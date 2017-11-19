₦airaland Forum

Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by newpark(m): 7:19am
Biafra: Ex-Minister, Tony Momoh lists Nnamdi Kanu’s failures


A former Minister of Information, Prince Tony Momoh, has identified areas leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, failed.

Momoh, who said he was never at any time against the agitations against injustice, pointed out that Kanu failed when he set up Biafra Secret Service, started searching cars and bringing down people from other parts of the country.

The ex-Minister who spoke with Sun, said Nigeria was heading to war and collapse but for the timely intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts have remained unknown since about two months ago the military invaded his Afaraukwu home in Umuahia, Abia State.

Momoh said, “I believe in what any group does as a response to its perception of what is considered as injustice. But when you go to the extent Kanu went, it becomes another thing.

“He went and initiated what he called Biafra secret service and hosting Biafra flag all over the place. Not only that, they went to the point of searching vehicles and bringing down people from other parts of the country.

“Do you know if there is any person who must fight to keep Nigeria one, it’s Igbo.

“The Igbo are the commercial engine of Nigeria whether you like it or not. There is no place in Nigeria the Igbo are not in charge of commerce. If anybody is to fight for the unity of Nigeria, it’s Igbo. I have most of my friends in Igbo land because I went to the University of Nsukka.

“And I am saying it without fear of contradiction that Igbo are more at home in Nigeria generally than their home states because there are no two communities in Igbo land where they are no quarrels over land.

“So, if you have more than 15 million Igbo wanting to leave Nigeria to go to the East, where will they stay? The Igbo are ruling Nigeria commercially.

“And Nigerians know the worth of the Igbo. The Northerners are feeding Nigeria. More than 75 per cent of the protein need of Nigeria comes from the North. The Yoruba are the corporate leaders in Nigeria. All these things are division of labour.

“Most of the accountants in federal service come from the South-west. The money is handled by the South-west. The commerce is handled by the South-east. The growing of food is handled by the North generally.

“Do you know what would have happened, if the action taken against IPOB was not taken? Do you know the agitation that was in the North? Do you know what happened in Jos? I am the pro chancellor of the University of Jos.

“A Marcopollo Bus was coming and because of what they heard was happening to the Northerners in the East, they wanted to pounce on the bus. The bus ran into the University of Jos and everybody came out and ran for their lives. One of my students died, many were injured.

“People were reacting to what they said IPOB was doing in the South-east. If it had spread to other parts of the country, do you know what it could have meant?

“More than 50 per cent of houses in Abuja here belong to Igbo. In Kaduna, major investments belong to Igbo. There was no responsible Igbo man who supported what IPOB was doing.

“I understand their agitation. But the enthusiasms may ru.n riot when you think you have a point and nobody is responsible enough to check you. What happened with IPOB was a saving grace for Nigeria.

“And I praise the president for that. If reaction had taken place, by now, Nigeria would have collapsed because of mass movement of people from one part of the country to the other.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/11/19/biafra-ex-minister-tony-momoh-lists-nnamdi-kanus-failures/amp/

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by madridguy(m): 7:21am
Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by Nwodosis(m): 7:21am
Why can't they allow this man to rest whether dead or alive!

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by Gentle034(m): 7:22am
Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by sarrki(m): 7:22am
Nnamdi KANU really messed up

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by Nwodosis(m): 7:23am
sarrki:
Nnamdi KANU really messed up

if he messed up , start your own agitation!

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by geraldmezi(m): 7:23am
Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by python1: 7:23am
Nnamdi Kanu is just a donkey. IPOBS are pigs.

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by python1: 7:24am
sarrki:
Nnamdi KANU really messed up
You are a patriot.

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by sarrki(m): 7:25am
Nwodosis:

if he messed up , start your own agitatios!

Am not a terrorist

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by sarrki(m): 7:26am
python1:

You are a patriot.

God bless you sire

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by GavelSlam: 7:28am
Anyway, their moment of infamy has passed.

Ipob is now defunct and without leadership.

