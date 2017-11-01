₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Robbers Attack Man In Traffic, Injures Him After Collecting His Properties. PICS by BoneBlogger(m): 2:45pm
A driver had his car windows smashed after he was attacked by armed robbers in traffic. According to reports, the hoodlums took away his properties during the attack -leaving him injured in the process. The man thanked God for preserving him after the robbery operation.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/driver-thankful-mood-attacked-robbers-traffic-photos.html
|Re: Robbers Attack Man In Traffic, Injures Him After Collecting His Properties. PICS by BoneBlogger(m): 2:46pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Robbers Attack Man In Traffic, Injures Him After Collecting His Properties. PICS by FortifiedCity: 2:51pm
Where is the picture of the man and where did this happen?
Anyone can get this kinda image from the net and put up a write up.
|Re: Robbers Attack Man In Traffic, Injures Him After Collecting His Properties. PICS by MaryBenn(f): 2:51pm
Where's the man?
|Re: Robbers Attack Man In Traffic, Injures Him After Collecting His Properties. PICS by fuckingAyaya(m): 2:59pm
We're is FSARS
|Re: Robbers Attack Man In Traffic, Injures Him After Collecting His Properties. PICS by ZombiePUNISHER: 3:16pm
The level of insecurity in the land is mind blowing...
All thanks to the dunce of daura and his gang of Apc thieves
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Attack Man In Traffic, Injures Him After Collecting His Properties. PICS by gebest: 4:08pm
those robbers are idiot, see as they smash this fine car.
|Re: Robbers Attack Man In Traffic, Injures Him After Collecting His Properties. PICS by uzoclinton(m): 7:09pm
hmm
|Re: Robbers Attack Man In Traffic, Injures Him After Collecting His Properties. PICS by rentAcock(m): 7:10pm
Serves him right
|Re: Robbers Attack Man In Traffic, Injures Him After Collecting His Properties. PICS by BruncleZuma: 7:10pm
|Re: Robbers Attack Man In Traffic, Injures Him After Collecting His Properties. PICS by hemartins(m): 7:10pm
Ok
|Re: Robbers Attack Man In Traffic, Injures Him After Collecting His Properties. PICS by Kufie(m): 7:11pm
c
|Re: Robbers Attack Man In Traffic, Injures Him After Collecting His Properties. PICS by maynation(f): 7:11pm
rentAcock:You are a very fat disappointment
|Re: Robbers Attack Man In Traffic, Injures Him After Collecting His Properties. PICS by Einl(m): 7:11pm
If you are a robber, your end will be violent and painful. Say Amen.
|Re: Robbers Attack Man In Traffic, Injures Him After Collecting His Properties. PICS by Jarus(m): 7:11pm
FortifiedCity:
Insensitive.
