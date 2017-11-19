Peter Okoye is the cover star for this week's edition of Guardian Life magazine. In it, the former half of Psquare described himself as a 'singer, dancer, entrepreneur, 100% entertainer' and revealed that his journey as a solo artist is one of the most exciting things he's experiencing.'

Peter no get anything to fear jare na paul career i just dey pity. Wetin jude go cause for the guy life e no go funny. You wey no sabi anybody with una talent dey vex fight person wey be say na him be your every link. I can bet my balls that as untalented (singing) as peter is compares to paul, he will get more shows than paul. Like when he is on his 60th shows paul would probably be on his 5th show. Na you go suffer the thing pass mr paul. Kuku leave peter with him hearthrobe make them dey enjoy make you come embrace your brother for the sake of your career abeg. 8 Likes 1 Share