Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tony Momoh Lists Nnamdi Kanu’s Failures (6667 Views)

SGF: Ex-cpc Members Lobby For Tony Momoh, Galadima / Buhari Appoints James Momoh As NERC Chairman / Nigerians Will Beg APC To Stay On In 2019 – Momoh (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Biafra: Ex-Minister, Tony Momoh lists Nnamdi Kanu’s failures





A former Minister of Information, Prince Tony Momoh, has identified areas leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, failed.



Momoh, who said he was never at any time against the agitations against injustice, pointed out that Kanu failed when he set up Biafra Secret Service, started searching cars and bringing down people from other parts of the country.



The ex-Minister who spoke with Sun, said Nigeria was heading to war and collapse but for the timely intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari.



Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts have remained unknown since about two months ago the military invaded his Afaraukwu home in Umuahia, Abia State.



Momoh said, “I believe in what any group does as a response to its perception of what is considered as injustice. But when you go to the extent Kanu went, it becomes another thing.



“He went and initiated what he called Biafra secret service and hosting Biafra flag all over the place. Not only that, they went to the point of searching vehicles and bringing down people from other parts of the country.



“Do you know if there is any person who must fight to keep Nigeria one, it’s Igbo.



“The Igbo are the commercial engine of Nigeria whether you like it or not. There is no place in Nigeria the Igbo are not in charge of commerce. If anybody is to fight for the unity of Nigeria, it’s Igbo. I have most of my friends in Igbo land because I went to the University of Nsukka.



“And I am saying it without fear of contradiction that Igbo are more at home in Nigeria generally than their home states because there are no two communities in Igbo land where they are no quarrels over land.



“So, if you have more than 15 million Igbo wanting to leave Nigeria to go to the East, where will they stay? The Igbo are ruling Nigeria commercially.



“And Nigerians know the worth of the Igbo. The Northerners are feeding Nigeria. More than 75 per cent of the protein need of Nigeria comes from the North. The Yoruba are the corporate leaders in Nigeria. All these things are division of labour.



“Most of the accountants in federal service come from the South-west. The money is handled by the South-west. The commerce is handled by the South-east. The growing of food is handled by the North generally.



“Do you know what would have happened, if the action taken against IPOB was not taken? Do you know the agitation that was in the North? Do you know what happened in Jos? I am the pro chancellor of the University of Jos.



“A Marcopollo Bus was coming and because of what they heard was happening to the Northerners in the East, they wanted to pounce on the bus. The bus ran into the University of Jos and everybody came out and ran for their lives. One of my students died, many were injured.



“People were reacting to what they said IPOB was doing in the South-east. If it had spread to other parts of the country, do you know what it could have meant?



“More than 50 per cent of houses in Abuja here belong to Igbo. In Kaduna, major investments belong to Igbo. There was no responsible Igbo man who supported what IPOB was doing.



“I understand their agitation. But the enthusiasms may ru.n riot when you think you have a point and nobody is responsible enough to check you. What happened with IPOB was a saving grace for Nigeria.



“And I praise the president for that. If reaction had taken place, by now, Nigeria would have collapsed because of mass movement of people from one part of the country to the other.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/11/19/biafra-ex-minister-tony-momoh-lists-nnamdi-kanus-failures/amp/ 11 Likes 1 Share

Why can't they allow this man to rest whether dead or alive! 5 Likes

.

Nnamdi KANU really messed up 41 Likes 6 Shares

sarrki:

Nnamdi KANU really messed up

if he messed up , start your own agitation! if he messed up , start your own agitation! 23 Likes

Typing....

Nnamdi Kanu is just a donkey. IPOBS are pigs. 34 Likes 4 Shares

sarrki:

Nnamdi KANU really messed up You are a patriot. You are a patriot. 19 Likes 2 Shares

Nwodosis:



if he messed up , start your own agitatios!

Am not a terrorist Am not a terrorist 35 Likes 4 Shares

python1:



You are a patriot.

