|Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by zoba88: 10:19am
As shared by Pauline who lives in Lagos.....
'Please Rose Needs Justice .
This is Rose,
She was home, cooking, she came out of her room to throw out water in the gutter, when she saw people and police men running into her compound,and out of concern for her own safety she started to run back into her room, but the police descended on her, they beat her up mercilessly and the Agboju police station DPO himself hit her on the head with the police wooden baton and broke her skull.
Upon investigation,the police were pursuing a MALE suspected hoodlum, so I did like to know how does a female reassemble a male?
So later Rose was taken to the hospital and treated by the police for N16,000.The murderous DPO came back to demand for the N16,000 he paid for the treatment and as am writing this piece we have paid him back the money and he collected it.
Rose is in great pains, can't sleep and has lost lots of blood . Rose is just a young lady in her home and The Agboju police men came to her home and assaulted.
Please Nigerians we need the Agboju Police station DPO brought to book and totally pay for Rose's full treatment.
Please help'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/see-how-police-brutalise-lady-in.html?m=1
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by SmartchoiceNGR: 10:19am
can the police be this mad?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by ekensi01(m): 10:32am
Good the DPO village people has final gotten his paper.
24 Likes
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by ReorxTohGan(m): 10:58am
nigerian police are just animals....now temme why wunt dey be ranked d worst in d world...Awon alasho dudu oshi!!!!!
56 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by fuckingAyaya(m): 11:08am
Worst!!! worster!!! worstest!! tufiakwa calling me a Nigerian issa hate speech
68 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by liberalsinnerx: 11:11am
ekensi01:
6 Likes
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by kokozain(m): 11:13am
Na their way
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by liberalsinnerx: 11:13am
She looks like a Yorubaa woman to me from her coneskull, weight and typical yoruba women hairstyle to hide their coneskull, so I don't give a fucck since Afonjas approve of police brutality and killing of unarmed Biafraans. Hypocritical things. The only language they understand is "IT HAS TO HAPPEN TO OUR OWN FOR US TO WAKE UP."
37 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by BruncleZuma: 11:47am
1 Like
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by iambabaG: 11:48am
A country where it’s own citizens can’t trust that the Police will keep them safe.. is that one a country? Very very unfortunate!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by phranklyn92(m): 11:48am
Monsters. My hatred for the Nigerian police is unprecedented! Those chaps have evil in their loinclothes
2 Likes
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by dammytosh: 11:49am
liberalsinnerx:
Even if you can not get erection, na Afonja.
You better don't waste your life chasing shadows.
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by aleeyus(m): 11:49am
Who dash hin the rank ?
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by mokaflex(m): 11:50am
And when them see thieves, they take off shouting.........
4 Likes
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by coolie1: 11:50am
later una go come talk say una no be worst
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by Evablizin(f): 11:50am
Father deliver us from all evil. AMEN
3 Likes
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by link2ok22: 11:51am
Monsters wearing black, Nigerian police is not just d worst police force in the world but a big arm of robbery, fraud and so many other crimes approved by the Government.
The police force should b scrapped and every1 should arm himself, cos it's a zoo.
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by myners007: 11:51am
this is too much, even if she is a drug peddler she doesnt deserve such brutal treatment
3 Likes
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by emsheddy(m): 11:51am
Nigeria! We hail thee!
1 Like
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by Durosure(m): 11:51am
This serios
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by shurley22(f): 11:51am
Jesus Christ!
Nigeria our beloved country...
Mehn...we really have a long way to go
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by denis2: 11:52am
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by ashjay001(m): 11:52am
liberalsinnerx:
So, blinded by hatred, u cant recognise a flat-head(ur sis), when u see one!
Incase u dont know, when u hear festac, agboju, mile2, ajangbadi, mazamaza, yorubas are a minority there
8 Likes
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by mashcent(m): 11:52am
wat
1 Like
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by mokaflex(m): 11:52am
shurley22:Wetin Jesus do you ma?
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by Ogonimilitant(m): 11:52am
How true is this story? you better say the truth op. But no matter what, the lady should not have been injured that way
1 Like
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by kachi08(m): 11:52am
I don't know what to say. Our behavior in this country annoying.
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by sotall(m): 11:52am
OK
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by malware: 11:53am
fuckingAyaya:
Calling drug traffickers Nigerians is impersonation of the highest order.
2 Likes
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by mokaflex(m): 11:55am
OP. Pls click on http://pebec.report immediately to lay a complain to the appropriate quarters. This nonsense must stop. We have a voice
1 Like
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by Dearlord(m): 11:55am
There is more to this.
The woman can explain better
|Re: Police DPO Brutalised A Lady With His Wooden Baton In Lagos (Graphic Photo) by millionboi2: 11:55am
She thinks dpo is d sex type
