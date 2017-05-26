₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,215 members, 3,921,633 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 November 2017 at 07:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos (8989 Views)
See Imo First Flyover Beautifully, Magnificently And Tastefully Completed (pics) / Ghana Opens The Highest And Longest Flyover In West Africa (Photos) / The Best Bridge And The Best Flyover In Nigeria. PICTURES... (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by CastedDude: 1:51am
A fuel tanker was suspended on the Nkpor flyover, along Onitsha-Enugu expressway after an accident. It was gathered that the fuel tanker suffered a brake failure as it tumbled and got stuck on the flyover. The accident which recorded no casualty- happened during the Anambra governorship election.
Below are pictures of the accident scene.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/fuel-tanker-gets-suspended-flyover-accident-anambra-state-photos.html
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by CastedDude: 1:51am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by sarrki(m): 2:07am
Op seen
How is obiano ?
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by Nwodosis(m): 2:16am
Good it ended that way, if it had got burnt, IPOB would not have been able to exonerate themselves from Nigeria military and police as being responsible for the bombing of the truck!
6 Likes
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by dennisworld1(m): 2:53am
Wahala
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by RebelChip: 3:05am
Disaster waiting to happen. Trust Useless FRSC not to do anything about this till people die.
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by dainformant(m): 12:58pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by Evablizin(f): 1:02pm
Thank God,no life was lost.
2 Likes
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by DONADAMS(m): 6:09pm
wow...hope nobody died sha
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by Onnasucs1(m): 6:09pm
my own question is how did the tanker climb that high thing? Was it flying?
4 Likes
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by Inspired227(m): 6:10pm
hope no body died?
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by stevesleeky: 6:10pm
Apc truck
1 Like
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by cashlurd(m): 6:11pm
Only God knows who could have died yesterday as a result of this. One or more lives have been saved here. That's why Christians who pray always thank God for saving them from and averting "seen and unseen accidents and tragedies"
You will only understand the above if you live in Onitsha. This bridge is ALWAYS very busy on a good day. If it were on a good day that this accident happened, a lot of casualties could have been recorded.
2 Likes
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by dhamstar(m): 6:12pm
WHAT! THIS IS DAMN SERIOUS! THANK GOD NO CASUALTY.
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by Lomprico2: 6:12pm
Nwodosis:
Lol abi?
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by justi4jesu(f): 6:12pm
Risky
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by Finstar: 6:12pm
Something is cooking
Anyway, visit www.entmirror.com for all your business ideas and motivation
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:13pm
This is serious. Thank God no life was lost.
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by innobets: 6:13pm
ok
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by uzoclinton(m): 6:13pm
hmm
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by Bossontop(m): 6:13pm
How dis one take happen na??
3 Likes
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by gebest: 6:15pm
thank God nobody died
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by CarlyX8(m): 6:15pm
better, since no casualties
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by Godyke(m): 6:15pm
Op how was the truck able to move around during the election when there was restriction of movement. Was the driver on a sucide mission to distrupt the election
2 Likes
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by obafemee80(m): 6:17pm
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by Wafritalkblogg: 6:17pm
Kindly read exclusive interview with SouthAfrican Singer via http://n18s.com/exclusive-interview-with-vanessa-jackson-a-south-african-veteran-singer/
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by TEAMvido(m): 6:18pm
lolz.....none of ma bizness.......
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by piagetskinner(m): 6:20pm
nawa ooo...see forces at work
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by emmypero10(m): 6:20pm
cashlurd:oga are u high on weed that's awka flyover not onitsha
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by gypsey(m): 6:22pm
Nwodosis:yes, they would have blamed IPOB for it.
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by UbanmeUdie: 6:22pm
Wonders they say shall never end, the gods truly must be crazy!
Thank God the truck didn't go up in flames, pork meat for full everywhere.
|Re: Accident Leaves Fuel Tanker Suspended On Flyover During Anambra Election. Photos by JeffreyJamez(m): 6:28pm
If this was Lagos, LRU would have taken care of it.
Cheap Airline Tickets / Travelling From Home 2 Homeless / Bannd From Applin 2uk 4 Ten Yrs
Viewing this topic: chuberg(m), symbianDON(m), High2k(m), AnanseK(m), Davstine(m), abefeb1(m), KRISTON(m), femson123, mema900, richmondefosa(m), congorasta, abovecomsmyhelp, Sundouglas, lalababy(f), unlimited2(m), wharlay23(m), encryptjay(m), Zeroid105, cashlurd(m), CMH7, tosingcfr(m), ComradeShegs(m), alwaysemmy(m), whiskystan, Hisxellency, njoku10(m), Klinee, Cioupre(f), Kobicove(m), ayoblinks, 40ng, bridgesjnr, AceVentura(m), mike234, Sylverbox(m), Yakzo(m), hafolerbi(m), frickyt(m), mangood74, Abahbee(f), skulgen, BBMotors(m), Babanaira(m), kirchofff(m), Fransbrilluk(m), femmmmy(m), BigUgo21(m), handebayor, DoctorAbu(m), TeeSeven(m), divictorymine, orobs93(m), cmecproblem(m), samwash(m), segxyhanxy(m) and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3