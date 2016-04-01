Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? (4927 Views)

So a friend asked me yesterday- if females using jewellery, attachments and puts on trousers will go to hell and the lake of fire afterwards. I couldn’t provide a definite response. I know the bible encourages modesty, but there was no blanket prohibition of attachment and jewellery (I may be wrong)



I am aware the bible technically forbids trousers and Tattoos. So please pastors... bible scholars.. and whoever is knowledgeable in this matter: I feel as if there is no ignorance in heaven and there are certain things we need to be clear about before it’s too late.

is dere hell in d first place? 30 Likes 1 Share

All these holier than thou people sef. 8 Likes 1 Share

Following

BIBLE NEVER SAID THEY WILL GO TO HELL BUT PETER SPEAKING IN THE NEW TESTAMENT was only saying they should adorn their Spirits more than they decorate their BODIES.....



Moderation is a relative thing. Wearing what is expensive is normal to a rich person and it wont distract the person BUT when a poor person is struggling to wear expensive thing to IMPRESS then the focus is on material things and such will not give glory to God hence it will give occasion for the flesh and for pride so that is where the THIN line for moderate dressing comes in....



WE DO NOT DRESS TO KILL..... WE DRESS TO BE PRESENTABLE BODY, SOUL AND SPIRIT 18 Likes 1 Share





Doctufos: Histar 2:18-31





18. And I followed after him into a fire. And I saw in it a creature whose figure was great and the terror of his face was mighty.

19. And he said, I am Satan. And while I wailed in the fire, he laughed and said, I have all the power and authority to punish your species in my everlasting fire.

20. Now there were some who screamed and cursed, saying, God, you are evil. For you have made this fire to torment us and not to even torment Satan as your book have said. For this Satan does not even appear as if the fire hurts him at all. And all his angels are not affected by your fire also. For they laugh weird laughter at us and punish us, feeling no pain at all.

21. And we cry in the fire, but Satan whom you have made the fire for is always laughing in it. For he feels no pain at all. And he still has the strength to strike us with his weapons, laughing hard. Yet you said that you have made this place for Satan and his angels.

22. Now while they wailed, the evil creature said, I am your god Yahweh, the deceiver himself. I have made the fire for you because you become my followers on earth and then you are bound by my laws.

23. For my laws cannot be broken. For if you break any of my laws, you shall be punished here forever.

24. Now while our wailings continued, a great light came and lightened up the darkness of the smoke of fire. And we heard a voice, saying, I have come to free your souls. For you are seeing the illusions of what you believe in. For you are not in any real fire, but you suffer the imagination of the god whom you worship. For like one on earth who take the weed of tekum and see hallucinations of fire, so are you all.

25. For the afterlife is like a dream of never returning. Now imagine the afterlifes of your choice and you shall find yourself there.

26. And it was so, for every afterlife we all imagined became the places we went. But the imaginations were not our own originally, for our thoughts only matched the thoughts of some good gods who have themselves by their imaginations made good afterlives thousands of years before.

27. And I found myself in this peaceful Valley which I have imagined, knowing not that it is really in existence.

28. And your mother found herself in an afterlife where pets are in abundance, for she imagined that she was with her dead pet dog Ruchi. And she found herself with her. And she was amazed.

29. And when she imagined this Valley of knowledge, she appeared here also. And we were united again.

30. And we become your Guardian angels, saying, when Mulah shall die, we shall not let him pass through the fire of Yahweh at all as we passed through it.

31. Now Mulah, this is the message which you shall take to the world. For some shall know how to submit to their own instincts rather than the philosophy of a god. No. As a matter of fact, hell fire as a realm have been quenched millions of years back in the days of Mulah, but the bible, Quran and some Greek stories would not just let the things of the neanderthal periods be gone for good. Here is a passage of the doctufos which spoke about how the Light of God Almighty rendered hell fire extinct. 2 Likes 1 Share

No they won't. Religion is a scam. 5 Likes

Don't know bout trousers (not the ones that show the ladies pant and her camel toe) but ear rings yes..it in the bible..!!

