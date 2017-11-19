₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Traditional Wedding Pictures by korel9: 5:24pm
Finally, we have observed the customary rites and here are some of our pics
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by korel9: 5:24pm
more
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by Daniel2289(m): 5:25pm
Beautiful.
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by korel9: 5:25pm
more pics
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by pocohantas(f): 5:27pm
Ahnahn, this pic will be used as meme o
when you remember all the outstanding wedding bills
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by korel9: 5:29pm
pocohantas:
You wey sabi
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by prettyzee11(f): 5:29pm
Congratulations sir
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by korel9: 5:30pm
prettyzee11:
Thanks ma
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by sinaj(f): 5:37pm
The first pic sha, like say the wedding tire u well well
HML Sir!
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by iamJ(m): 5:41pm
Let me not just talk
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by Tahra(f): 5:43pm
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by Rokia2(f): 5:46pm
Are you normally this grumpy or you was forced into this marriage?
Before I forget happy marriage life.
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by CaptainJeffry: 5:48pm
Congrats brother.
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by greiboy: 5:48pm
Happy married life bro
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by NoFavors: 5:48pm
pocohantas:
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by Flashh: 5:48pm
From first picture and this, shows bride's price has weighed you down. Sorry bro!
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by greiboy: 5:49pm
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by Yusfunoble(m): 5:49pm
HML
But bros why are looking like you're high on coco
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by AngelicBeing: 5:49pm
pocohantas:
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by NigerDeltan(m): 5:50pm
She cover face like say she be vir....
HBL bro..don't mind me oo
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by sirBLUNT(m): 5:51pm
hmmm this ur first pix though..oga dem dey force u to marry ni? abeg smile small i knw say e no eary congrat bro..!
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:51pm
Next year won't pass me by
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by tejpot(m): 5:51pm
Congrats. May the union be full of bliss and fulfilment
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by jelil01(m): 5:51pm
Marriage na swt thing. Derris fuçk assurance.
Notin like say u arrange a.p with bae, den she go dull u.
The ting goes skrrrahh, pap, pap, ka-ka-ka
Skidiki-pap-pap,
Man's HOT o!!!
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by Alariiwo: 5:51pm
Why are you looking sad na?
No be virgin you marry
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by sKeetz(m): 5:52pm
iamJ:
You better not
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by Kingx4sure: 5:52pm
Congrats
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by Adaumunocha(f): 5:53pm
The groom keep face like person wey dey calculate how much wey remain for him account
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by MidNightHunter(m): 5:53pm
Wow !!! Happy married life !
I can't wait for mine ,oh ,maybe in ten years time
Babe,let's keep making the relationship stronger & glowing,it could be us ,u know....
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:53pm
Congratulations to the couple.
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by iamJ(m): 5:54pm
sKeetz:my silence speaks
|Re: My Traditional Wedding Pictures by MidNightHunter(m): 5:54pm
Adaumunocha:
