₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,832 members, 3,923,758 topics. Date: Monday, 20 November 2017 at 07:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) (3350 Views)
Osinbajo Takes Aerial View Of Apapa-Oshodi From A Helicopter (Photos) / Fashola Inspects Wharf Road, Apapa, Other Selected Roads In Lagos / After The Rain Comes A Floody Apapa-Wharf Road - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by AutoReportNG: 1:01am On Nov 19
A Facebook user named James Okoro has taken to his Facebook page to vet his anger on the state of the road of Apapa Wharf road despite the claims of the Federal Government that the road has been awarded to those who will work on it and that work has begun massively on it. It may interest you that this is far from the truth. We bring to you pictures from the Nigeria number one seaport road, Wharf Road Apapa. See for yourselves...
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/the-true-state-of-apapa-wharf-road.html
Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Seun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufNes4WWruM
2 Shares
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by AutoReportNG: 1:01am On Nov 19
The untold sufferings of Apapa residents..
3 Likes
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by SmartchoiceNGR: 1:22am On Nov 19
shows the utter disregard the govt has for the people
1 Like
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by HITdemUP: 2:09am On Nov 19
Another plot by a disgruntled Ipob sympathiser to tarnish Buhari government. I leave at old warehouse Road in apapa not far away from Liverpool and it hasn't rain for some weeks now, this picture was probably taken during the rainy season. When will Ipobs learn to desist from conveying cheap and baseless propagandas to discredit the federal government ?
9 Likes
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by GraGra247: 8:04am On Nov 19
ONE OF THE BIGGEST NATIONAL DISGRACE OF THIS NATION.
UNBELIEVABLE ! !
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by SmartchoiceNGR: 8:11am On Nov 19
HITdemUP:You are lying. Even in the highlands of ondo, kwara, Oyo and Edo it has rained recently...
2 Likes
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by Notmyproblem: 8:46am On Nov 19
HITdemUP:
Please can you post pictures/video I hate falsehood. Thanks
3 Likes
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by subterfuge: 2:23am
What a SHAME OF THE NATION!!! YET ONE MAN SAYS THAT HE IS FASH-OLE FASHOLA. HE SHOULD RESIGN IN DEFEAT. ACCEPT FAILURE AND RESIGN.
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by RZArecta(m): 4:35am
HITdemUP:SHATAP and post your own pictures with dates as proof. Is the road terrible or not ?
2 Likes
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by AutoReportNG: 5:21pm
@Lalasticlala
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by tsdarkside(m): 5:25pm
shey na only that road that is bad in nigeria...??...
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by Ttipsy(m): 5:38pm
tsdarkside:shey na wetin me b won ask self
1 Like
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by free2ryhme: 6:53pm
AutoReportNG:
This is a big lie
This is a very old video
1 Like
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by Teewhy2: 6:53pm
Can't believe a economically benefiting road can be this bad, this is one of the things why goods imported to the country is expensive, when the cost of logistics are high it affects the cost of goods.
I don't envy the people staying around that area at all.
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by Lexusgs430: 6:53pm
Ambode is walking ......
NB : He cannot be working and this swimming pool is looking very brown ......
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by megrimor(m): 6:53pm
Buhari why?
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by IMASTEX: 6:53pm
It is a pity
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by OrestesDante(m): 6:54pm
This looks very much like the Appian way that leads from Rome to Brindisi.
Someone should please tell me what Ambode and APC government are doing as far as Lagos is concerned?
1 Like
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by Durosure(m): 6:54pm
Damm
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by free2ryhme: 6:54pm
AutoReportNG:
This is road linking coconut to tin can and it is not like this. This is a very old video haba
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by wristbangle(m): 6:55pm
HITdemUP:
May God bless u for the observation bro but still the Apapa road construction needs speedy work.
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by yeyerolling: 6:58pm
Nairaland mods helping bloggers spread lies. Old vid. Rule number 8 broken by op nd mod. Nonsense
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by santopelele(m): 6:58pm
Pa bubu and the lying goons, come and defend yourselfooo!
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by FBIL: 6:59pm
HITdemUP:Leave IPOB and look for a job before you become hypertensive. For the past seven days, almost 12 containers have fallen down on trying to navigate their way out of that terrible road. Besides, it rained heavily about 2days ago, to worsen the matter. Buhari and his benefactor, Babatunde Fashola should resign.
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by Earthquake1: 6:59pm
HITdemUP:
Is the road bad or not? Would you rather ply on a bad road to keep the image of Buhari or bring to public notice so that actions would be taken.
Stop reasoning through your anus.
1 Like
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by coolestchris(m): 7:01pm
why lies,
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by emmaitive(m): 7:01pm
HITdemUP:if you dnt know anytin better sharap dea...it rained heavily last week..so stop defendin your dis witchcraft govmnt
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by Emmaxmusic(m): 7:01pm
GOD BLESS NIGERIA
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by ooshinibos: 7:02pm
i give up on Nigeria ..after all these years
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by bigfish3k: 7:02pm
free2ryhme:
whether old video or not. the question is , has it been repaired
|Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by Lydiaonyi15: 7:02pm
Those saying the picture and video is not real are devilish. I live in coconut, this is my area. The picture and video is not even showing enough.
The Politics of Kettle And Pot / Obasanjo Urges Support For Tomorrow's Elections / Nigerians Tense On Eve Of Polls
Viewing this topic: blossom2(m), sureheaven(m), jossy26, kponkedenge(m), mosesbola(f), orjikuramo(m), Neoviper147, pyruvate, davades(m), dalaman, Austyno4(m), Freiden(m), richhy84, elderjo, Donjiggar, thesolutions, babydoc, ooshinibos, stifej, francis2565(m), Crossbow, planetuzor(m), Geesunny, coolestchris(m), Ademat7(m), chyke007(m), Talk2bryant(m), tycoon3(m), SWORD419(m), Nissybright(m), Harwoyeez(m), FBIL, macus05, MrHenri, solos007, komisha, ojibole(m), degenesis8, Jolar101(m), osashoshodin(m), Pjelafe(m), papi22(m), maskamdo(m), exlinklodge, Miserablemee, crownprince7(m), mercylad(m), jimjemo, djaybaba, imez23, otunbamyk(m), Kitiii(m), Caulay(m), eleniyan1995, Samabey, Rori(m), Pavarottii(m), juniorboy(m), Eveluv(f), Emempaul(m), hafolerbi(m), platoworks(m), Realdeals(m), PinocchioDMZ, Dtent, dejavski(m), ayodejioladejo5(m), micflo28(m), xanie, praiseisgood, obojememe, AutoJoshNG, acunon, advocatebaba(m), Obashlino(m), AkamAloRaphIk, AlanSugar(m), nkwuocha1, franzis(m), bennexboy(m), gbugbru(m), aparata, icn121, Seylad2009(m), peace2all(m), free2ryhme, Somatic(m), Akeelahtunez(m), Mrokaykay(m), Synthase(m), zos007(m), Adeymorla(m), stelaar(m), hafsatbaby(f), Vcblinks, nelcliff(m), Penielme, Dtarmon(m), MMMuazu(m), nneh1(f), watchindelta(m), gcode120(m), tomaudu(m), naijaguy77, dandadee, Doppleganger, Actuarydeji(m), epg, Mrkumareze(m), olagee99, moyinoluwabun(m), saintjoel(m), EMMNIG, eljimmah, 36STATES, playcharles(m), obuksjr(m), olmyde(m), Letslive, OOLUSEG(m), kgbala, Lekayleke, centvin008(m), greatiyk4u(m), nonnynoriega12(m), jpmoriarti(m), fatymore(f) and 169 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10