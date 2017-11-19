₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Wizkid Ft Mut4y - "Manya" (video)
Starboy (Wizkid) and MUT4Y of (Legendurybeatz) drop the visuals to the fast rising smash ‘MANYA” which is a first solo project for MUT4Y as a DJ/Producer. The video was shot by ‘Director Q” at the popular NEW AFRIKAN SHRINE with many special guest appearances. The song is Produced by Killertunes.
Enjoy this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qMZMyH7pWU
Downloading your audio is annoying
Downloading your audio is annoying
(empty comment)
Not with my data
Not with my data
|Re: Wizkid Ft Mut4y - "Manya" (video) by DavidTheGeek: 3:41pm
swazpedro:They add their blog tagline in the wrong places and that's annoying.
Download Naija Jam Alert app instead if you're using an android phone. The app allows you download new songs and videos.
Exactly
DavidTheGeek:
Exactly
When i first downloaded the song i hate it but the beat make me dey put am for repeat..
When i first downloaded the song i hate it but the beat make me dey put am for repeat..
The song is wack
The song is wack
Dope
Dope
Okay
Okay
ok
ok