Jesse01:

is dere hell in d first place? JW pls it Sunday morning abeg..no madness abeg JW pls it Sunday morning abeg..no madness abeg 5 Likes

whitebeard:

JW pls it Sunday morning abeg..no madness abeg and who told u am a jw and who told u am a jw 1 Like

There is no hell fire

Back in biblical times, ornaments and facial make ups were used, even spices and perfumes too. Besides, didn't your god say "silver is mine and gold is mine"? How does using them exactly lead you to hell, ffs??!



One of the biggest problem of your christianity is DOCTRINE (of men and not of your Christ). That's why someone hallucinates, sees some phantom revelations, comes back to his sense then ban the use of deodorants by students in a school established by his church, because deodorants are marine/demon-invented according to the 'vision' he saw. 13 Likes 1 Share

No they won't, because there is no physical location known as hell in the first place. Hell is a state of consciousness, as is heaven. 11 Likes 1 Share

I be God?

I don't know

I am glad you mentioned relative. What counts as moderacy? And by whose standard? And at what stage does a female’s use of attachment and jewellery make another female or man to fall: which the bible outrightly forbids I am glad you mentioned relative. What counts as moderacy? And by whose standard? And at what stage does a female’s use of attachment and jewellery make another female or man to fall: which the bible outrightly forbids 1 Like

The issue of not wearing trousers,earrings(or jewellery) and tattoos being sins are CHURCH DOCTRINES based on the interpretation of the general overseers/founders of some churches.

Concerning trousers,the bible says not to wear clothes worn by men.It was not the style(trousers) that was the problem then but to discourage homosexuality/cross dressing.In those days.Women who wore men's clothes were lesbians and the law was made to discourage the act.



On earrings,the bible spoke about modesty and not outright banning of earrings.When the children of Israel left Egypt,they had earrings and God even encouraged them to take Gold and silver.They made a golden calf with it and worshipped it and God was angry with them.It was not the gold that was the problem because if it was a wooden calf,it would still have been the same sin.



Tattoos are not outrightly condemned. What is condemned is if the tattoos are made as a cult/occultic insignia or made representing the dead. 4 Likes 2 Shares





NORMALLY no one should wear Clothes because that was not the original Plan.



then people began fixing nails... eye lashes... eye lenses.... hair... butt pads... boob pads... etc and the height of it is taking place next month.... HUMAN HEAD TRANSPLANT.... abominations have been born.



Jesse01:

and who told u am a jw JWs say poo like that what do u expect me to think. That u an atheist JWs say poo like that what do u expect me to think. That u an atheist

Good insights.. God bless you abundantly Good insights.. God bless you abundantly 1 Like

whitebeard:

JWs say poo like that what do u expect me to think. That u an atheist u don't have to think anythin, am not a jw dat's all u don't have to think anythin, am not a jw dat's all

It is not by weave-ons or attachments, it is not by wigs nor Brazilian hair,



It is also not by having your natural hair and not fixing any make-up



It is all about your character, attitude and behavior to people around you, let them see Christ in you.

Try to live at peace with all men and you will have a good life here and the world hereafter (Paradise).







Are you a lover of BARBECUE?

The only hell I know of is called NIGERIA.



We're so religious but the most wicked creature on earth! 4 Likes

No

So far she's isn't olosho(bîtčh) *

Am I God? 2 Likes

They will go to heaven 1 Like

If its so, almost all the ladies will be in hell including me.



But I believe that a sin is something your conscience pricks you when you do it, always do something your conscience can carry, that's if you have you one cos some people don't have conscience.

The Bible tell us not to use wears of the other sex. For those that default, God knows how to judge them. It will be wrong to say they are going to hell. Jewelries are not bad though. 1 Like

Will our G.Os go to hell for wearing flashy suits, having Bodyguards and cruising Private Jets 6 Likes