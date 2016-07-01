₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,210 members, 3,921,321 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 November 2017 at 03:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem (15241 Views)
Namibian Lady 'Delivered' From Bedwetting & Drunkenness By Tb Joshua (photos) / How God Delivered Me From Bama KINGDOM. Level '888' / How God Healed, Saved And Delivered Me From HIV (My Story) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by anthonydunamis: 10:44am
When I was in secondary school, we had a way of classifying ourselves. Some of us were seen as 'Behind'- those who could afford Timberland boots, wear the coolest Nikes, looked cute or drove a car to school. Then we had the average guys- students from middle-class families who did some 'Behind' things but were not that cool. Third, we had the 'razz' category- those who had no swag, no single drop of coolness, no expensive wears, no automobiles, no slick lines for the girls.
I dare say I belonged to the last category for most of my six years in secondary school. I came from a low middle-class family and my parents (like heroes that they are) had to strain to pay the exorbitant school fees. I could not afford to buy new wears for school parties and the like, so I sometimes borrowed from my best friend back then. Thank you, Temitayo Taiwo
I was often the butt of jokes and mockery, as I had my face plastered with pimples and I was as black as a pot retrieved from the pit of hell. In issues of dating and 'hustling', I was as naive as they come. No girl was interested...and I don't blame them. I wouldn't have dated myself if I were those girls.
My inability to 'blend' with the popular crowd was frustrating and my self-esteem was at its lowest ebb. I managed to cover it up well by focusing on my poetry and smiling through the jests. A classmate, Oluwabunmi Femi-Akande once told me, 'One thing I like about you is that no matter how much you are insulted, you keep smiling.' But it was all a fačade.
I believed that I was that person the popular crowd told me I was- not good enough. And that taunting voice followed me for years, controlling my priorities, my time, my money, my emotions, my potential and my relationships...until I met Jesus. I became born again!
As I got closer to Him, my confidence sky-rocketed. His Word revealed to me that I am made for an awesome purpose, and all the gifts and attributes I need to achieve that are in me already!
I am now a totally different person, in all ramifications. And that's Jesus at work.
Please listen to me, my friend. For too long, you have allowed the crowd to decide your opinion about yourself. Now, you subconsciously try to measure up to the standards they have set for you. That is not true life.
Your dressing, the way you spend money, the hard drugs and womanizing, the lies you tell about yourself, the sycophancy, living a fake life and borrowing to maintain that appearance...it has to stop NOW.
Think about it. Ask yourself 'What am I doing today that is not really who I am but I do it because I don't want to be an outcast to others?' It has to stop NOW.
Now is the time to outgrow that nonsense.
And if you are yet to know Jesus as your Lord and Saviour, accept Him NOW. He will do wonders in you, for you and through you. I love you and God bless you!
213 Likes 20 Shares
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by obinna58(m): 11:08am
I bet the last thing a God would want is asking people to believe in him
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by mokaflex(m): 12:04pm
Clap for yourself I'm sure you are happy this tale made FP.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by Papiikush: 12:04pm
If you are a man and you suffer from low self esteem, you will end up committing suicide.
Its not about being a Christian or whatever, if you move with the "right friends" trust me dude, you'll never have any reason to look down on yourself.
Another reason is because you were a broke bìtch ass Nigga now whey money don come, who no go carry shoulder?
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by BruncleZuma: 12:04pm
This God nah wah
Taking time off of saving Earth from an alien invasion to give somebody self esteem...
6 Likes
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by shurley22(f): 12:04pm
Thank God for you
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by Hardeybohwarley(m): 12:05pm
Just passing by. FRC since 2years. Cheers.
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by Xtaceeey: 12:05pm
Oga.
You just touched money, it's not a spiritual thing. U had low self esteem because u were broke. When u have arrived, pimples will even look sexy on you.
Leave God outta this please.
Next gist abeg.....!!!
42 Likes
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by Articul8(m): 12:05pm
Thank God for u.i av a story to tell...
5 Likes
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by Pokamystica: 12:06pm
Sure boy . Keep the good works
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by eleojo23: 12:06pm
One thing that drives away low self esteem is to see yourself as God sees you in Christ .
Know that you are loved and nothing can separate you from the love that God has for you and He has your best interest at heart.
Knowing this truth and continually reaffirming it to yourself gives you the courage to live above depression and low self esteem.
You will go out and conquer the world.
