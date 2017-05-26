Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos (8989 Views)

Below are pictures of the accident scene.



A fuel tanker was suspended on the Nkpor flyover, along Onitsha-Enugu expressway after an accident. It was gathered that the fuel tanker suffered a brake failure as it tumbled and got stuck on the flyover. The accident which recorded no casualty- happened during the Anambra governorship election.

How is obiano ?

Good it ended that way, if it had got burnt, IPOB would not have been able to exonerate themselves from Nigeria military and police as being responsible for the bombing of the truck! 6 Likes

Disaster waiting to happen. Trust Useless FRSC not to do anything about this till people die.

Thank God,no life was lost. Thank God,no life was lost. 2 Likes

wow...hope nobody died sha

my own question is how did the tanker climb that high thing? Was it flying? my own question is how did the tanker climb that high thing? Was it flying? 4 Likes

hope no body died?

Apc truck 1 Like

Only God knows who could have died yesterday as a result of this. One or more lives have been saved here. That's why Christians who pray always thank God for saving them from and averting "seen and unseen accidents and tragedies"



You will only understand the above if you live in Onitsha. This bridge is ALWAYS very busy on a good day. If it were on a good day that this accident happened, a lot of casualties could have been recorded. 2 Likes

WHAT! THIS IS DAMN SERIOUS! THANK GOD NO CASUALTY.

Nwodosis:

Good it ended that way, if it had got burnt, IPOB would not have been able to exonerate themselves from Nigeria military and police as being responsible for the bombing of the truck!

Lol abi? Lol abi?

This is serious. Thank God no life was lost.

How dis one take happen na?? How dis one take happen na?? 3 Likes

thank God nobody died

better, since no casualties

Op how was the truck able to move around during the election when there was restriction of movement. Was the driver on a sucide mission to distrupt the election 2 Likes

nawa ooo...see forces at work

cashlurd:

Only God knows who could have died yesterday as a result of this. One or more lives have been saved here. That's why Christians who pray always thank God for saving them from and averting "seen and unseen accidents and tragedies"



oga are u high on weed that's awka flyover not onitsha

Nwodosis:

yes, they would have blamed IPOB for it.









Wonders they say shall never end, the gods truly must be crazy!





Wonders they say shall never end, the gods truly must be crazy! Thank God the truck didn't go up in flames, pork meat for full everywhere.