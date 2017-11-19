Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria U-20 Women Thrash Morocco 5-1 In The World Cup Qualifiers (1228 Views)

have booked their place in the final qualifying round for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup following a 5-1 win against Morocco at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin on Saturday.

Chris Danjuma’s ladies who were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg a fortnight ago booked the ticket on a 6-2 aggregate scoreline.



Keep thrashing all the way to the finals 2 Likes



Anyway congrats to them ladies for a job well done What a shame and no station aired itAnyway congrats to them ladies for a job well done 2 Likes

No doubt the undisputed champions in Africa.

Well, you could say an improvement in our sports is one of the very few good things that came with this Buhari's chanji government. The Nation's football teams and infact the Nation's sports teams are doing satisfactorily well these days. And the surprising part is that they are winning with a wide margin.... 3-1, 4-2, 5-1......



I hope they go ahead to win the finals and the super eagles to win the World Cup or at least qualify to the semi-finals 1 Like

up up super falcon......

Nobody will come and praise these brave and glorious women they'll be chasing ibos and IPOB up to even where they haven't been mentioned.