God bless you sire God bless you sire 14 Likes 2 Shares

Anyway, their moment of infamy has passed.



Ipob is now defunct and without leadership.



The president has visited the East and has been ordained the Ochiocha Ndigbo 1 of all autonomous communities in the East.



Elections have been held successfully in Anambra and some people have decided they prefer Nsala.



United Nigeria we remain. 34 Likes 4 Shares

GavelSlam:

Anyway, their moment of infamy has passed.



Ipob is now defunct and without leadership.



The president has visited the East and has been ordained the Ochiocha Ndigbo 1 of all autonomous communities in the East.



Elections have been held successfully in Anambra and some people have decided they prefer Nsala.



United Nigeria we remain.

Yes united we remain in poverty and continued backwardness.



United by the barrel of a gun.



United by niger delta oil.



The day of reckoning will surely arrive. Continue living in denial. Yes united we remain in poverty and continued backwardness.United by the barrel of a gun.United by niger delta oil.The day of reckoning will surely arrive. Continue living in denial. 23 Likes 1 Share

what's my business with that?

sarrki:





Am not a terrorist As if you know the meaning of being a terrorist . As if you know the meaning of being a terrorist . 2 Likes

It's funny when these armchair critics keep pointing Nnamdi Kanu failures but none of them have done shiit with their lives. All they do is complain and complain. Complaining doesn't solve problems. Only action does.



Enough of these unsolicited criticisms and unwarranted advice.



Those who know better than Nnamdi Kanu should use their superior knowledge to get restructuring. 25 Likes 3 Shares

Nwodosis:



As if you know the meaning of being a terrorist .



Nigeria government declared ipobs a terrorist organization.



The activities of ipobs is that of terrorist



So to your question



Ipobs are terrorist



Terrorist is ipobs Nigeria government declared ipobs a terrorist organization.The activities of ipobs is that of terroristSo to your questionIpobs are terroristTerrorist is ipobs 14 Likes 5 Shares

sarrki:







Nigeria government declared ipobs a terrorist organization.



The activities of ipobs is that of terrorist



So to your question



Ipobs are terrorist



Terrorist is ipobs

And herds men and boko haram are mere criminals. Northern leadrs lobbied US Government and Jonathan not to label boko haram a terrorist group. Yet they still continue to kill daily.



On top of that, The north still has illegal and unconstitutional state police called hisbah. And herds men and boko haram are mere criminals. Northern leadrs lobbied US Government and Jonathan not to label boko haram a terrorist group. Yet they still continue to kill daily.On top of that, The north still has illegal and unconstitutional state police called hisbah. 12 Likes

The great MAN who after his disappearance his enemies will not stop to talk about him.,





True! True! Ana enwe obodo enwe... Mazi Nnamdi so na ndi nwe obodo. 18 Likes

horsepower101:





Yes united we remain in poverty and continued backwardness.



United by the barrel of a gun.



United by niger delta oil.



The day of reckoning will surely arrive. Continue live in denial.





Some of you are way too emotional to entertain rational thinking.



The oil of the ND can only make people of the ND enjoy a better living when the elite of the ND decide to the need for an egalitarian society. I don't see that happening any time soon.



Poverty stems from industry or a lack therein.



Industry is not a large expanse of land with a production line but the inherent ability and opportunity to create, innovate and promote. This is severely lacking in the Nigerian.



Most young Nigerians are waiting for government to give jobs whilst the few that have created jobs on their own are smiling to the bank - think Wizkid, Aki and Pawpaw, Seun Osewa, etc.



Poverty is a state of mind in which development simply cannot be imagined. 18 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:







Nigeria government declared ipobs a terrorist organization.



The activities of ipobs is that of terrorist



So to your question



Ipobs are terrorist



Terrorist is ipobs Your grammar has shown your educational level like that of your pay master! Your grammar has shown your educational level like that of your pay master! 9 Likes

horsepower101:

It's funny when these armchair critics keep pointing Nnamdi Kanu failures but none of them have done shiit with their lives. All they do is complain and complain. Complaining doesn't solve problems. Only action does.



