http://metronaija.com/photos-beautiful-nigerian-lady-refused-cover-dark-facial-birthmark/ Henrieatta Monroe, who was born with a dark prominent birthmark on her face has proudly embraced her 'flaw'. A makeup artist, who posted her photos, said she had planned to cover birthmark but the young lady refused. See more photos below... 4 Likes

More at http://metronaija.com/photos-beautiful-nigerian-lady-refused-cover-dark-facial-birthmark/ 3 Likes

perfect she should wear it proudly, NOTHING TO BE ASHAMED of. Gawd she is soooo PRETTY 40 Likes

She is soooooo beautiful ahbeg, birth mark or not. 25 Likes

She's beautiful. Go girl! 11 Likes

She fine jor 12 Likes 3 Shares

Always be proud of yourself no matter how you look 14 Likes 2 Shares

She's beautiful. Go girl! You are prettier You are prettier

Who has her number.

she looks like she could be Adesua's sister or a relative of hers

am confused oo. is it on the left or right? by theway why would she cover it?? that's how nature made her and thats how she will live 22 Likes

Ooog M Geeeee.

I need her number.. her confidence is on another level.

Once you've accepted your flaws, no one can use them against you. - Tyrion Lannister. 41 Likes 2 Shares

Once you've accepted your flaws, no one can use them against you. - Tyrion Lannister.

Correct GOT CorrectGOT 2 Likes

looks like mustache

Wait.. Does the birthmark shift from left to right? 25 Likes 1 Share

girls with this kind of mark no too dey well head 1 Like

So birthmarks now shift from left to right at will? 17 Likes 1 Share

wait de birth mark no de stay for 1 place neh?í ½í¸ wait de birth mark no de stay for 1 place neh?í ½í¸ 16 Likes

she's still beautiful, even with the mark

Her life, her choices.





She looks beautiful tho 1 Like

That's impressive don't cover natural things







am confused oo. is it on the left or right? by theway why would she cover it?? that's how nature made her and thats how she will live I'm wondering too I'm wondering too 4 Likes

Leopards have many spots.

...and so what? This kind of news on fp









If she no wear am with joy wetin this one below go come do?

Once you've accepted your flaws, no one can use them against you. - Tyrion Lannister.

MA nigga MA nigga

What is she covering it up for? Babe, don't let anyone tell you that your not beautiful the way you are. Anyone who sees you should love and respect you for your originality and freedom.