20 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by CarlyX8(m): 12:08pm
Thank God
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by EmekaBlue(m): 12:08pm
U just wrote about normal life...Where is d God miracle?!
8 Likes
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by Thukzee01(m): 12:08pm
Thank God for your life
2 Likes
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by LyfeJennings(m): 12:09pm
God bless U so much
Tho, I wouldn't attribute ur changes to ur religion but it was instrumental to getting ur groove.
I was like U tho but I came from a comfortable family but my parents played a big role in making me feel I wasn't good enough.
I don't blame them tho
That was how best they could express themselves
God bless them
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by veacea: 12:09pm
Make I read this testimony first
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by longlong: 12:10pm
Mmmm. Na biography?
1 Like
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by tspun(m): 12:10pm
Like I always tell people "No matter what you look like, the key is to first of all be happy with yourself. And then you know if you want to try to improve things that you don’t like about yourself, then do it after you appreciate yourself.
6 Likes
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by IMASTEX: 12:10pm
Praise God
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by adepeter2027(m): 12:11pm
Make I book this plot
Modified: senseless write-up
1 Like
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by Hiccups: 12:11pm
Dear OP,
You don't have to bring God and deliverance into this, low self esteem is neither a sin nor demonic. I want to believe getting involved in church activities helped you acquired more skills that may have augmented your previous self esteem. Within this context, the church was nothing more than a platform to boost your confidence. Any standard working environment can equally do same. God is not into delivering people from low self esteem, because God has place in everyone all he/she needs. Low self esteem is at best self inflicted either from inability to discover ourselves or similar reasons.
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by lovingyouhun: 12:11pm
Thank God for you
1 Like
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by Ranchhoddas(m): 12:11pm
I don't understand how fanaticism can be remedy for low self esteem. It's a cover at best. A mask.
3 Likes
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by Promismike(m): 12:12pm
Ok
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by Chybeibe(f): 12:12pm
Low self esteem is as a result of comparing yourself with others.
Growing up, I use to be the smallest in my class(no boobs, no ass, just a lil girl then), all my age mates were very big, I felt really bad, I almost had low self esteem because of that but I discovered that I might be petite but I have big brain and I saw myself being pursued by those I felt were better than me, they all wanted to be my friends, even teachers liked me, one normally call me "small but mighty", they will give me note, I write it in the board for the whole class to copy, I felt proud of myself despite my small statue. Even up till now, it is still working for me in the university.
To overcome low self esteem, you have rediscover yourself, you have to find our that thing that makes you unique and better than others, you have to make your imperfection to be perfect.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by RapportNaija(m): 12:13pm
Good for you...
See 5 TIPS FOR BUILDING SELF CONFIDENCE
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by DWJOBScom(m): 12:14pm
Awesome testimony.
Jesus makes the difference
3 Likes
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by deedondavi(m): 12:14pm
Good noon nairalanders!!!
Happy SundaY
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by iamdrduru: 12:15pm
9ce
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by virus05(m): 12:16pm
I'm in that position now(low self esteem) which makes me get frustrated sometimes. Well I just gats manage my life like that. I'm sure as time goes on It'll change
1 Like
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by dadavivo: 12:16pm
Underneath your shoes have low self-esteem. E don scrape to red
2 Likes
|Re: God Delivered Me From Low Self-esteem by iamdrduru: 12:17pm
Papiikush:
I guess u've never from low self esteem, that's why u are talking like this.
3 Likes
Pope Francis Urges For Dialogue With Islam / Will Having Tattoos Send Me To Hell? / Is It Compulsory For Me To Pay Tithe As A Student From My Small Allowance?
Viewing this topic: laxetude, damzy88, Iree1, fav444(f), dgr8truth(m), know, Gwan2(m), 4larhhh(f), tevanso(m), Sagaciousd1, mercky1(m), Ibukzy(m), TSK32, msboye, Agewithgrace(f), orikzz, simonlee(m), ayoomoba1(m), skillip(m), askibee(m), hoover420, granely(f), blueblood1(m), santakris, mrbyron(m), Toyorsih(m), ollyman90, CourtierJay, sindyko(m), XtraTochi, Fabianoribhabor, bekpo(m), Ipheyemmy01(m), weedfada(m), Frosti(m), okpurukata(f), obizzy(m), Kingvick, androsurf, littlemistress(f), okeythaone, midps007(m), Jesusgirl92(f), DamianBriel(m), Here2day and 62 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6