|Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by Venerable612(m): 7:11am
So a friend asked me yesterday- if females using jewellery, attachments and puts on trousers will go to hell and the lake of fire afterwards. I couldn’t provide a definite response. I know the bible encourages modesty, but there was no blanket prohibition of attachment and jewellery (I may be wrong)
I am aware the bible technically forbids trousers and Tattoos. So please pastors... bible scholars.. and whoever is knowledgeable in this matter: I feel as if there is no ignorance in heaven and there are certain things we need to be clear about before it’s too late.
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by Jesse01(m): 7:15am
is dere hell in d first place?
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by python1: 7:16am
All these holier than thou people sef.
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by Gentle034(m): 7:18am
Following
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by greatnaija01: 7:19am
BIBLE NEVER SAID THEY WILL GO TO HELL BUT PETER SPEAKING IN THE NEW TESTAMENT was only saying they should adorn their Spirits more than they decorate their BODIES.....
Moderation is a relative thing. Wearing what is expensive is normal to a rich person and it wont distract the person BUT when a poor person is struggling to wear expensive thing to IMPRESS then the focus is on material things and such will not give glory to God hence it will give occasion for the flesh and for pride so that is where the THIN line for moderate dressing comes in....
WE DO NOT DRESS TO KILL..... WE DRESS TO BE PRESENTABLE BODY, SOUL AND SPIRIT
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by 0temAtum: 7:21am
No. As a matter of fact, hell fire as a realm have been quenched millions of years back in the days of Mulah, but the bible, Quran and some Greek stories would not just let the things of the neanderthal periods be gone for good. Here is a passage of the doctufos which spoke about how the Light of God Almighty rendered hell fire extinct.
Doctufos: Histar 2:18-31
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by Slayer2: 7:21am
No they won't. Religion is a scam.
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by whitebeard(m): 7:22am
Don't know bout trousers (not the ones that show the ladies pant and her camel toe) but ear rings yes..it in the bible..!!
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by whitebeard(m): 7:23am
Jesse01:JW pls it Sunday morning abeg..no madness abeg
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by Jesse01(m): 7:28am
whitebeard:and who told u am a jw
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by Saverin: 7:30am
There is no hell fire
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by ObaKlaz(m): 7:31am
Back in biblical times, ornaments and facial make ups were used, even spices and perfumes too. Besides, didn't your god say "silver is mine and gold is mine"? How does using them exactly lead you to hell, ffs??!
One of the biggest problem of your christianity is DOCTRINE (of men and not of your Christ). That's why someone hallucinates, sees some phantom revelations, comes back to his sense then ban the use of deodorants by students in a school established by his church, because deodorants are marine/demon-invented according to the 'vision' he saw.
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by chival(f): 7:31am
No they won't, because there is no physical location known as hell in the first place. Hell is a state of consciousness, as is heaven.
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by Young03(m): 7:35am
I be God?
I don't know
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by Venerable612(m): 7:35am
greatnaija01:
I am glad you mentioned relative. What counts as moderacy? And by whose standard? And at what stage does a female’s use of attachment and jewellery make another female or man to fall: which the bible outrightly forbids
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by thorpido(m): 7:52am
The issue of not wearing trousers,earrings(or jewellery) and tattoos being sins are CHURCH DOCTRINES based on the interpretation of the general overseers/founders of some churches.
Concerning trousers,the bible says not to wear clothes worn by men.It was not the style(trousers) that was the problem then but to discourage homosexuality/cross dressing.In those days.Women who wore men's clothes were lesbians and the law was made to discourage the act.
On earrings,the bible spoke about modesty and not outright banning of earrings.When the children of Israel left Egypt,they had earrings and God even encouraged them to take Gold and silver.They made a golden calf with it and worshipped it and God was angry with them.It was not the gold that was the problem because if it was a wooden calf,it would still have been the same sin.
Tattoos are not outrightly condemned. What is condemned is if the tattoos are made as a cult/occultic insignia or made representing the dead.
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by greatnaija01: 7:54am
ADDING to what God created is not creativity... it was as a result of SIN.
NORMALLY no one should wear Clothes because that was not the original Plan.
then people began fixing nails... eye lashes... eye lenses.... hair... butt pads... boob pads... etc and the height of it is taking place next month.... HUMAN HEAD TRANSPLANT.... abominations have been born.
Venerable612:
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by whitebeard(m): 7:55am
Jesse01:JWs say poo like that what do u expect me to think. That u an atheist
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by ifex370(m): 7:57am
thorpido:
Good insights.. God bless you abundantly
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by Jesse01(m): 7:59am
whitebeard:u don't have to think anythin, am not a jw dat's all
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:37am
It is not by weave-ons or attachments, it is not by wigs nor Brazilian hair,
It is also not by having your natural hair and not fixing any make-up
It is all about your character, attitude and behavior to people around you, let them see Christ in you.
Try to live at peace with all men and you will have a good life here and the world hereafter (Paradise).
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by AishaBuhari: 9:37am
The only hell I know of is called NIGERIA.
We're so religious but the most wicked creature on earth!
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:38am
No
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by Amosjaj(m): 9:38am
So far she's isn't olosho(bîtčh) *
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by jerflakes(m): 9:38am
Am I God?
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by Elnino4ladies: 9:38am
They will go to heaven
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by Chybeibe(f): 9:39am
If its so, almost all the ladies will be in hell including me.
But I believe that a sin is something your conscience pricks you when you do it, always do something your conscience can carry, that's if you have you one cos some people don't have conscience.
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by johnlegend01: 9:39am
The Bible tell us not to use wears of the other sex. For those that default, God knows how to judge them. It will be wrong to say they are going to hell. Jewelries are not bad though.
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by chauvinist(m): 9:39am
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by RapportNaija(m): 9:40am
Maybe... The people who are theologists should come and teach us the Bible...
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by lloydpras: 9:40am
Will our G.Os go to hell for wearing flashy suits, having Bodyguards and cruising Private Jets
|Re: Will Females Using Attachments, Jewellery And Trouser Go To Hell? by seunny4lif(m): 9:41am
Abeg we are all in Hell jooor
Is Nigeria not HELL
Bad road or No road
Bad leaders
Worst police officers
No electricity
Churches everywhere but nothing to show for it
wigs is least the problem here abeg
