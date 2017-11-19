₦airaland Forum

Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by 1swisskid0: 7:52am
Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team the Super Falconets
have booked their place in the final qualifying round for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup following a 5-1 win against Morocco at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin on Saturday.
Chris Danjuma’s ladies who were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg a fortnight ago booked the ticket on a 6-2 aggregate scoreline.

https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/falconets-thrash-morocco-advance-u-20-wwc-qualifiers/

Re: Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:58am
Keep thrashing all the way to the finals

Re: Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by 1swisskid0: 9:59am
Re: Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by oloriooko(m): 10:15am
What a shame and no station aired it
Anyway congrats to them ladies for a job well done cool

Re: Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by Agimor(m): 10:26am
No doubt the undisputed champions in Africa.
Re: Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by cashlurd(m): 6:57pm
Well, you could say an improvement in our sports is one of the very few good things that came with this Buhari's chanji government. The Nation's football teams and infact the Nation's sports teams are doing satisfactorily well these days. And the surprising part is that they are winning with a wide margin.... 3-1, 4-2, 5-1......

I hope they go ahead to win the finals and the super eagles to win the World Cup or at least qualify to the semi-finals

Re: Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by rentAcock(m): 6:58pm
I can only imagine the amount of lesbian orgies that take place in their locker room. Well done boys!

Re: Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by soberdrunk(m): 6:59pm
Am i the only one that sees 'female football' as ............... i dont even know the adjective to use so these feminists wont eat me raw...... angry
Re: Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by sKeetz(m): 6:59pm
rentAcock:
Well done boys!

Re: Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by bart10: 6:59pm
rentAcock:
Well done boys!
Boys! kiss
Re: Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by Ayomideen(m): 6:59pm
rentAcock:
Well done boys!
Boys keh?

U read am well so?
Re: Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by Josephjnr(m): 7:00pm
Women football and many goals.
Re: Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by Provie(m): 7:01pm
Typical
Re: Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by beetown(m): 7:02pm
rentAcock:
Well done boys!
so what you're trying to tell me now is that you don't have sense
Re: Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by Narldon(f): 7:02pm
rentAcock:
I can only imagine the amount of lesbian orgies that take place in their locker room.

Well done boys!



See your Life!

Re: Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by smithsydny(m): 7:03pm
Good bois
Re: Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by CarlyX8(m): 7:05pm
up up super falcon......
Re: Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by BruncleZuma: 7:05pm
Nobody will come and praise these brave and glorious women they'll be chasing ibos and IPOB up to even where they haven't been mentioned.
Re: Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by Mckandre(m): 7:06pm
rentAcock:
I can only imagine the amount of lesbian orgies that take place in their locker room. Well done boys!
u
Re: Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by decasey(m): 7:09pm
rentAcock:
I can only imagine the amount of lesbian orgies that take place in their locker room. Well done boys!
Re: Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers by decasey(m): 7:10pm
rentAcock:
I can only imagine the amount of lesbian orgies that take place in their locker room. Well done boys!
may GOD strike u with thunder , idiot.

(0) (Reply)

