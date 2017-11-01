Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) (10877 Views)

Big Python Almost Killed A Lady Cooking In Her Kitchen In Edo (Photos) / The Huge Python Killed By Nigerian Soldiers In A Bush Near Their Barracks / Lady Escapes From A Big Python In Edo (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/young-man-shows-off-huge-python-killed-youths-today-benin-photos.html A young man from Benin city, Edo state capital - killed a African rock python with the help of some youths in the area (Benin). According to reports, the huge python was killed after being stoned to death after it was sighted by the group of youths.

CastedDude:

cc; lalasticlala



Straight ticket to FP





Make una use "like" wake me if it made FP Straight ticket to FPMake una use "like" wake me if it made FP 27 Likes 1 Share







They just killed our village meat....

Lala and crew bouncing in like... 12 Likes 1 Share

Lala GRADE!





How much did it weigh, sef?



CastedDude:

A young man from Benin city, Edo state capital - killed a African rock python with the help of some youths in the area (Benin). According to reports, the huge python was killed after being stoned to death after it was sighted by the group of youths.



https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/young-man-shows-off-huge-python-killed-youths-today-benin-photos.html @ op.How much did it weigh, sef?

dat snake if swallow 5years child, thank goodness it was killed

. 14 Likes









Beautiful serpent and its ugly killer!









Lala right now.... Beautiful serpent and its ugly killer!Lala right now.... 11 Likes 1 Share

We’re gradually killing our wild life. At some point, all these animals would be a thing of the past best seen on YouTube or IG. We no even get museums 2 Likes

Let me pitch my tent here as we head for the promise land

Lala Snake Master.. Supper Is Ready

Lala must be very happy right now 5 Likes 1 Share

Front page

...the feelings you get after the Snake Pepper soup symposium

Uncle lala right now 4 Likes

E don reach FP na!







Sunday go good o See meat oSunday go good o

The mumu above have nothing to comment and won’t park well. Issoria

lalala

Wetin carry me open this thread sef? Mtchew

Turks:

We’re gradually killing our wild life. At some point, all these animals would be a thing of the past best seen on YouTube or IG. We no even get museums Abeg, whatever benefit derivable from snakes, let it go, snakes should be wiped off the green earth abeg. Abeg, whatever benefit derivable from snakes, let it go, snakes should be wiped off the green earth abeg. 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm

nero2face:

Lala and crew bouncing in like...

How these ones head shape be sef



Their brains go small die,... SMH..... How them press their head for small pikin How these ones head shape be sefTheir brains go small die,... SMH..... How them press their head for small pikin

Kylekent59:







Straight ticket to FP





Make una use "like" wake me if it made FP

Nobody get your time bros











Ah, dem no chop am? Nobody get your time brosAh, dem no chop am?

♤Damn it's huge!

♤

Still less of a snake than most of the people in my life

Kylekent59:







Straight ticket to FP





Make una use "like" wake me if it made FP Get up...food don done

UbanmeUdie:







Beautiful serpent and its ugly killer!







Lala right now....

Dude trying so hard to be NwaAkpai. God bless your hustle Dude trying so hard to be NwaAkpai. God bless your hustle 2 Likes 1 Share

Ifeanyi4491:

Incase of fp, mention me. get up, we are here get up, we are here