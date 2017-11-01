₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by HeWrites(m): 2:09am
Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, who was accused of demanding for sex for a movie role by a lady identified as Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice, has petitioned the Lagos State Police and is offering 20K for information that can lead to the arrest of the lady.
Yomi Fabiyi who had before now disclosed that he will arrest and prosecute the lady lying against him in an interview earlier today, wrote;
“Suddenly account went private. I will advice this woman not to run, please whoever know her should advice her accordingly.
I really wish to see her face to face and make her repeat that lies. I have been going through several attacks and pull him down, numbering 6 times and I kept over-looking as a gentleman. I must see this to a logical end if not they will come up with another.
After she is apprehended, I will open can of worms. I will release each video for each testimony via my youtube channel.
Thanks guys.”
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/yomi-fabiyi-petitions-lagos-police-to.html
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by myboy2010(m): 2:26am
ok
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by Danimighty7(m): 6:36am
Abeg let the woman enjoy her trend trend abeg
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by Tamarapetty(f): 6:57am
ok
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by aolawale025: 7:37am
He should have just sued her. Libel is not a criminal matter
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by teamf: 10:34am
Hi
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by Emu4life(m): 10:34am
Women!!!
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by shurley22(f): 10:35am
Shey she has mouth to talk.
Now that talk has come, she's run into hiding.
Ladies and doing anything to be relevant
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by micgray100(m): 10:35am
You don't need to reply...
You don't need to reply...
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by delishpot: 10:37am
If she is found wanting, I hope she gets to do time in jail.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by swiz123(m): 10:37am
See him head..... Like he never do that kain thing before
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by Feranmicharless: 10:37am
here's my yesterday's predictions. Man City cut my chance of winning just 8K ��I need the money. B941ETSESEECER-2805761
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by KehnnyCares(m): 10:38am
As if most actor and director no dey demand for sex for a movie role.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by delishpot: 10:38am
Danimighty7:
But he is being attacked na. She dey find Trend she for go do sex.tape and leak it online insead of tarnishing the man's image.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by ekensi01(m): 10:38am
Acting gone wrong.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by longlong: 10:39am
shurley22:what if she was saying the truth?
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by zicoraads(m): 10:39am
And someone would say he should just let it go. No, he shouldn't. He should not. When someone tries to tarnish your hard earned image, that's when you'll know what it feels like. He should look for her and make her pay money for defamation of character.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by zicoraads(m): 10:40am
longlong:Then she should provide evidence to back up her claim. If anyone lies against you, you'll know how it feels.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by mykh01(m): 10:41am
Character defamation of the highest order, guy no gree o
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by GeeOh(f): 10:41am
Bros 20k is too small na
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by shurley22(f): 10:44am
longlong:
If she was, then she wouldn't have gone into hiding right now.
I mean when she started the whole talk her account was open for all now it's private.
I might be wrong though...I mean she prolly has her reasons
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by Livefreeordieha(m): 10:46am
HeWrites:aнaнaнa 20ĸ aѕ reward?dιz gυy worѕт paѕѕ polιтιcιanѕ aѕwear....υ ғor ĸυĸυмa oғғer ѕυya and zoвo naaa...edιoт υ wanт тo мaĸe a ғυcĸery and ғoolery oғ тнe вoυnтy нυnтerѕ gaмe aвι?ewedυ clay poт ғall on υ dιa!!!!
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by EponOjuku: 10:47am
aolawale025:
Criminal blackmail is the case here, not Libel. Libel is civil and the investigations do not prejudice his civil rights.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by nairavsdollars: 10:47am
Like say this actor no get job. You offered 20k, what if the lady offered me 200k not to disclose her hideout?
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by Donjazzy12(m): 10:52am
swiz123:You are a very very big fool! Fools like you is why most women look down on men in Nigeria.
You come to a public forum and you start rubbishing a man like yourself.
Cut off your dick and hand it over to bobrisky, you don't deserve to be a man!
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by sundayakasdy(m): 10:53am
you no give producer but you give police all thesame..olosho
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by Day11(m): 10:54am
The woman fit be nairaland member oo, Who knows
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by RapportNaija(m): 10:55am
aolawale025:
Can you sue someone you don't know and can't see?
Libel is a criminal act, please! She would be arrested first, and he can proceed to the sue...
Anyways see REASON WHY PREGNANT WOMEN OR NURSING MOMS SHOULD AVOID DRINKING ZOBO
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by swiz123(m): 10:58am
Donjazzy12:
Bleep off my mention duckhead. I never said the lady was right,just meant that he must had done that with some other lady.
I won't reply ur useless mention anymore cos you are obviously looking for likes cheaper than ur who**sh momma ... Bye
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by reality17(m): 11:00am
Feranmicharless:
Send me sure game plz
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:04am
Good move.
Good move.
|Re: Yomi Fabiyi Petitions Lagos Police To Arrest Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice by cheucheu: 11:05am
How much is 20k..he shud offer 2million
