|The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by CastedDude: 6:46pm
A young man from Benin city, Edo state capital - killed a African rock python with the help of some youths in the area (Benin). According to reports, the huge python was killed after being stoned to death after it was sighted by the group of youths.
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by Kylekent59: 6:49pm
CastedDude:
Straight ticket to FP
Make una use "like" wake me if it made FP
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 6:51pm
They just killed our village meat....
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by nero2face: 7:16pm
Lala and crew bouncing in like...
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by RaaGhu: 7:17pm
Lala GRADE!
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by RaaGhu: 7:19pm
@ op.
How much did it weigh, sef?
CastedDude:
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 7:21pm
dat snake if swallow 5years child, thank goodness it was killed
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by deco22: 7:27pm
.
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 7:32pm
Beautiful serpent and its ugly killer!
Lala right now....
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by Turks: 7:44pm
We’re gradually killing our wild life. At some point, all these animals would be a thing of the past best seen on YouTube or IG. We no even get museums
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 7:44pm
Let me pitch my tent here as we head for the promise land
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by Micheezy7(m): 7:44pm
Lala Snake Master.. Supper Is Ready
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by Ezenwammadu(m): 7:44pm
Lala must be very happy right now
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by asaju10(m): 7:44pm
Front page
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by Olasco93: 7:45pm
...the feelings you get after the Snake Pepper soup symposium
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by swiz123(m): 7:45pm
Uncle lala right now
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by legendary2090(m): 7:45pm
E don reach FP na!
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 7:46pm
See meat o
Sunday go good o
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by tobidipity(m): 7:46pm
The mumu above have nothing to comment and won’t park well. Issoria
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by gregyboy(m): 7:47pm
lalala
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by python1: 7:47pm
Wetin carry me open this thread sef? Mtchew
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by python1: 7:47pm
Turks:Abeg, whatever benefit derivable from snakes, let it go, snakes should be wiped off the green earth abeg.
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by tosinjay(m): 7:47pm
Hmmm
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by correctguy101(m): 7:48pm
nero2face:
How these ones head shape be sef
Their brains go small die,... SMH..... How them press their head for small pikin
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by Kufie(m): 7:48pm
Kylekent59:
Nobody get your time bros
Ah, dem no chop am?
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 7:48pm
♤Damn it's huge!
♤
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by Dacronym(m): 7:50pm
Still less of a snake than most of the people in my life
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by NENigeria: 7:51pm
Get up...food don done
Kylekent59:
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by MasViews: 7:51pm
UbanmeUdie:
Dude trying so hard to be NwaAkpai. God bless your hustle
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by NENigeria: 7:52pm
Ifeanyi4491:get up, we are here
|Re: The Huge Python Benin Youths Killed Today After It Was Sighted In Edo (Photos) by paradigmshift(m): 7:52pm
boys wey they kill snake get mind o..
if you give me gun, i dey throw way gun run if i jam this thing. una try
