|Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by olokeded: 11:29am
Henrieatta Monroe, who was born with a dark prominent birthmark on her face has proudly embraced her 'flaw'. A makeup artist, who posted her photos, said she had planned to cover birthmark but the young lady refused. See more photos below...
http://metronaija.com/photos-beautiful-nigerian-lady-refused-cover-dark-facial-birthmark/
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by olokeded: 11:29am
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by greatnaija01: 11:31am
perfect she should wear it proudly, NOTHING TO BE ASHAMED of. Gawd she is soooo PRETTY
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by Mariinee(f): 11:33am
She is soooooo beautiful ahbeg, birth mark or not.
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by vickkyruby(f): 11:48am
She's beautiful. Go girl!
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by kingjomezy(m): 11:50am
She fine jor
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 12:03pm
Always be proud of yourself no matter how you look
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by NLevents: 12:17pm
vickkyruby:You are prettier
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by ouzo1(m): 12:18pm
Who has her number.
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by McBeal10(f): 1:38pm
she looks like she could be Adesua's sister or a relative of hers
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by falcon01: 1:48pm
am confused oo. is it on the left or right? by theway why would she cover it?? that's how nature made her and thats how she will live
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by PenlsCaP: 2:01pm
Ooog M Geeeee.
I need her number.. her confidence is on another level.
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by Charliiee(m): 2:28pm
Once you've accepted your flaws, no one can use them against you. - Tyrion Lannister.
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by MaryBenn(f): 2:38pm
Charliiee:
Correct GOT
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by idyicy45: 3:08pm
looks like mustache
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by dingbang(m): 4:12pm
Wait.. Does the birthmark shift from left to right?
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by baski92(m): 4:16pm
girls with this kind of mark no too dey well head
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by Vince77(m): 4:19pm
So birthmarks now shift from left to right at will?
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by NellyOG(m): 4:19pm
m wait de birth mark no de stay for 1 place neh?í ½í¸
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by barackodam: 4:34pm
she's still beautiful, even with the mark
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by Yusfunoble(m): 5:55pm
Her life, her choices.
She looks beautiful tho
That's impressive don't cover natural things
That's impressive don't cover natural things
I pay $1 For a minute job
Check my profile
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:56pm
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by fapcrook(m): 5:57pm
falcon01:I'm wondering too
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by Jigba(f): 5:57pm
Nice
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by Ezigbonmadu: 5:57pm
Leopards have many spots.
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by castrol180(m): 5:57pm
...and so what? This kind of news on fp
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by Blackfyre: 5:57pm
If she no wear am with joy wetin this one below go come do?
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by 50shot: 5:57pm
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by Shakushaku1(m): 5:57pm
Charliiee:
MA nigga
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by cashlurd(m): 5:57pm
What is she covering it up for? Babe, don't let anyone tell you that your not beautiful the way you are. Anyone who sees you should love and respect you for your originality and freedom.
|Re: Lady Refuses To Cover Her Dark Facial Birth Mark (Photos) by Lasky33(m): 5:57pm
Scars to ur beautiful... She still looks stunning!
