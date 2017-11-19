₦airaland Forum

Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Journalist002: 6:21pm
Click the link below to watch full video of Bankky W. and Adesua marriage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1x9TjXJni0E

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Journalist002: 6:44pm
Cc: Lalasticlala
Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Mopolchi: 8:11pm
JOURNALIST002 OR JOURNALISM042 TAKE TIME How you go double post angry You just spoil show..see as FTC jus disappear like that.

Anoda na, can we rest for dis marriage mata?
Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by CarlyX8(m): 8:11pm
nice, great couple
Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by blym4real: 8:11pm
nice one
Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by daremiarchs: 8:11pm
..
Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by konkonbilo(m): 8:11pm
shocked

1 Like

Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by victoroscar(m): 8:11pm
nice one.....am happy for banky aswear

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Ericaikince(m): 8:11pm
Pls I'm on free basic.. I can't view the video.. Sumarise it for me pls.. Who them get red card and who score the panalty cry

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by killdiabetes(f): 8:11pm
Lovely couple. God bless your union
Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by konkonbilo(m): 8:12pm
kiss
Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Dreamword24: 8:12pm
All these bloggers. Calling empty hall full video undecided

4 Likes

Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Culin(f): 8:12pm
Wow.. I guess dancing is her talent, seeing the way she danced in TWP.
Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by konkonbilo(m): 8:12pm
angry
Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by free2ryhme: 8:12pm
Make we rest for this marriage matter haba

Can't they marry in peace again

4 Likes

Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:13pm
Conjugal bliss.
Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by free2ryhme: 8:13pm
We no see wizkid, skales and davido for there oo


Maybe the wedding IV states no children allowed

Lol

3 Likes

Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Spanner4(m): 8:14pm
cheesy

What is the name of the dance she is dancing
Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Christane(m): 8:14pm
abeg enough of dz banky w n adesuwa wedding ish ..na their matta don occupy d nairaland front page or dnt nairaland av anythng reasonable to push to d front page?
Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by emeijeh(m): 8:14pm
Nairaland has turned into #BAAD2017


now I get it!


It's that nice movie: INTO THE BADLANDS grin
Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Houseofglam7(f): 8:14pm
Allow her dance biko
E no easy.
Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by GoodGuysGoodGir(m): 8:18pm
those that watched the video... hope she dance well....data precious to waste illegally

5 Likes

Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by shogotermies(m): 8:19pm
I wish them a happy married life... and may the spirit of separation never have its way in their lives..

3 Likes

Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:24pm
GoodGuysGoodGir:
those that watched the video... hope she dance well....data precious to waste illegally

YES, she is a HOT STEPPER!
Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by rayopt(m): 8:26pm
Seems like Lalasticlala is in this weddin ooo. . .oya show us yr pishure
Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by lakesidey(m): 8:43pm
Baad2017 ti takeover nairaland
Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by SimplyFabulous: 8:46pm
I love this... Am happy for the bride... My personal person
Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by Banter1: 9:18pm
Adesua remind me of my ex. They look so much alike and skinny too, and from edo.
Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by dayleke(m): 9:18pm
But she skinny o, no b small thing.
I guess he likes her like dat.
#Teammeatondabones
#Teamsomemeattoholdontofordearlife
Re: Video Of Adesua Etomi Dancing At Her Traditional Marriage by NobleRomm(m): 9:51pm
congratulations to her.... may your marriage be blissful,you will have beautiful children like you and not big head like banky...

I really like this lady... but i no get money to marry her...
banky take care of her for me oo

