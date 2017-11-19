JOURNALIST002 OR JOURNALISM042 TAKE TIMEHow you go double postYou just spoil show..see as FTC jus disappear like that.Anoda na, can we rest for dis marriage mata?

Pls I'm on free basic.. I can't view the video.. Sumarise it for me pls.. Who them get red card and who score the panalty

We no see wizkid, skales and davido for there oo Maybe the wedding IV states no children allowed Lol

What is the name of the dance she is dancing

I wish them a happy married life... and may the spirit of separation never have its way in their lives..

Adesua remind me of my ex. They look so much alike and skinny too, and from edo.