₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,832 members, 3,923,758 topics. Date: Monday, 20 November 2017 at 07:05 PM

The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) (3350 Views)

Osinbajo Takes Aerial View Of Apapa-Oshodi From A Helicopter (Photos) / Fashola Inspects Wharf Road, Apapa, Other Selected Roads In Lagos / After The Rain Comes A Floody Apapa-Wharf Road - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by AutoReportNG: 1:01am On Nov 19
A Facebook user named James Okoro has taken to his Facebook page to vet his anger on the state of the road of Apapa Wharf road despite the claims of the Federal Government that the road has been awarded to those who will work on it and that work has begun massively on it. It may interest you that this is far from the truth. We bring to you pictures from the Nigeria number one seaport road, Wharf Road Apapa. See for yourselves...

Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/the-true-state-of-apapa-wharf-road.html

Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Seun


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufNes4WWruM

2 Shares

Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by AutoReportNG: 1:01am On Nov 19
The untold sufferings of Apapa residents..

3 Likes

Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by SmartchoiceNGR: 1:22am On Nov 19
sad
shows the utter disregard the govt has for the people

1 Like

Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by HITdemUP: 2:09am On Nov 19
Another plot by a disgruntled Ipob sympathiser to tarnish Buhari government. I leave at old warehouse Road in apapa not far away from Liverpool and it hasn't rain for some weeks now, this picture was probably taken during the rainy season. When will Ipobs learn to desist from conveying cheap and baseless propagandas to discredit the federal government ?

9 Likes

Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by GraGra247: 8:04am On Nov 19
ONE OF THE BIGGEST NATIONAL DISGRACE OF THIS NATION.

UNBELIEVABLE ! !
Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by SmartchoiceNGR: 8:11am On Nov 19
HITdemUP:
Another plot by a disgruntled Ipob sympathiser to tarnish Buhari government. I leave at old warehouse Road in apapa not far away from Liverpool and it hasn't rain for some weeks now, this picture was probably taken during the rainy season. When will Ipobs learn to desist from conveying cheap and baseless propagandas to discredit the federal government ?
You are lying. Even in the highlands of ondo, kwara, Oyo and Edo it has rained recently...

2 Likes

Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by Notmyproblem: 8:46am On Nov 19
HITdemUP:
Another plot by a disgruntled Ipob sympathiser to tarnish Buhari government. I leave at old warehouse Road in apapa not far away from Liverpool and it hasn't rain for some weeks now, this picture was probably taken during the rainy season. When will Ipobs learn to desist from conveying cheap and baseless propagandas to discredit the federal government ?

Please can you post pictures/video I hate falsehood. Thanks

3 Likes

Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by subterfuge: 2:23am
What a SHAME OF THE NATION!!! YET ONE MAN SAYS THAT HE IS FASH-OLE FASHOLA. HE SHOULD RESIGN IN DEFEAT. ACCEPT FAILURE AND RESIGN.
Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by RZArecta(m): 4:35am
HITdemUP:
Another plot by a disgruntled Ipob sympathiser to tarnish Buhari government. I leave at old warehouse Road in apapa not far away from Liverpool and it hasn't rain for some weeks now, this picture was probably taken during the rainy season. When will Ipobs learn to desist from conveying cheap and baseless propagandas to discredit the federal government ?
SHATAP and post your own pictures with dates as proof. Is the road terrible or not ?

2 Likes

Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by AutoReportNG: 5:21pm
@Lalasticlala
Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by tsdarkside(m): 5:25pm
shey na only that road that is bad in nigeria...??...
Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by Ttipsy(m): 5:38pm
tsdarkside:
shey na only that road that is bad in nigeria...??...
shey na wetin me b won ask self

1 Like

Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by free2ryhme: 6:53pm
AutoReportNG:
A Facebook user named James Okoro has taken to his Facebook page to vet his anger on the state of the road of Apapa Wharf road despite the claims of the Federal Government that the road has been awarded to those who will work on it and that work has begun massively on it. It may interest you that this is far from the truth. We bring to you pictures from the Nigeria number one seaport road, Wharf Road Apapa. See for yourselves...

Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/the-true-state-of-apapa-wharf-road.html

Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Seun


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufNes4WWruM

This is a big lie

This is a very old video

1 Like

Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by Teewhy2: 6:53pm
Can't believe a economically benefiting road can be this bad, this is one of the things why goods imported to the country is expensive, when the cost of logistics are high it affects the cost of goods.
I don't envy the people staying around that area at all.
Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by Lexusgs430: 6:53pm
Ambode is walking ......

NB : He cannot be working and this swimming pool is looking very brown ......
Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by megrimor(m): 6:53pm
Buhari why?
Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by IMASTEX: 6:53pm
It is a pity
Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by OrestesDante(m): 6:54pm
shocked

This looks very much like the Appian way that leads from Rome to Brindisi.


Someone should please tell me what Ambode and APC government are doing as far as Lagos is concerned?

1 Like

Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by Durosure(m): 6:54pm
Damm
Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by free2ryhme: 6:54pm
AutoReportNG:
A Facebook user named James Okoro has taken to his Facebook page to vet his anger on the state of the road of Apapa Wharf road despite the claims of the Federal Government that the road has been awarded to those who will work on it and that work has begun massively on it. It may interest you that this is far from the truth. We bring to you pictures from the Nigeria number one seaport road, Wharf Road Apapa. See for yourselves...

Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/the-true-state-of-apapa-wharf-road.html

Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Seun


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufNes4WWruM

This is road linking coconut to tin can and it is not like this. This is a very old video haba
Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by wristbangle(m): 6:55pm
HITdemUP:
Another plot by a disgruntled Ipob sympathiser to tarnish Buhari government. I leave at old warehouse Road in apapa not far away from Liverpool and it hasn't rain for some weeks now, this picture was probably taken during the rainy season. When will Ipobs learn to desist from conveying cheap and baseless propagandas to discredit the federal government ?

May God bless u for the observation bro but still the Apapa road construction needs speedy work.
Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by yeyerolling: 6:58pm
Nairaland mods helping bloggers spread lies. Old vid. Rule number 8 broken by op nd mod. Nonsense
Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by santopelele(m): 6:58pm
Pa bubu and the lying goons, come and defend yourselfooo!
Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by FBIL: 6:59pm
HITdemUP:
Another plot by a disgruntled Ipob sympathiser to tarnish Buhari government. I leave at old warehouse Road in apapa not far away from Liverpool and it hasn't rain for some weeks now, this picture was probably taken during the rainy season. When will Ipobs learn to desist from conveying cheap and baseless propagandas to discredit the federal government ?
Leave IPOB and look for a job before you become hypertensive. For the past seven days, almost 12 containers have fallen down on trying to navigate their way out of that terrible road. Besides, it rained heavily about 2days ago, to worsen the matter. Buhari and his benefactor, Babatunde Fashola should resign.
Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by Earthquake1: 6:59pm
HITdemUP:
Another plot by a disgruntled Ipob sympathiser to tarnish Buhari government. I leave at old warehouse Road in apapa not far away from Liverpool and it hasn't rain for some weeks now, this picture was probably taken during the rainy season. When will Ipobs learn to desist from conveying cheap and baseless propagandas to discredit the federal government ?


Is the road bad or not? Would you rather ply on a bad road to keep the image of Buhari or bring to public notice so that actions would be taken.

Stop reasoning through your anus.

1 Like

Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by coolestchris(m): 7:01pm
why lies,
Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by emmaitive(m): 7:01pm
HITdemUP:
Another plot by a disgruntled Ipob sympathiser to tarnish Buhari government. I leave at old warehouse Road in apapa not far away from Liverpool and it hasn't rain for some weeks now, this picture was probably taken during the rainy season. When will Ipobs learn to desist from conveying cheap and baseless propagandas to discredit the federal government ?
if you dnt know anytin better sharap dea...it rained heavily last week..so stop defendin your dis witchcraft govmnt
Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by Emmaxmusic(m): 7:01pm
GOD BLESS NIGERIA
Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by ooshinibos: 7:02pm
i give up on Nigeria ..after all these years
Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by bigfish3k: 7:02pm
free2ryhme:


This is road linking coconut to tin can and it is not like this. This is a very old video haba

whether old video or not. the question is , has it been repaired
Re: The True State Of Apapa Wharf Road (photos And Video) by Lydiaonyi15: 7:02pm
Those saying the picture and video is not real are devilish. I live in coconut, this is my area. The picture and video is not even showing enough.

(0) (1) (Reply)

The Politics of Kettle And Pot / Obasanjo Urges Support For Tomorrow's Elections / Nigerians Tense On Eve Of Polls

Viewing this topic: blossom2(m), sureheaven(m), jossy26, kponkedenge(m), mosesbola(f), orjikuramo(m), Neoviper147, pyruvate, davades(m), dalaman, Austyno4(m), Freiden(m), richhy84, elderjo, Donjiggar, thesolutions, babydoc, ooshinibos, stifej, francis2565(m), Crossbow, planetuzor(m), Geesunny, coolestchris(m), Ademat7(m), chyke007(m), Talk2bryant(m), tycoon3(m), SWORD419(m), Nissybright(m), Harwoyeez(m), FBIL, macus05, MrHenri, solos007, komisha, ojibole(m), degenesis8, Jolar101(m), osashoshodin(m), Pjelafe(m), papi22(m), maskamdo(m), exlinklodge, Miserablemee, crownprince7(m), mercylad(m), jimjemo, djaybaba, imez23, otunbamyk(m), Kitiii(m), Caulay(m), eleniyan1995, Samabey, Rori(m), Pavarottii(m), juniorboy(m), Eveluv(f), Emempaul(m), hafolerbi(m), platoworks(m), Realdeals(m), PinocchioDMZ, Dtent, dejavski(m), ayodejioladejo5(m), micflo28(m), xanie, praiseisgood, obojememe, AutoJoshNG, acunon, advocatebaba(m), Obashlino(m), AkamAloRaphIk, AlanSugar(m), nkwuocha1, franzis(m), bennexboy(m), gbugbru(m), aparata, icn121, Seylad2009(m), peace2all(m), free2ryhme, Somatic(m), Akeelahtunez(m), Mrokaykay(m), Synthase(m), zos007(m), Adeymorla(m), stelaar(m), hafsatbaby(f), Vcblinks, nelcliff(m), Penielme, Dtarmon(m), MMMuazu(m), nneh1(f), watchindelta(m), gcode120(m), tomaudu(m), naijaguy77, dandadee, Doppleganger, Actuarydeji(m), epg, Mrkumareze(m), olagee99, moyinoluwabun(m), saintjoel(m), EMMNIG, eljimmah, 36STATES, playcharles(m), obuksjr(m), olmyde(m), Letslive, OOLUSEG(m), kgbala, Lekayleke, centvin008(m), greatiyk4u(m), nonnynoriega12(m), jpmoriarti(m), fatymore(f) and 169 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.