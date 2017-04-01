₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,270 members, 3,921,889 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 November 2017 at 10:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) (24277 Views)
Oyinda Adenuga At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photos) / Jude Okoye Admires His Wife's Backside At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding / Toolz Pregnancy Celebrated At Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Introduction (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by metronaija2: 6:16pm
2face and his beautiful wife, Annie Idibia pictured at the venue of Banky W and Adesua Etomi traditional wedding in Lagos.
http://metronaija.com/photo-2face-annie-idibia-banky-w-adesua-etomi-wedding/
7 Likes
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by Ekugbeh(m): 6:18pm
2baba whr ur agbada
2 Likes
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by Rokia2(f): 6:19pm
So Banky didn't invite Peter and Paul?
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by Crownbefitsme(f): 6:19pm
cute couple
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 6:20pm
All these our oversabi bloggers, does this look like the venue of the wedding? Can't they see the picture of tuface in the background to know that is his house......
35 Likes
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by jotey(m): 6:29pm
soberdrunk:
so na must say everybody go snap for wedding venue?
1 Like
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 6:31pm
jotey:
You cannot read?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by ufuosman(m): 6:36pm
No timaya, he two boys wizkid and skales no come
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by miqos02(m): 8:04pm
nice
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by 2shure: 8:04pm
enuf of this shiiit.
wedding wey no go last reach 2years
abegi
1 Like
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by Ericaikince(m): 8:04pm
Thank God say i buy space for first page... But i no know what to say...
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by rentAcock(m): 8:04pm
I would really like to know how much these guys paid nairaland to push their diabolical agenda or forcing us to acknowledge their wedding by force. At least 20 topics have graced the front page in regards to this wedding. I'm not exactly sure what they want us to do, feel bad because nor everyone can throw a largish wedding with A-list attendants, or should we erect their statues and worship them every morning? I'm pretty sure if you go through other topics, you will see topics of regular people during their wedding ceremony yesterday but it wouldn't make front page. I wonder how many times banky W and his wife visited nairaland
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 8:04pm
Oh Nairaland! Please stop. This #BAAD is becoming boring
Haba
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by Saheed9: 8:05pm
mods should just create a topic for this Banky's wedding. The topics are getting too much
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by Ericaikince(m): 8:05pm
Rokia2:as na u they share the I.V No go iron ur school uniform na grown people talk make you they chuck mouth
4 Likes
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by Laple0541(m): 8:05pm
K
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by squash47(m): 8:05pm
POOR
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by Ojuororun: 8:06pm
c beatiful couples abeg kis
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by matosneh(m): 8:07pm
Abeg mods ..shey news no dey no like 5 thread 1 topic kilode [color=#000000][/color]
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by Kaxmytex(m): 8:07pm
switching off data...
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by GoodGuysGoodGir(m): 8:07pm
i really wanna know how many cows they killed 2day... oya bloggers find out
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by Qsscruz(m): 8:07pm
squash47:Broke people think they have an opinion..You comfortably discredit peoples effort and feel the need to be applauded for yours..
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by jieta: 8:07pm
na poverty nai make 2face no sew the marriage material or na watin
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by Christane(m): 8:08pm
i dnt mean to speak ill abt dz celebrity wedding which d high n mighty attend just to show case their various attires ..i jst hope it 4 gud sha cus d future of al dz celebrity wedding is (break up)
1 Like
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by RealAAdekunjo(m): 8:09pm
good!! money good ooo
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by Obierika: 8:09pm
ff
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by Ojuororun: 8:09pm
emeijeh:WHY BANK'S NEWS COM FULL EVERYWHERE NAH DAT IS TOO MUCH
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by BafanaBafana: 8:09pm
No be only wedding venue
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by killdiabetes(f): 8:10pm
Nice one
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by gare(f): 8:10pm
Rokia2:
Make they come there come fight abi, na wa for you
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by policy12: 8:12pm
Abeg how many thread will dey open on top this wedding...
Na every person wey go there una hobopen new thread for?
|Re: 2face And Annie Idibia At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Wedding (Photo) by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:13pm
When your mum forces you to attend a relative's wedding Vs When you attend the wedding of your ex. #BAAD2017
Actor Pete Eneh Loses Leg To Infection / Olajumoke Orisaguna Channels TY Bello In New Photo / Seyi Law: My Daughter Is Well, I've Lost One Before & Wouldn't Take Any Chance
Viewing this topic: josef1(m), OKOOMOGE, Hansome001(m), arthurflex(m), heybel(m), temiprinciple(m), Eltymob(f), Archmage(m), Nten, Jerveyjay, Uricas(m), golpen(m), Adiahaakwaibom1(f), skentelelady(f), Opinedecandid(m), Innovictor, Phamoxy(m), olayinka96, zagadat1, sokob1, SurestG(f), soncomm(m), ololadeking(m), Exclusive32, Antonblack(m), Gwan2(m), amazinglysplend, nathaniel007(m), solbinho, sweetsandy4luv(f), Voldamos, peerless2(m), Hardayrawgbar(m), realmundi and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9