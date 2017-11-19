₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by InternetGenius(m): 12:35am
You are specially invited, to this 2 days power packed fire crusade on the theme: "I MUST BE GREATER THAN MY FATHERS." (Genesis 48:19)
Come and experience the Raw Power of God on Earth
Prophet Shephard Bushiri Major 1 from South Africa is coming, You can see him on the poster of the photos below, And other great men of God Rev. Kinsley Innocent aka TALKNADO, Prophet Samuel S. T aka Fire Commander aka The Professor of Prophecy, General Overseer of the commission.
Venue: ROOT OF DAVID PROPHETIC MINISTRY INTERNATIONAL AKA LION OF JUDAH
Km, 5 Yandave Aliade Express Way Along Teakon Filling Station, Gboko Benue State.
For more details and contacts see the screenshots below on the poster.
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by Yahooplusplus: 12:52am
Benue! Of all states
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by GavelSlam: 2:05am
Prophet Shepherd.
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by Nutase(f): 6:13am
Abeg who is he?
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by Jacksonville: 7:03am
Major 1
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by Samusu(m): 9:56am
Bushrah
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by Nathdoug(m): 9:57am
Your thought
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by opatzy(m): 9:57am
Okaay
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:57am
Welcome Man of God.
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by hopefulLandlord: 9:57am
the flying pastor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rgzifw-NtV0
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by SWORD419(m): 9:58am
DOOOOOOOOM!!!!!
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by zicoraads(m): 9:58am
God forgive me, but when I saw these ones, Daddy Freezer came to mind
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by micgray100(m): 9:58am
Hmmm..
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by 2chainzz(m): 9:58am
Yahooplusplus:Phool
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by dennisworld1(m): 9:59am
another business man...
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 10:00am
Bushuri is the biggest scammer of all time
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by wamiikechukwu(m): 10:01am
that guy will leave Nigeria with nothing less than 5 million.
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by dennisworld1(m): 10:01am
Nutase:Another business man from SA. The guy claim angels visited his church.
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by zicoraads(m): 10:01am
Yahooplusplus:What is wrong with his coming to Benue? And what is the meaning of Benue of all states?
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 10:01am
Nutase:
A con artist
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by CAPSLOCKED: 10:01am
LOL..
THIS IS THE THIEF THAT WAS IN A VIDEO WHERE HE WALKED ON AIR...
IT'S ON YOUTUBE.
JESUS IS LORD ANYWAYS.
HE CANNOT FEED THE STARVING KIDS IN AFRICA, NOR MAKE DISEASES AND SUFFERINGS GO AWAY.
BUT HE CAN MAKE PASTORS WALK ON AIR AND AFFORD PRIVATE JETS AND COSTLY SUITS.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1JQY8_Uj_0
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by TIDDOLL(m): 10:02am
So.. Na prophet Gulder be d host
Issokay
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by phranklyn92(m): 10:02am
Xenophobia
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by itsandi(m): 10:02am
amen
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by dennisworld1(m): 10:02am
Elnino4ladies:Young entrepreneur from SA... Highest brain washer in SA
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by Riversides2003(m): 10:03am
This guy na Scammer according to reports emanating from southy
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by Mario1989(m): 10:03am
Chai!!! Benue State Na wheel Barrow him dey come share abi na lat-meat... whoooa nsoniche!!!
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by Awoofawo(m): 10:03am
Oga you fit help me register my Business...... SUNHOUR Gospel Center (aka Gospel PowerLine).............
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 10:04am
..
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by dennisworld1(m): 10:05am
InternetGenius:see their nicknames Fire commander,talknado,major1,proffesor prophesy
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by CharlieMaria(m): 10:05am
Nutase:Epp me ask abeg
|Re: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Coming To Nigeria (Photos) by Chiefbuddle1: 10:05am
Shey na for permanent site!!!!
