Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by lalasticlala(m): 11:10pm On Nov 18
Regina Askia-Williams shared this photo with her teen daughter, Teesa Williams, on Instagram. The beautiful actress, ex beauty queen & nurse is set to celebrate her 50th birthday next month. She still looks hot.

Teesa Williams contested for Miss New York Teen USA, earlier this year, she was a Finalist at the competition.

My daughter Ms Teesa and I at a charity event.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bbpn9BbDAGJ/?hl=en

Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by berryice(f): 11:12pm On Nov 18
Cute mom nd daughter *twins*
Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by legalwealth(m): 11:21pm On Nov 18
Cool and nice! !!
Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by princeakins(m): 11:22pm On Nov 18
Like moda, like dawta.

cool

1 Like

Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by olufoluke: 11:22pm On Nov 18
Beautiful
Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by hobermener: 11:22pm On Nov 18
Dem don day fűck this one

12 Likes

Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by yommitte00(m): 11:23pm On Nov 18
Beautiful mum and daughter

Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by princeakins(m): 11:24pm On Nov 18
I forsee cuteness in u too. wink
berryice:
Cute mom nd daughter *twins*
Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by Sage7(m): 11:25pm On Nov 18
Ok
Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by Franky826: 11:25pm On Nov 18
grin

Regina so you fine finish come remain for your pikins Dem?

You try o

4 Likes

Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by berryice(f): 11:25pm On Nov 18
princeakins:
I forsee cuteness in u too. wink
lol...prophet akins tongue
Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by zainmaxwell(m): 11:26pm On Nov 18
Abeg who be the mama inside the two of them??

1 Like

Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by lordtim001(m): 11:26pm On Nov 18
OMG! shocked
Did i just see that she's gonna turn 50 next month?
* Goes on knees *
Father Lord, please give my future wife sense. Use your holy spirit to tell her to avoid bleaching creams so that she wont end up with green veins, black knuckles and disgusting cellulite!
Also,let her develop a good regimen of wholesome diet and exercise to keep her in shape...So,that these Slay Mamas of Instagram and Snapchat will be envious when they become abandoned,outdated,ugly,poor,illegimate grandmas at 50 and my wife will be looking like Regina Askia.
Also help me too to look good for her.
In Jesus Name
AMENNNNN!!!

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by free2ryhme: 11:26pm On Nov 18
lalasticlala:
Regina Askia Williams shared this photo with her teen daughter, Teesa Williams, on Instagram. The beautiful actress, ex beauty queen & nurse is set to celebrate her 50th birthday next month. She still looks hot.

Teesa Williams contested for Miss New York Teen USA, earlier this year, she was a Finalist at the competition.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Bbpn9BbDAGJ/?hl=en

Correct mama

1 Like

Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by NaijaElba(m): 11:26pm On Nov 18
princeakins:
I forsee cuteness in u too. wink

nah so e dey start....We are watching....
Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by 3Dobserver(f): 11:27pm On Nov 18
Which one is lip ring again? Na wa ooo
Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by schumastic(m): 11:27pm On Nov 18
No boobs? undecided lipsrsealed

Signed.

Vice Chairman,

Bachelors Club, Lagos Branch.

2 Likes

Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by OfficialDad: 11:28pm On Nov 18
What's my business?. Okay. I viewed and refused to give a fvck!!! undecided . That's my business. Okay.. I lied, The girl's Tommy is too big lipsrsealed
Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by sunnyworld2love(m): 11:31pm On Nov 18
hobermener:
Dem don day fűck this one

Bros how you know... cool
Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by JewelBukky(f): 11:31pm On Nov 18
They're cute like dat!

They're cute like dat!

1 Like

Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by hobermener: 11:34pm On Nov 18
sunnyworld2love:


Bros how you know... cool
No be for US? Na high school dem day fuçk pass. Even college fùck na joke
Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by joystickextend1(m): 11:38pm On Nov 18
Lovely cool.



Lovely cool.
Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by millionboi2: 11:41pm On Nov 18
STUPIDITY


is when u bliv that an igboman was beatn by igbo ppl in Igboland bcoz of biafra.
Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by lordtim001(m): 11:44pm On Nov 18
schumastic:
No boobs? undecided lipsrsealed

Signed.

Vice Chairman,

Bachelors Club, Lagos Branch.

Which do you prefer? Small boobs,naturally beautiful,funny and smart or Big boobs,beautiful by means of 100k worth of beauty products and a clueless bimbo?
All of that chest is flesh and one day,it will sag. The smaller,the more bearable.
#BeautyOverBoobs

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by GODAKPAN(m): 11:45pm On Nov 18
Get out

1 Like

Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by Franco2017(m): 11:45pm On Nov 18
She looks younger than her age, unlike this attention seekers that looks far older than their age.
Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by Threebear(m): 11:53pm On Nov 18
Is her daughter pregnant?

1 Like

Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by BackToLife: 11:54pm On Nov 18
Ok.
Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by AnodaIT(m): 11:55pm On Nov 18
She has ripe
Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by lazygal: 11:59pm On Nov 18
lalasticlala:
Regina Askia-Williams shared this photo with her teen daughter, Teesa Williams, on Instagram. The beautiful actress, ex beauty queen & nurse is set to celebrate her 50th birthday next month. She still looks hot.

Teesa Williams contested for Miss New York Teen USA, earlier this year, she was a Finalist at the competition.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Bbpn9BbDAGJ/?hl=en



Why are you trying to attach relevance to her ..? Her reign in Nigeria is over and the pictures are photoshopped shexstill looks attractive but way older than how she looks so make up and camera effect

May be she is your sister in snake love
Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by Movingcoil(m): 12:02am
Mama covered up well but pikin no try, so very soon we will usher in a generation of our lil girls wearing noting in the name of fashion.
Am so scared of training a kid in this world cos it looks to me like a gamble now.
Re: Regina Askia And Her Daughter, Teesa Williams Stun At A Charity Event (photo) by Icecream4U(m): 12:04am
lalasticlala:
Regina Askia-Williams shared this photo with her teen daughter, Teesa Williams, on Instagram. The beautiful actress, ex beauty queen & nurse is set to celebrate her 50th birthday next month. She still looks hot.

Teesa Williams contested for Miss New York Teen USA, earlier this year, she was a Finalist at the competition.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Bbpn9BbDAGJ/?hl=en
But, make she give me this her daughter make I dey fvck na.

(0) (1) (Reply)

