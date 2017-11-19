₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,204 members, 3,920,976 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 November 2017 at 11:29 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures (6667 Views)
SGF: Ex-cpc Members Lobby For Tony Momoh, Galadima / Buhari Appoints James Momoh As NERC Chairman / Nigerians Will Beg APC To Stay On In 2019 – Momoh (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by newpark(m): 7:19am
Biafra: Ex-Minister, Tony Momoh lists Nnamdi Kanu’s failures
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/11/19/biafra-ex-minister-tony-momoh-lists-nnamdi-kanus-failures/amp/
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by madridguy(m): 7:21am
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by Nwodosis(m): 7:21am
Why can't they allow this man to rest whether dead or alive!
5 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by Gentle034(m): 7:22am
.
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by sarrki(m): 7:22am
Nnamdi KANU really messed up
41 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by Nwodosis(m): 7:23am
sarrki:
if he messed up , start your own agitation!
23 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by geraldmezi(m): 7:23am
Typing....
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by python1: 7:23am
Nnamdi Kanu is just a donkey. IPOBS are pigs.
34 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by python1: 7:24am
sarrki:You are a patriot.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by sarrki(m): 7:25am
Nwodosis:
Am not a terrorist
35 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by sarrki(m): 7:26am
python1:
God bless you sire
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by GavelSlam: 7:28am
Anyway, their moment of infamy has passed.
Ipob is now defunct and without leadership.
The president has visited the East and has been ordained the Ochiocha Ndigbo 1 of all autonomous communities in the East.
Elections have been held successfully in Anambra and some people have decided they prefer Nsala.
United Nigeria we remain.
34 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by horsepower101: 7:32am
GavelSlam:
Yes united we remain in poverty and continued backwardness.
United by the barrel of a gun.
United by niger delta oil.
The day of reckoning will surely arrive. Continue living in denial.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by Young03(m): 7:33am
what's my business with that?
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by Nwodosis(m): 7:33am
sarrki:As if you know the meaning of being a terrorist .
2 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by horsepower101: 7:36am
It's funny when these armchair critics keep pointing Nnamdi Kanu failures but none of them have done shiit with their lives. All they do is complain and complain. Complaining doesn't solve problems. Only action does.
Enough of these unsolicited criticisms and unwarranted advice.
Those who know better than Nnamdi Kanu should use their superior knowledge to get restructuring.
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by sarrki(m): 7:37am
Nwodosis:
Nigeria government declared ipobs a terrorist organization.
The activities of ipobs is that of terrorist
So to your question
Ipobs are terrorist
Terrorist is ipobs
14 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by horsepower101: 7:41am
sarrki:
And herds men and boko haram are mere criminals. Northern leadrs lobbied US Government and Jonathan not to label boko haram a terrorist group. Yet they still continue to kill daily.
On top of that, The north still has illegal and unconstitutional state police called hisbah.
12 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by ChilledPill: 7:41am
The great MAN who after his disappearance his enemies will not stop to talk about him.,
True! True! Ana enwe obodo enwe... Mazi Nnamdi so na ndi nwe obodo.
18 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by GavelSlam: 7:41am
horsepower101:
Some of you are way too emotional to entertain rational thinking.
The oil of the ND can only make people of the ND enjoy a better living when the elite of the ND decide to the need for an egalitarian society. I don't see that happening any time soon.
Poverty stems from industry or a lack therein.
Industry is not a large expanse of land with a production line but the inherent ability and opportunity to create, innovate and promote. This is severely lacking in the Nigerian.
Most young Nigerians are waiting for government to give jobs whilst the few that have created jobs on their own are smiling to the bank - think Wizkid, Aki and Pawpaw, Seun Osewa, etc.
Poverty is a state of mind in which development simply cannot be imagined.
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by Nwodosis(m): 7:42am
sarrki:Your grammar has shown your educational level like that of your pay master!
9 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by GavelSlam: 7:46am
horsepower101:
I hope you are not referring to Tony Momoh as an armchair critic .
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by sarrki(m): 7:47am
horsepower101:
Boko haram is also a terrorist organization
Check one of my threads I said Fulani herdsmen should be declared a terrorist organization
4 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by horsepower101: 7:48am
GavelSlam:
1) How about giving niger deltans control of their resources and allow them to pay taxes to the federal government.
2) Nigerians are actually very entrepreneurial. This idea of young people waiting for government to feed them is just not true. I can't say the same for northerners.
3) tell that to families working hard every day to survive that their poverty is only a state of mind.
9 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by horsepower101: 7:51am
sarrki:
Internationally Fulani herdsmen are considered a terrorist group but in Nigeria where the people are getting butchered daily, they are mere criminals.
IPOB with flag and microphones are the real terrorist even though they haven't killed anyone.
And tomorrow some people will come with fake smiles and tell me we are one Nigeria.
11 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by bamidelee: 7:55am
Nwodosis:Abeg shift
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by Atiku2019: 7:56am
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by horsepower101: 7:56am
Fulani herdsmen kill people, nobody or politicians visit the community or even send out condolences.
But a terrorist attack happens in France or other western countries, Nigerian politicians start sending condolences including buhari.
Human life has no value in Nigeria and that why it will never progress.
8 Likes
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by python1: 7:57am
horsepower101:
Na you get Niger Delta oil?
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by bamidelee: 7:58am
Nwodosis:kindly explain
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by python1: 7:59am
horsepower101:
Stop crying more than the bereaved. Nobody stops you from working hard and forgetting about Niger Delta oil. Nansense.
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures by GavelSlam: 8:00am
horsepower101:
I repeat some of you are simply emotional.
The wealth within the ND is simply endowed and not created. As an itsekiri man, I know it myself. The day I looked away from "our oyel" was the day I got my breaks and with all sense of modesty heralded my journey into wealth.
Everyday I come on boards here to berate the successive governments of Delta state, my state, because it has been proven beyond doubt that monies allocated, which should have shown significant growth cannot be accounted for simply by looking at the environment.
The ND would be no different from Equatorial Guinea or Sao Tome regardless of what method of governance we apply.
I really do hate bigotry and the tribal mindset. We cannot say the Fulani is a herdsman and at the same time say he's waiting for government. If guiding cattle is not entrepreneurial then I have no idea what is.
If farmers who feed us from Benue, Nassarawa, to Sokoto are not entrepreneurial please tell me who the entrepreneurial people are.
I insist we do not create, and certainly do not create enough for the society to feel the impact of wealth.
13 Likes 3 Shares
Lagos Police Debunk Killer Orange Rumour / .......... / Buhari Surrenders DNA Ignorantly To America.
Viewing this topic: Sanchez01, Pesuzok(m), Rencent(m), organicfoods(m), FiddyEn, goodlife4every1(m), Ojiofor, kamantan(m), triple996, Afamed, CharityHil(f), Maxdiamond, hassey(m), lilyheaven, myDdec09, mowapa(m), mrsiso, ottidex(m), Akathriel(m), Ever8054, Mapzone(m), Penkent(m), Ajaodolapo(m), Tajolo, 2point5, Jerrypolo(m), Oyinda32(m), Lilboots(m), bandad, ogbaru, oyindare(m), Davochii(m), quisera(m), Belafonte, Emmah123, ofor1, abu99err, Iceman2017(m), Jsaviour(f), Fyngal1(f), obi3ce, 9icelag, Khodorkovsky(m), ndujife(m), OdogwuMike(m), otanana, alfsalami, brainpulse, gaventa, bugidon(m), lovedad222, EddyNumerouno(m) and 105 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14