The president has visited the East and has been ordained the Ochiocha Ndigbo 1 of all autonomous communities in the East.

Elections have been held successfully in Anambra and some people have decided they prefer Nsala.

United Nigeria we remain.

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by horsepower101: 7:32am
GavelSlam:
Anyway, their moment of infamy has passed.

Ipob is now defunct and without leadership.

The president has visited the East and has been ordained the Ochiocha Ndigbo 1 of all autonomous communities in the East.

Elections have been held successfully in Anambra and some people have decided they prefer Nsala.

United Nigeria we remain.

Yes united we remain in poverty and continued backwardness.

United by the barrel of a gun.

United by niger delta oil.

The day of reckoning will surely arrive. Continue living in denial.

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by Young03(m): 7:33am
Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by Nwodosis(m): 7:33am
sarrki:


Am not a terrorist
As if you know the meaning of being a terrorist .

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by horsepower101: 7:36am
It's funny when these armchair critics keep pointing Nnamdi Kanu failures but none of them have done shiit with their lives. All they do is complain and complain. Complaining doesn't solve problems. Only action does.

Enough of these unsolicited criticisms and unwarranted advice.

Those who know better than Nnamdi Kanu should use their superior knowledge to get restructuring.

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by sarrki(m): 7:37am
Nwodosis:

As if you know the meaning of being a terrorist .


Nigeria government declared ipobs a terrorist organization.

The activities of ipobs is that of terrorist

So to your question

Ipobs are terrorist

Terrorist is ipobs

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by horsepower101: 7:41am
sarrki:



Nigeria government declared ipobs a terrorist organization.

The activities of ipobs is that of terrorist

So to your question

Ipobs are terrorist

Terrorist is ipobs

And herds men and boko haram are mere criminals. Northern leadrs lobbied US Government and Jonathan not to label boko haram a terrorist group. Yet they still continue to kill daily.

On top of that, The north still has illegal and unconstitutional state police called hisbah.

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by ChilledPill: 7:41am
The great MAN who after his disappearance his enemies will not stop to talk about him.,


True! True! Ana enwe obodo enwe... Mazi Nnamdi so na ndi nwe obodo.

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by GavelSlam: 7:41am
horsepower101:


Yes united we remain in poverty and continued backwardness.

United by the barrel of a gun.

United by niger delta oil.

The day of reckoning will surely arrive. Continue live in denial.



Some of you are way too emotional to entertain rational thinking.

The oil of the ND can only make people of the ND enjoy a better living when the elite of the ND decide to the need for an egalitarian society. I don't see that happening any time soon.

Poverty stems from industry or a lack therein.

Industry is not a large expanse of land with a production line but the inherent ability and opportunity to create, innovate and promote. This is severely lacking in the Nigerian.

Most young Nigerians are waiting for government to give jobs whilst the few that have created jobs on their own are smiling to the bank - think Wizkid, Aki and Pawpaw, Seun Osewa, etc.

Poverty is a state of mind in which development simply cannot be imagined.

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by Nwodosis(m): 7:42am
sarrki:



Nigeria government declared ipobs a terrorist organization.

The activities of ipobs is that of terrorist

So to your question

Ipobs are terrorist

Terrorist is ipobs
Your grammar has shown your educational level like that of your pay master!

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by GavelSlam: 7:46am
horsepower101:
It's funny when these armchair critics keep pointing Nnamdi Kanu failures but none of them have done shiit with their lives. All they do is complain and complain. Complaining doesn't solve problems. Only action does.

Enough of these unsolicited criticisms and unwarranted advice.

Those who know better than Nnamdi Kanu should use their superior knowledge to get restructuring.

I hope you are not referring to Tony Momoh as an armchair critic .

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by sarrki(m): 7:47am
horsepower101:


And herds men and boko haram are mere criminals. Northern leadrs lobbied US Government and Jonathan not to label boko haram a terrorist group. Yet they still continue to kill daily.

On top of that, The north still has illegal and unconstitutional state police called hisbah.

