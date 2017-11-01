₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by Manson1(m): 10:16pm On Nov 18
A US-based Nigerian businessman was dazed in Lagos, when land agents led him to the lagoon after the part-payment for 150 plots offered for N787.5 million.
Kennedy Chukwuemeka Nwabuoku told detectives led by DCP Abutu Yaro, at the Force Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (FCIID), Alagbon, how he had paid N577, 590, 792 in installments among other charges, plus another N18million for bush clearing in February, and how the agents were sending him pictures and videos of caterpillars in action at the purported site at Ifedele Agunbiade Village, Sangotedo, in Eti-Osa area of Lagos.
Nwabuoku told the police that he bought the unseen land with a foreign partner and had paid in fiduciary trust, sending monies on different occasions through his company, KenBouk Global Investment Ltd.
Identified as Emeka Okoronkwo and Michael Owolabi Alonge, the agents, according to Nwabuoku, had offered the land for sale at N5, 250, 000 per plot with Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).
CollegegistNG learnt that members of Nwabuoku’s family in Nigeria who wanted to see the site were told that the land was in an area bought by prominent Nigerians like former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Oba Riliwanu Akiolu, and it was cordoned off so that ordinary citizens could not gain access.
When he became suspicious, Nwabuoku sent the C of O to a friend to verify, and the friend found that no such land or location described in the document existed.
He decided to visit Nigeria and inspect the land for which he had paid the property agent, Okoronkwo, who was identified as owner of Kings Court Realtors at Plot 321A, Akin Ogunlewe Street, Victoria Island.
When he was quizzed by the police on November 8, 2017, Okoronkwo allegedly admitted that he collected N603, 000, 000 for 100 plots, agency fees and legal fees through transfers to Kings Court Realtors’ accounts in two banks.
Detectives found that Nwabuoku transferred the monies in the following order over a period: N229, 000, 000, N86, 000, 000, N120, 000, 000, N41, 300, 000, N11, 291, 000, and N90, 000, 000.
They also found that the C of O given to Nwabuoku is a fake one, and that Alonge who introduced him to Okoronkwo “masterminded the fraud”.
According to the detectives, fictitious persons were listed in the Deed of Assignment that the suspected fraudsters also gave to Nwabuoku.
When Nwabuoku arrived and insisted he must see the site before further payments, Alonge allegedly took him to a location far inside a wooded area that led to the lagoon with canoes going back and forth.
“Mr Michael Owolabi Alonge started pointing around and towards the lagoon, as if he was not sure where the land is anymore,” Nwabuoku stated in his petition to the police.
When Nwabuoku, who had been given no receipt, asked for a refund, he said that the suspects had threatened to kill him if he fails to keep quiet on the transaction.
Detectives have completed their investigation and the matter has been charged to court with Sgt Morufu Animashaun as police lawyer.
CollegegistNG learnt that Alonge is on the run.
There was an arrest warrant for Okoronkwo who allegedly received the payments, and he will appear in court on December 5.
The case is pending before Chief Magistrate (Mrs) Abimbola Komolafe of Magistrate Court 3, Igbosere, in Lagos.
Source:http://www.collegegist.com.ng/2017/11/fraudsters-reportedly-sell-lagos-lagoon.html?m=1
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by Benita27(f): 10:24pm On Nov 18
Let me just laugh.
The Nwabuoke of a man isn't street smart. Why pay for a land you haven't seen in a country like Nigeria?...You'd still have to ask questions before paying after site seeing the plots you want.
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by music4me: 10:28pm On Nov 18
Nigerians and scam,am sure someone somewhere is planning to sell d sky at d rate of 500k per plot...
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by stephleena(f): 10:36pm On Nov 18
silly buyer;,but won't mind selling buhari to Zimbabweans
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by TRAPP(m): 10:58pm On Nov 18
This man is doomed... They should help us to sell Buhari & Lai Muhammad too.
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by Nova01(m): 3:18am
This man is the real definition of a fool...... dey dm use hmm head
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by obyrich(m): 6:25am
Nwabuoku must is a very big fool!
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by xoxo001(m): 2:27pm
Right now anything goes in Nigeria. Money must be made, I am working presently on selling Nigeria if you are interested lemme know
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by Oloripelebe: 3:41pm
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by seunny4lif(m): 4:22pm
The man mumu no be small
Some Nigerian mumu oooooh
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by tempest01(m): 6:05pm
Old..almost two days, wondering why is making front page today.
With that kind off amount he should have come in person to buy the land.
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by pascal558(m): 6:06pm
the score is rising and with about 20youths confirmed dead with a mother also confirmed dead too after news reached her that her son have been killed!Eiye,jewries,aye and malphite have turned edostate to a cementry with the governor folding his hand!!We can't allow this to continue,PROTEST NOW AND SAVE LIVES!!
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by Kingx4sure: 6:06pm
When I think I have seen it all
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by uzoclinton(m): 6:06pm
hehe... They clouded his reasoning with juju.... Strong men
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by IAmFreeman(m): 6:07pm
The man stupidity strong
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by soberdrunk(m): 6:07pm
!!! Both the buyer and the seller are both Mad!! How can you be pumping out such huge amounts of money without even seeing the land, ordinary '50 naira' gala that i want to buy in traffic, i collect and hold my gala tightly before giving the seller money......
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by swiz123(m): 6:07pm
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by NigerDeltan(m): 6:07pm
See money!
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by BE811APP: 6:07pm
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by HauteReel: 6:07pm
Don't forget to bring your life jackets along.
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by Blackfyre: 6:07pm
This is too much afonja selling lagoon to a flatino?
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by ruffDiamond: 6:08pm
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by darkenkach(m): 6:08pm
I don't trust this Igbo man story jhoor. How can someone be this stupid?
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by Olalan(m): 6:08pm
To think some people still fall for scams like this in a fraudulent country like Nigeria is funny. How do you keep paying for what you haven't seen.
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by BruncleZuma: 6:08pm
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by christejames(m): 6:09pm
The fraudster needs to be given a national award for swindling a dimwit with such an offer...
The victim should be arrested for falling for such cheap trick.
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by dhamstar(m): 6:09pm
NIGERIANS AND FRAUD IS LIKE 5 AND 6
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by stevesleeky: 6:09pm
This man self. How can you pay heavyly for a land not seen. .. Am sure they used juju on him.
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by Sleezwizz: 6:09pm
Mumu man
|Re: Fraudsters Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787 Million by Bossontop(m): 6:09pm
How can u start paying 4 wot u have not seen.....haba use ur head na
