Yomi Fabiyi who had before now disclosed that he will arrest and prosecute the lady lying against him in an interview earlier today, wrote;

“Suddenly account went private. I will advice this woman not to run, please whoever know her should advice her accordingly.

I really wish to see her face to face and make her repeat that lies. I have been going through several attacks and pull him down, numbering 6 times and I kept over-looking as a gentleman. I must see this to a logical end if not they will come up with another.

After she is apprehended, I will open can of worms. I will release each video for each testimony via my youtube channel.

Thanks guys.”



Abeg let the woman enjoy her trend trend abeg

He should have just sued her. Libel is not a criminal matter

Women!!! 8 Likes

Shey she has mouth to talk.

Now that talk has come, she's run into hiding.

Ladies and doing anything to be relevant 5 Likes

You don't need to reply...



If she is found wanting, I hope she gets to do time in jail. 1 Like





See him head..... Like he never do that kain thing before See him head..... Like he never do that kain thing before

As if most actor and director no dey demand for sex for a movie role.

Danimighty7:

Abeg let the woman enjoy her trend trend abeg



But he is being attacked na. She dey find Trend she for go do sex.tape and leak it online insead of tarnishing the man's image. But he is being attacked na. She dey find Trend she for go do sex.tape and leak it online insead of tarnishing the man's image. 1 Like

Acting gone wrong.

shurley22:

Shey she has mouth to talk.

Now that talk has come, she's run into hiding.

Ladies and doing anything to be relevant what if she was saying the truth? what if she was saying the truth?

And someone would say he should just let it go. No, he shouldn't. He should not. When someone tries to tarnish your hard earned image, that's when you'll know what it feels like. He should look for her and make her pay money for defamation of character. 1 Like

longlong:

what if she was saying the truth? Then she should provide evidence to back up her claim. If anyone lies against you, you'll know how it feels. Then she should provide evidence to back up her claim. If anyone lies against you, you'll know how it feels. 1 Like

Character defamation of the highest order, guy no gree o 1 Like

Bros 20k is too small na 1 Like

longlong:

what if she was saying the truth?

If she was, then she wouldn't have gone into hiding right now.

I mean when she started the whole talk her account was open for all now it's private.

I might be wrong though...I mean she prolly has her reasons If she was, then she wouldn't have gone into hiding right now.I mean when she started the whole talk her account was open for all now it's private.I might be wrong though...I mean she prolly has her reasons 1 Like

HeWrites:

aolawale025:

He should have just sued her. Libel is not a criminal matter

Criminal blackmail is the case here, not Libel. Libel is civil and the investigations do not prejudice his civil rights. Criminal blackmail is the case here, not Libel. Libel is civil and the investigations do not prejudice his civil rights. 1 Like

Like say this actor no get job. You offered 20k, what if the lady offered me 200k not to disclose her hideout? 3 Likes 1 Share

swiz123:





See him head..... Like he never do that kain thing before You are a very very big fool! Fools like you is why most women look down on men in Nigeria.



You come to a public forum and you start rubbishing a man like yourself.



Cut off your dick and hand it over to bobrisky, you don't deserve to be a man! You are a very very big fool! Fools like you is why most women look down on men in Nigeria.You come to a public forum and you start rubbishing a man like yourself.Cut off your dick and hand it over to bobrisky, you don't deserve to be a man! 3 Likes 1 Share

you no give producer but you give police all thesame..olosho

The woman fit be nairaland member oo, Who knows

aolawale025:

He should have just sued her. Libel is not a criminal matter

Can you sue someone you don't know and can't see?



Libel is a criminal act, please! She would be arrested first, and he can proceed to the sue...



Can you sue someone you don't know and can't see?

Libel is a criminal act, please! She would be arrested first, and he can proceed to the sue...

Donjazzy12:



You are a very very big fool! Fools like you is why most women look down on men in Nigeria.



You come to a public forum and you start rubbishing a man like yourself.



Cut off your dick and hand it over to bobrisky, you don't deserve to be a man!

Bleep off my mention duckhead. I never said the lady was right,just meant that he must had done that with some other lady.





I won't reply ur useless mention anymore cos you are obviously looking for likes cheaper than ur who**sh momma ... Bye Bleep off my mention duckhead. I never said the lady was right,just meant that he must had done that with some other lady.I won't reply ur useless mention anymore cos you are obviously looking for likes cheaper than ur who**sh momma ... Bye

Feranmicharless:

Good move.



