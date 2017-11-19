Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Traditional Wedding Pictures (6884 Views)

Traditional Wedding Of The Young Abia Couple (Photos) / Groom Kisses His Bride At Their Traditional Wedding & Left Guests Surprised / What Kind Of Kissing Is This At A Traditional Wedding? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Finally, we have observed the customary rites and here are some of our pics 6 Likes 1 Share

more 2 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful. 1 Like

more pics 1 Share





when you remember all the outstanding wedding bills

Ahnahn, this pic will be used as meme o 88 Likes 4 Shares

pocohantas:

Ahnahn, this pic will be used as meme o



when you remember all the outstanding wedding bills





You wey sabi



You wey sabi 1 Like

Congratulations sir 2 Likes

prettyzee11:

Congratulations sir

Thanks ma Thanks ma 1 Like









HML Sir! The first pic sha, like say the wedding tire u well wellHML Sir! 3 Likes

Let me not just talk







Before I forget happy marriage life. Are you normally this grumpy or you was forced into this marriage?Before I forget happy marriage life. 1 Like

Congrats brother. 1 Like

Happy married life bro

pocohantas:

Ahnahn, this pic will be used as meme o



when you remember all the outstanding wedding bills





3 Likes

From first picture and this, shows bride's price has weighed you down. Sorry bro!



2 Likes





HML



But bros why are looking like you're high on coco HMLBut bros why are looking like you're high on coco 2 Likes

pocohantas:

Ahnahn, this pic will be used as meme o



when you remember all the outstanding wedding bills











She cover face like say she be vir....



HBL bro..don't mind me oo She cover face like say she be vir....HBL bro..don't mind me oo 1 Like

hmmm this ur first pix though..oga dem dey force u to marry ni? abeg smile small i knw say e no eary congrat bro..! 1 Like

Next year won't pass me by

Congrats. May the union be full of bliss and fulfilment

Marriage na swt thing. Derris fuçk assurance.





Notin like say u arrange a.p with bae, den she go dull u.





The ting goes skrrrahh, pap, pap, ka-ka-ka

Skidiki-pap-pap,





Man's HOT o!!! 1 Like





No be virgin you marry Why are you looking sad na?No be virgin you marry

iamJ:

Let me not just talk

You better not You better not 1 Like

Congrats

The groom keep face like person wey dey calculate how much wey remain for him account 2 Likes

Wow !!! Happy married life !

I can't wait for mine ,oh ,maybe in ten years time

Babe,let's keep making the relationship stronger & glowing,it could be us ,u know....

Congratulations to the couple.

sKeetz:





You better not my silence speaks my silence speaks