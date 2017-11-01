Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) (3350 Views)

A Facebook user named James Okoro has taken to his Facebook page to vet his anger on the state of the road of Apapa Wharf road despite the claims of the Federal Government that the road has been awarded to those who will work on it and that work has begun massively on it. It may interest you that this is far from the truth. We bring to you pictures from the Nigeria number one seaport road, Wharf Road Apapa. See for yourselves...

The untold sufferings of Apapa residents.. 3 Likes



shows the utter disregard the govt has for the people shows the utter disregard the govt has for the people 1 Like

Another plot by a disgruntled Ipob sympathiser to tarnish Buhari government. I leave at old warehouse Road in apapa not far away from Liverpool and it hasn't rain for some weeks now, this picture was probably taken during the rainy season. When will Ipobs learn to desist from conveying cheap and baseless propagandas to discredit the federal government ? 9 Likes

ONE OF THE BIGGEST NATIONAL DISGRACE OF THIS NATION.



UNBELIEVABLE ! !

You are lying. Even in the highlands of ondo, kwara, Oyo and Edo it has rained recently...

Another plot by a disgruntled Ipob sympathiser to tarnish Buhari government. I leave at old warehouse Road in apapa not far away from Liverpool and it hasn't rain for some weeks now, this picture was probably taken during the rainy season. When will Ipobs learn to desist from conveying cheap and baseless propagandas to discredit the federal government ?

Please can you post pictures/video I hate falsehood. Thanks

What a SHAME OF THE NATION!!! YET ONE MAN SAYS THAT HE IS FASH-OLE FASHOLA. HE SHOULD RESIGN IN DEFEAT. ACCEPT FAILURE AND RESIGN.

SHATAP and post your own pictures with dates as proof. Is the road terrible or not ?

shey na only that road that is bad in nigeria...??...

shey na wetin me b won ask self

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufNes4WWruM

This is a big lie



This is a big lie. This is a very old video

Can't believe a economically benefiting road can be this bad, this is one of the things why goods imported to the country is expensive, when the cost of logistics are high it affects the cost of goods.

I don't envy the people staying around that area at all.

Ambode is walking ......



NB : He cannot be working and this swimming pool is looking very brown ......

Buhari why?

It is a pity





This looks very much like the Appian way that leads from Rome to Brindisi.





This looks very much like the Appian way that leads from Rome to Brindisi. Someone should please tell me what Ambode and APC government are doing as far as Lagos is concerned?

Damm

This is road linking coconut to tin can and it is not like this. This is a very old video haba This is road linking coconut to tin can and it is not like this. This is a very old video haba

Another plot by a disgruntled Ipob sympathiser to tarnish Buhari government. I leave at old warehouse Road in apapa not far away from Liverpool and it hasn't rain for some weeks now, this picture was probably taken during the rainy season. When will Ipobs learn to desist from conveying cheap and baseless propagandas to discredit the federal government ?

May God bless u for the observation bro but still the Apapa road construction needs speedy work.

Nairaland mods helping bloggers spread lies. Old vid. Rule number 8 broken by op nd mod. Nonsense

Pa bubu and the lying goons, come and defend yourselfooo!

Leave IPOB and look for a job before you become hypertensive. For the past seven days, almost 12 containers have fallen down on trying to navigate their way out of that terrible road. Besides, it rained heavily about 2days ago, to worsen the matter. Buhari and his benefactor, Babatunde Fashola should resign.

Another plot by a disgruntled Ipob sympathiser to tarnish Buhari government. I leave at old warehouse Road in apapa not far away from Liverpool and it hasn't rain for some weeks now, this picture was probably taken during the rainy season. When will Ipobs learn to desist from conveying cheap and baseless propagandas to discredit the federal government ?



Is the road bad or not? Would you rather ply on a bad road to keep the image of Buhari or bring to public notice so that actions would be taken.



Is the road bad or not? Would you rather ply on a bad road to keep the image of Buhari or bring to public notice so that actions would be taken. Stop reasoning through your anus.

why lies,

if you dnt know anytin better sharap dea...it rained heavily last week..so stop defendin your dis witchcraft govmnt

GOD BLESS NIGERIA

i give up on Nigeria ..after all these years

This is road linking coconut to tin can and it is not like this. This is a very old video haba

whether old video or not. the question is , has it been repaired whether old video or not. the question is , has it been repaired