me of the zombies on Fox and Friends wallahi 3 Likes

All these selfish interest by some leaders to protect their personal investments is uncalled for, Nigeria is a dynamic society in which no one can predict what will dictate future elections. While i am a fan of fairness and equity, a president from an ethnic group does not allay the poverty in the region or it commemorating into positive development. Examples abound in all our Northern Rulers, Obasanjo, Goodluck et al 1 Like

Hahahahahahahaha!!! My uncle Arthur will never cease to amaze me. That's how he brought jonathan to my hometown and they were gallivanting around now it is buhari. Anyway the north made him rich so he should continue to Lick their ass. 1 Like

How have having the presidency helped the regions that has it in previous times esp.the NE that have had the lion share

Though I'm not holding brief for the igbos but I believe having the presidency in never their earnest desire but sharing in a Nigeria that is based on equity, fairness and justice

Never trust the words of an aboki.

Kufie:

Hmm Arthur Eze. Wisdom really doesn't come with age. Shameless sycophant

Nah bro, he's not foolish, even if what he's saying makes no sense in every ramification, he's a business man and like every serious successful business owner, they must gravitate towards the best side that will protect them and their businesses. Nah bro, he's not foolish, even if what he's saying makes no sense in every ramification, he's a business man and like every serious successful business owner, they must gravitate towards the best side that will protect them and their businesses.

Ok.. Let's assume one igbo has the chance to contest under any major party in 2023.



He/She will surely run against an Hausa or Yoruba candidate from another major party. Hausas won't vote Igbo neither will the Yorubas once they have one of theirs contesting.



Even Ipob will observe Nsala or what have you on that day.. So my country people, who will vote the Igbo candidate in?

This their matter tire me o

This same Buhari that cannot give us a fair share of the budget, will now make us in charge of the budget?