Boko haram is also a terrorist organization

Check one of my threads I said Fulani herdsmen should be declared a terrorist organization

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by horsepower101: 7:48am
GavelSlam:




Some of you are way too emotional to entertain rational thinking.

The oil of the ND can only make people of the ND enjoy a better living when the elite of the ND decide to the need for an egalitarian society. I don't see that happening any time soon.

Poverty stems from industry or a lack therein.

Industry is not a large expanse of land with a production line but the inherent ability and opportunity to create, innovate and promote. This is severely lacking in the Nigerian.

Most young Nigerians are waiting for government to give jobs whilst the few that have created jobs on their own are smiling to the bank - think Wizkid, Aki and Pawpaw, Seun Osewa, etc.

Poverty is a state of mind in which development simply cannot be imagined.

1) How about giving niger deltans control of their resources and allow them to pay taxes to the federal government.

2) Nigerians are actually very entrepreneurial. This idea of young people waiting for government to feed them is just not true. I can't say the same for northerners.

3) tell that to families working hard every day to survive that their poverty is only a state of mind.

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by horsepower101: 7:51am
sarrki:


Boko haram is also a terrorist organization

Check one of my threads I said Fulani herdsmen should be declared a terrorist organization

Internationally Fulani herdsmen are considered a terrorist group but in Nigeria where the people are getting butchered daily, they are mere criminals.

IPOB with flag and microphones are the real terrorist even though they haven't killed anyone.

And tomorrow some people will come with fake smiles and tell me we are one Nigeria.

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by bamidelee: 7:55am
Nwodosis:
if he messed up , start your own agitatios!
Abeg shift

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by Atiku2019: 7:56am
Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by horsepower101: 7:56am
Fulani herdsmen kill people, nobody or politicians visit the community or even send out condolences.

But a terrorist attack happens in France or other western countries, Nigerian politicians start sending condolences including buhari.

Human life has no value in Nigeria and that why it will never progress.

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by python1: 7:57am
horsepower101:


Yes united we remain in poverty and continued backwardness.

United by the barrel of a gun.

United by niger delta oil.

The day of reckoning will surely arrive. Continue living in denial.

Na you get Niger Delta oil?

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by bamidelee: 7:58am
Nwodosis:
As if you know the meaning of being a terrorist .
kindly explain

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by python1: 7:59am
horsepower101:


1) How about giving niger deltans control of their resources and allow them to pay taxes to the federal government.

2) Nigerians are actually very entrepreneurial. This idea of young people waiting for government to feed them is just not true. I can't say the same for northerners.

3) tell that to families working hard every day to survive that their poverty is only a state of mind.

Stop crying more than the bereaved. Nobody stops you from working hard and forgetting about Niger Delta oil. Nansense.

Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by GavelSlam: 8:00am
horsepower101:


1) How about giving niger deltans control of their resources and allow them to pay taxes to the federal government.

2) Nigerians are actually very entrepreneurial. This idea of young people waiting for government to feed them is just not true. I can't say the same for northerners.

3) tell that to families working hard every day to survive that their poverty is only a state of mind.

I repeat some of you are simply emotional.

The wealth within the ND is simply endowed and not created. As an itsekiri man, I know it myself. The day I looked away from "our oyel" was the day I got my breaks and with all sense of modesty heralded my journey into wealth.

Everyday I come on boards here to berate the successive governments of Delta state, my state, because it has been proven beyond doubt that monies allocated, which should have shown significant growth cannot be accounted for simply by looking at the environment.

The ND would be no different from Equatorial Guinea or Sao Tome regardless of what method of governance we apply.

I really do hate bigotry and the tribal mindset. We cannot say the Fulani is a herdsman and at the same time say he's waiting for government. If guiding cattle is not entrepreneurial then I have no idea what is.

If farmers who feed us from Benue, Nassarawa, to Sokoto are not entrepreneurial please tell me who the entrepreneurial people are.

I insist we do not create, and certainly do not create enough for the society to feel the impact of wealth.

