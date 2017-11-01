₦airaland Forum

Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by Africonji: 7:24pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_RLVidUWbQ

The Professor that was arrested Saturday morning by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Anambra for allegedly inducing the electorates has denied the allegation. Professor Ifedioranma Nwaana, who was arrested by DSS buying votes at a polling unit located at Community Primary School, Amawbia in Awka, Anambra State capital speakingwith reporters said that the money was meant for ‘APGA Party Agents’


https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/anambra-election-man-arrested-inducing-voters-said-money-meant-apga-party-agents/
Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by Africonji: 7:25pm
The truth is coming out. This APGA okestrated fraud will not stand!!!!!!! angry angry angry angry

2 Likes

Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by Africonji: 7:26pm
Mynd44, Lalasticlala. The world must hear this. This scam will not be allowed to stand. angry angry angry

2 Likes

Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by Sprumbabafather: 7:26pm
APC go cry for days. Nothing for una here grin

1 Like

Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by Flexherbal(m): 7:40pm
At the end , we will know the truth.
Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by Homeboiy(m): 7:41pm
The best rigger wins

1 Like

Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by OrestesDante(m): 7:48pm
grin
I love this game
Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by Khd95(m): 8:18pm
Apga,apc,pdp all na d same


It's not crime until you are caught.. I can tell u with authority that bathing will happen to dis man.


He will go scot free
Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by BruncleZuma: 8:29pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by sotall(m): 8:30pm
The highest rigger wins

grin grin grin
Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by Mznaett(f): 8:30pm
Lol
Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by Tolumiide: 8:31pm
hmm
Re: Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For APGA Party Agents by ebonge1: 8:32pm
.

