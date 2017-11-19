₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by londonrivals: 11:57am
Peter Okoye is the cover star for this week's edition of Guardian Life magazine. In it, the former half of Psquare described himself as a 'singer, dancer, entrepreneur, 100% entertainer' and revealed that his journey as a solo artist is one of the most exciting things he's experiencing.'
http://metronaija.com/photos-peter-okoye-covers-guardian-life-magazine/
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Yeligray(m): 12:00pm
Maturity they say always wins
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Danimighty7(m): 12:22pm
Cover magazine For Your Head
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Shakushaku1(m): 1:16pm
The original face of P-Square, forget song writing and voice na brymo or dare for dey chop wetin dem davido dey chop..
Ya talent will bring u bfor kings but na ya Packaging and the right links get you the mulla
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by abbaapple: 2:45pm
Brb
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by CarlyX8(m): 2:46pm
Mr peter
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by donnaD(f): 2:47pm
hmmmmmmm.
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by kay29000(m): 2:48pm
Talent is never enough.
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by dkam: 2:48pm
I like this guy calmness
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by nuelzy: 2:48pm
Time will tell....
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Benjom(m): 2:49pm
I'm on dry fast for both of them to re-unite cos I don't want any of them to go into a state depression. Journalists must be careful.
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Addictedtodrugs: 2:49pm
Here in Benin City we don’t know anybody called Peter
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Amatufrank(m): 2:49pm
Mr P, upcoming artiste wey blow under 3 months
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by mexygirls(f): 2:49pm
Nice one
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by tobdee: 2:49pm
Classy and simple.
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Saintpaul2477: 2:49pm
Should we fried beans
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by coolie1: 2:49pm
s
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by amiibaby(f): 2:50pm
Okay
Next
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Ukalejohn(m): 2:51pm
Good
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by ladyF(f): 2:52pm
See muscles.... He would have even done a shirtless pic for his fans na
It's LadyF again
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Starships4u(m): 2:52pm
This guy is way more COMMERCIAL and BANKABLE than his twin...
WIZKIDS FANS pls stay off my mention.....
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Starships4u(m): 2:53pm
coolie1:ssee space booking at work
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by SolidGenius(m): 2:54pm
Attention freak... Yet No talent
Quote me and may God add your little talent to his "Mr.Pee"
Amen
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Luxuryconsult: 2:55pm
Peter no get anything to fear jare na paul career i just dey pity. Wetin jude go cause for the guy life e no go funny. You wey no sabi anybody with una talent dey vex fight person wey be say na him be your every link. I can bet my balls that as untalented (singing) as peter is compares to paul, he will get more shows than paul. Like when he is on his 60th shows paul would probably be on his 5th show. Na you go suffer the thing pass mr paul. Kuku leave peter with him hearthrobe make them dey enjoy make you come embrace your brother for the sake of your career abeg.
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by HauteReel: 2:55pm
Why does the first pic look like his head was super-imposed on his torso?
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Shaw007(m): 2:56pm
his journey as a solo artist is one of the most exciting things he's experiencing.'hehe, is that right!
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Starships4u(m): 2:56pm
SolidGenius:No talent yhu said Nd he owns a Villa at banana island?? pls don't be a sadist. ... happy Sunday...
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Starships4u(m): 2:57pm
ladyF:6packs crew!!!
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by danduj(m): 2:58pm
Still jaming 'for my head'
|Re: Peter Okoye Covers Guardian Life Magazine by TreasuredGlory: 2:59pm
Favoured.