Enough of these unsolicited criticisms and unwarranted advice.



Those who know better than Nnamdi Kanu should use their superior knowledge to get restructuring.

I hope you are not referring to Tony Momoh as an armchair critic . 5 Likes 3 Shares

horsepower101:





And herds men and boko haram are mere criminals. Northern leadrs lobbied US Government and Jonathan not to label boko haram a terrorist group. Yet they still continue to kill daily.



On top of that, The north still has illegal and unconstitutional state police called hisbah.

Boko haram is also a terrorist organization



Check one of my threads I said Fulani herdsmen should be declared a terrorist organization Boko haram is also a terrorist organizationCheck one of my threads I said Fulani herdsmen should be declared a terrorist organization 4 Likes

GavelSlam:









Some of you are way too emotional to entertain rational thinking.



The oil of the ND can only make people of the ND enjoy a better living when the elite of the ND decide to the need for an egalitarian society. I don't see that happening any time soon.



Poverty stems from industry or a lack therein.



Industry is not a large expanse of land with a production line but the inherent ability and opportunity to create, innovate and promote. This is severely lacking in the Nigerian.



Most young Nigerians are waiting for government to give jobs whilst the few that have created jobs on their own are smiling to the bank - think Wizkid, Aki and Pawpaw, Seun Osewa, etc.



Poverty is a state of mind in which development simply cannot be imagined.

1) How about giving niger deltans control of their resources and allow them to pay taxes to the federal government.



2) Nigerians are actually very entrepreneurial. This idea of young people waiting for government to feed them is just not true. I can't say the same for northerners.



3) tell that to families working hard every day to survive that their poverty is only a state of mind. 1) How about giving niger deltans control of their resources and allow them to pay taxes to the federal government.2) Nigerians are actually very entrepreneurial. This idea of young people waiting for government to feed them is just not true. I can't say the same for northerners.3) tell that to families working hard every day to survive that their poverty is only a state of mind. 9 Likes

sarrki:





Boko haram is also a terrorist organization



Check one of my threads I said Fulani herdsmen should be declared a terrorist organization

Internationally Fulani herdsmen are considered a terrorist group but in Nigeria where the people are getting butchered daily, they are mere criminals.



IPOB with flag and microphones are the real terrorist even though they haven't killed anyone.



And tomorrow some people will come with fake smiles and tell me we are one Nigeria. Internationally Fulani herdsmen are considered a terrorist group but in Nigeria where the people are getting butchered daily, they are mere criminals.IPOB with flag and microphones are the real terrorist even though they haven't killed anyone.And tomorrow some people will come with fake smiles and tell me we are one Nigeria. 11 Likes

Nwodosis:

if he messed up , start your own agitatios! Abeg shift Abeg shift 2 Likes 2 Shares

Fulani herdsmen kill people, nobody or politicians visit the community or even send out condolences.



But a terrorist attack happens in France or other western countries, Nigerian politicians start sending condolences including buhari.



Human life has no value in Nigeria and that why it will never progress. 8 Likes

horsepower101:





Yes united we remain in poverty and continued backwardness.



United by the barrel of a gun.



United by niger delta oil.



The day of reckoning will surely arrive. Continue living in denial.

Na you get Niger Delta oil? Na you get Niger Delta oil? 4 Likes 3 Shares

Nwodosis:

As if you know the meaning of being a terrorist . kindly explain kindly explain 2 Likes 1 Share

horsepower101:





1) How about giving niger deltans control of their resources and allow them to pay taxes to the federal government.



2) Nigerians are actually very entrepreneurial. This idea of young people waiting for government to feed them is just not true. I can't say the same for northerners.



3) tell that to families working hard every day to survive that their poverty is only a state of mind.



Stop crying more than the bereaved. Nobody stops you from working hard and forgetting about Niger Delta oil. Nansense. Stop crying more than the bereaved. Nobody stops you from working hard and forgetting about Niger Delta oil. Nansense. 10 Likes 3 Shares