My Traditional Wedding Pictures by korel9: 5:24pm
Finally, we have observed the customary rites and here are some of our pics

Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by korel9: 5:24pm
more

Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by Daniel2289(m): 5:25pm
Beautiful.

Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by korel9: 5:25pm
more pics

Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by pocohantas(f): 5:27pm
Ahnahn, this pic will be used as meme o

when you remember all the outstanding wedding bills cheesy

Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by korel9: 5:29pm
You wey sabi

grin grin grin

Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by prettyzee11(f): 5:29pm
Congratulations sir

Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by korel9: 5:30pm
Thanks ma

Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by sinaj(f): 5:37pm
The first pic sha, like say the wedding tire u well well cheesy



HML Sir!

Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by iamJ(m): 5:41pm
Let me not just talk lipsrsealed
Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by Tahra(f): 5:43pm
gringrin
Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by Rokia2(f): 5:46pm
Are you normally this grumpy or you was forced into this marriage? lipsrsealed


Before I forget happy marriage life.

Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by CaptainJeffry: 5:48pm
Congrats brother.

Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by greiboy: 5:48pm
Happy married life bro
Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by NoFavors: 5:48pm
Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by Flashh: 5:48pm
From first picture and this, shows bride's price has weighed you down. Sorry bro!

Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by greiboy: 5:49pm
Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by Yusfunoble(m): 5:49pm
smiley

HML

But bros why are looking like you're high on coco grin grin

Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by AngelicBeing: 5:49pm
tongue

Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by NigerDeltan(m): 5:50pm
grin

She cover face like say she be vir....

HBL bro..don't mind me oo

Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by sirBLUNT(m): 5:51pm
hmmm this ur first pix though..oga dem dey force u to marry ni? abeg smile small i knw say e no eary congrat bro..!

Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:51pm
Next year won't pass me by
Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by tejpot(m): 5:51pm
Congrats. May the union be full of bliss and fulfilment
Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by jelil01(m): 5:51pm
Marriage na swt thing. Derris fuçk assurance.


Notin like say u arrange a.p with bae, den she go dull u.


The ting goes skrrrahh, pap, pap, ka-ka-ka
Skidiki-pap-pap,


Man's HOT o!!!

Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by Alariiwo: 5:51pm
Why are you looking sad na?

No be virgin you marry grin
Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by sKeetz(m): 5:52pm
You better not

Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by Kingx4sure: 5:52pm
Congrats
Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by Adaumunocha(f): 5:53pm
The groom keep face like person wey dey calculate how much wey remain for him account

Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by MidNightHunter(m): 5:53pm
Wow !!! Happy married life !
I can't wait for mine tongue ,oh ,maybe in ten years time undecided
Babe,let's keep making the relationship stronger & glowing,it could be us ,u know.... kiss kiss
Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:53pm
Congratulations to the couple.
Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by iamJ(m): 5:54pm
my silence speaks angry
Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by MidNightHunter(m): 5:54pm
undecided undecided

