|Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by Africonji: 7:24pm
The Professor that was arrested Saturday morning by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Anambra for allegedly inducing the electorates has denied the allegation. Professor Ifedioranma Nwaana, who was arrested by DSS buying votes at a polling unit located at Community Primary School, Amawbia in Awka, Anambra State capital speakingwith reporters said that the money was meant for ‘APGA Party Agents’
|Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by Africonji: 7:25pm
The truth is coming out. This APGA okestrated fraud will not stand!!!!!!!
|Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by Africonji: 7:26pm
Mynd44, Lalasticlala. The world must hear this. This scam will not be allowed to stand.
|Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by Sprumbabafather: 7:26pm
APC go cry for days. Nothing for una here
|Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by Flexherbal(m): 7:40pm
At the end , we will know the truth.
|Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by Homeboiy(m): 7:41pm
The best rigger wins
|Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by OrestesDante(m): 7:48pm
I love this game
|Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by Khd95(m): 8:18pm
Apga,apc,pdp all na d same
It's not crime until you are caught.. I can tell u with authority that bathing will happen to dis man.
He will go scot free
|Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by BruncleZuma: 8:29pm
|Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by sotall(m): 8:30pm
The highest rigger wins
|Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by Mznaett(f): 8:30pm
Lol
|Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by Tolumiide: 8:31pm
hmm
|Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by ebonge1: 8:32pm
.
