|Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Journalist002: 6:21pm
Click the link below to watch full video of Bankky W. and Adesua marriage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1x9TjXJni0E
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Journalist002: 6:44pm
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Mopolchi: 8:11pm
JOURNALIST002 OR JOURNALISM042 TAKE TIME How you go double post You just spoil show..see as FTC jus disappear like that.
Anoda na, can we rest for dis marriage mata?
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by CarlyX8(m): 8:11pm
nice, great couple
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by blym4real: 8:11pm
nice one
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by daremiarchs: 8:11pm
..
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by konkonbilo(m): 8:11pm
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by victoroscar(m): 8:11pm
nice one.....am happy for banky aswear
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Ericaikince(m): 8:11pm
Pls I'm on free basic.. I can't view the video.. Sumarise it for me pls.. Who them get red card and who score the panalty
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by killdiabetes(f): 8:11pm
Lovely couple. God bless your union
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by konkonbilo(m): 8:12pm
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Dreamword24: 8:12pm
All these bloggers. Calling empty hall full video
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Culin(f): 8:12pm
Wow.. I guess dancing is her talent, seeing the way she danced in TWP.
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by konkonbilo(m): 8:12pm
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by free2ryhme: 8:12pm
Make we rest for this marriage matter haba
Can't they marry in peace again
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:13pm
Conjugal bliss.
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by free2ryhme: 8:13pm
We no see wizkid, skales and davido for there oo
Maybe the wedding IV states no children allowed
Lol
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Spanner4(m): 8:14pm
What is the name of the dance she is dancing
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Christane(m): 8:14pm
abeg enough of dz banky w n adesuwa wedding ish ..na their matta don occupy d nairaland front page or dnt nairaland av anythng reasonable to push to d front page?
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by emeijeh(m): 8:14pm
Nairaland has turned into #BAAD2017
now I get it!
It's that nice movie: INTO THE BADLANDS
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Houseofglam7(f): 8:14pm
Allow her dance biko
E no easy.
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by GoodGuysGoodGir(m): 8:18pm
those that watched the video... hope she dance well....data precious to waste illegally
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by shogotermies(m): 8:19pm
I wish them a happy married life... and may the spirit of separation never have its way in their lives..
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:24pm
GoodGuysGoodGir:
YES, she is a HOT STEPPER!
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by rayopt(m): 8:26pm
Seems like Lalasticlala is in this weddin ooo. . .oya show us yr pishure
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by lakesidey(m): 8:43pm
Baad2017 ti takeover nairaland
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by SimplyFabulous: 8:46pm
I love this... Am happy for the bride... My personal person
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Banter1: 9:18pm
Adesua remind me of my ex. They look so much alike and skinny too, and from edo.
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by dayleke(m): 9:18pm
But she skinny o, no b small thing.
I guess he likes her like dat.
#Teammeatondabones
#Teamsomemeattoholdontofordearlife
|Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by NobleRomm(m): 9:51pm
congratulations to her.... may your marriage be blissful,you will have beautiful children like you and not big head like banky...
I really like this lady... but i no get money to marry her...
banky take care of her for me oo
