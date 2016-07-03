₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by lalasticlala(m): 11:10pm On Nov 18
Regina Askia-Williams shared this photo with her teen daughter, Teesa Williams, on Instagram. The beautiful actress, ex beauty queen & nurse is set to celebrate her 50th birthday next month. She still looks hot.
Teesa Williams contested for Miss New York Teen USA, earlier this year, she was a Finalist at the competition.
My daughter Ms Teesa and I at a charity event.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bbpn9BbDAGJ/?hl=en
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by berryice(f): 11:12pm On Nov 18
Cute mom nd daughter *twins*
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by legalwealth(m): 11:21pm On Nov 18
Cool and nice! !!
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by princeakins(m): 11:22pm On Nov 18
Like moda, like dawta.
1 Like
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by olufoluke: 11:22pm On Nov 18
Beautiful
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by hobermener: 11:22pm On Nov 18
Dem don day fűck this one
12 Likes
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by yommitte00(m): 11:23pm On Nov 18
Beautiful mum and daughter
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by princeakins(m): 11:24pm On Nov 18
I forsee cuteness in u too.
berryice:
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by Sage7(m): 11:25pm On Nov 18
Ok
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by Franky826: 11:25pm On Nov 18
Regina so you fine finish come remain for your pikins Dem?
You try o
4 Likes
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by berryice(f): 11:25pm On Nov 18
princeakins:lol...prophet akins
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by zainmaxwell(m): 11:26pm On Nov 18
Abeg who be the mama inside the two of them??
1 Like
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by lordtim001(m): 11:26pm On Nov 18
OMG!
Did i just see that she's gonna turn 50 next month?
* Goes on knees *
Father Lord, please give my future wife sense. Use your holy spirit to tell her to avoid bleaching creams so that she wont end up with green veins, black knuckles and disgusting cellulite!
Also,let her develop a good regimen of wholesome diet and exercise to keep her in shape...So,that these Slay Mamas of Instagram and Snapchat will be envious when they become abandoned,outdated,ugly,poor,illegimate grandmas at 50 and my wife will be looking like Regina Askia.
Also help me too to look good for her.
In Jesus Name
AMENNNNN!!!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by free2ryhme: 11:26pm On Nov 18
lalasticlala:
Correct mama
1 Like
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by NaijaElba(m): 11:26pm On Nov 18
princeakins:
nah so e dey start....We are watching....
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by 3Dobserver(f): 11:27pm On Nov 18
Which one is lip ring again? Na wa ooo
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by schumastic(m): 11:27pm On Nov 18
No boobs?
Signed.
Vice Chairman,
Bachelors Club, Lagos Branch.
2 Likes
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by OfficialDad: 11:28pm On Nov 18
What's my business?. Okay. I viewed and refused to give a fvck!!! . That's my business. Okay.. I lied, The girl's Tommy is too big
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by sunnyworld2love(m): 11:31pm On Nov 18
hobermener:
Bros how you know...
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by JewelBukky(f): 11:31pm On Nov 18
They're cute like dat!
1 Like
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by hobermener: 11:34pm On Nov 18
sunnyworld2love:No be for US? Na high school dem day fuçk pass. Even college fùck na joke
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by joystickextend1(m): 11:38pm On Nov 18
Lovely .
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by millionboi2: 11:41pm On Nov 18
STUPIDITY
is when u bliv that an igboman was beatn by igbo ppl in Igboland bcoz of biafra.
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by lordtim001(m): 11:44pm On Nov 18
schumastic:
Which do you prefer? Small boobs,naturally beautiful,funny and smart or Big boobs,beautiful by means of 100k worth of beauty products and a clueless bimbo?
All of that chest is flesh and one day,it will sag. The smaller,the more bearable.
#BeautyOverBoobs
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by GODAKPAN(m): 11:45pm On Nov 18
Get out
1 Like
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by Franco2017(m): 11:45pm On Nov 18
She looks younger than her age, unlike this attention seekers that looks far older than their age.
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by Threebear(m): 11:53pm On Nov 18
Is her daughter pregnant?
1 Like
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by BackToLife: 11:54pm On Nov 18
Ok.
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by AnodaIT(m): 11:55pm On Nov 18
She has ripe
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by lazygal: 11:59pm On Nov 18
lalasticlala:
Why are you trying to attach relevance to her ..? Her reign in Nigeria is over and the pictures are photoshopped shexstill looks attractive but way older than how she looks so make up and camera effect
May be she is your sister in snake love
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by Movingcoil(m): 12:02am
Mama covered up well but pikin no try, so very soon we will usher in a generation of our lil girls wearing noting in the name of fashion.
Am so scared of training a kid in this world cos it looks to me like a gamble now.
|Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by Icecream4U(m): 12:04am
lalasticlala:But, make she give me this her daughter make I dey fvck na.
