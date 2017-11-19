Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) (6168 Views)

You are specially invited, to this 2 days power packed fire crusade on the theme: "I MUST BE GREATER THAN MY FATHERS." (Genesis 48:19)

Come and experience the Raw Power of God on Earth



Prophet Shephard Bushiri Major 1 from South Africa is coming, You can see him on the poster of the photos below, And other great men of God Rev. Kinsley Innocent aka TALKNADO, Prophet Samuel S. T aka Fire Commander aka The Professor of Prophecy, General Overseer of the commission.



Venue: ROOT OF DAVID PROPHETIC MINISTRY INTERNATIONAL AKA LION OF JUDAH

Km, 5 Yandave Aliade Express Way Along Teakon Filling Station, Gboko Benue State.



For more details and contacts see the screenshots below on the poster.



Benue! Of all states 2 Likes

Prophet Shepherd.

Abeg who is he?

Bushrah

Welcome Man of God.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rgzifw-NtV0 the flying pastor 2 Likes

DOOOOOOOOM!!!!!

God forgive me, but when I saw these ones, Daddy Freezer came to mind 1 Like

Yahooplusplus:

Benue! Of all states Phool Phool 1 Like

another business man... another business man...

Bushuri is the biggest scammer of all time 3 Likes 1 Share

that guy will leave Nigeria with nothing less than 5 million. 3 Likes

Nutase:

Abeg who is he? Another business man from SA. The guy claim angels visited his church. Another business man from SA. The guy claim angels visited his church.

Yahooplusplus:

Benue! Of all states What is wrong with his coming to Benue? And what is the meaning of Benue of all states? What is wrong with his coming to Benue? And what is the meaning of Benue of all states?

Nutase:

Abeg who is he?

A con artist A con artist 1 Like



THIS IS THE THIEF THAT WAS IN A VIDEO WHERE HE WALKED ON AIR...

IT'S ON YOUTUBE.



JESUS IS LORD ANYWAYS.

HE CANNOT FEED THE STARVING KIDS IN AFRICA, NOR MAKE DISEASES AND SUFFERINGS GO AWAY.



BUT HE CAN MAKE PASTORS WALK ON AIR AND AFFORD PRIVATE JETS AND COSTLY SUITS.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1JQY8_Uj_0 LOL..THIS IS THE THIEF THAT WAS IN A VIDEO WHERE HE WALKED ON AIR...IT'S ON YOUTUBE.JESUS IS LORD ANYWAYS.HE CANNOT FEED THE STARVING KIDS IN AFRICA, NOR MAKE DISEASES AND SUFFERINGS GO AWAY.BUT HE CAN MAKE PASTORS WALK ON AIR AND AFFORD PRIVATE JETS AND COSTLY SUITS. 1 Like







Issokay So.. Na prophet Gulder be d hostIssokay 1 Like

Xenophobia

Elnino4ladies:

Bushuri is the biggest scammer of all time Young entrepreneur from SA... Highest brain washer in SA Young entrepreneur from SA... Highest brain washer in SA 3 Likes

This guy na Scammer according to reports emanating from southy

Na wheel Barrow him dey come share abi na lat-meat... whoooa nsoniche!!! Chai!!! Benue StateNa wheel Barrow him dey come share abi na lat-meat... whoooa nsoniche!!!

micgray100:

Oga you fit help me register my Business...... SUNHOUR Gospel Center (aka Gospel PowerLine).............

InternetGenius:

Cc; lalasticlala see their nicknames Fire commander,talknado,major1,proffesor prophesy see their nicknamesFire commander,talknado,major1,proffesor prophesy 1 Like

Nutase:

Abeg who is he? Epp me ask abeg Epp me ask abeg