₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,326 members, 3,922,032 topics. Date: Monday, 20 November 2017 at 01:12 AM

Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) - Fashion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) (6427 Views)

Miss Ambassador For Peace 2017 Contestants (Photos) / Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria 2017 Contestants #MBGN2017 (Photos) / Most Beautiful Girl In Akwa Ibom 2017 Contestants (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:11pm On Nov 19
The stage is set for forty-one outstanding African beauties to battle it out for the coveted 2017 Queen Moremi Ajasoro crown. ‎All the actions will go down at the 2017 QMA Bootcamp where all the breathtakingly beautiful contestants will take on various tasks and challenges in order to qualify for the final stage of the pageant. It will be a battle of grit and wit, where only the most intelligent, the bravest and culturally conscious will survive. 

Watch all the exciting actions on Spice TV on DStv channel 190 and on GOtv channel 28 from Wednesday 22nd of November at 6.00pm You can also watch online at www.qmainternational.com. 

Watch Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNq3Og4JyL4

Successful contestants will move to the grand finale of the cultural pageant  on the 3rd December at Oriental Horiental Hotel, Lagos where the overall winner will get the 2017 QMA title, a 5 Million Naira investment fund and a brand new saloon car. She will also become the Cultural Ambassador to the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi for one year. Don#t miss any of the exciting moments.‎

http://www.alexreports.info/2017/11/countdown-vote-for-your-favourite-queen.html?m=0

1 Like

Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:15pm On Nov 19
@alexreports

Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:16pm On Nov 19
Continue

Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:18pm On Nov 19
More here

Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:19pm On Nov 19
See here

Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:21pm On Nov 19
More

Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:22pm On Nov 19
See

Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:24pm On Nov 19
More here

Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:26pm On Nov 19
Cute

Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:27pm On Nov 19
Beautiful

Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:30pm On Nov 19
Countdown

1 Like

Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 10:43pm On Nov 19
Fine girls de this country oo.

Abeg let's see the full pics. na Hips i de always use Vote.

awon eyan Madam Gagu. grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by Bills2307(m): 10:43pm On Nov 19
Glo users won't like dis thread.. Too much picture

3 Likes

Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by razakee(m): 10:43pm On Nov 19
Some of them look scary sha

2 Likes

Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 10:44pm On Nov 19
Ogaju
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by Franco2017(m): 10:44pm On Nov 19
All these images.. my mb oo
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by ezana1(m): 10:44pm On Nov 19
K
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by CarlyX8(m): 10:44pm On Nov 19
seen
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 10:45pm On Nov 19
Some get big lips like jay-z

1 Like

Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by ezana1(m): 10:45pm On Nov 19
Nice
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 10:47pm On Nov 19
Bills2307:
Glo users won't like dis thread.. Too much picture

what! I'm using Glo oo
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 10:48pm On Nov 19
razakee:
Some of them look scary sha
some lips though

Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by DivinelyBlessed: 10:50pm On Nov 19
Great Oba. OBABA.
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by sainty2k3(m): 10:52pm On Nov 19
Hades2016:
some lips though
And many big heads smiley but they are all OK sha

1 Like

Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by CarlyX8(m): 10:53pm On Nov 19
beautiful peoples
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by dondemex(m): 10:53pm On Nov 19
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 10:58pm On Nov 19
sainty2k3:

And many big heads smiley but they are all OK sha
lol the oga's at the top don chop 80% of them grin
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by sainty2k3(m): 11:00pm On Nov 19
Hades2016:
lol the oga's at the top don chop 80% of them grin
Haaaa! Me I no know that one o

1 Like

Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 11:00pm On Nov 19
See faces!!!! I must admit, my face fear some of these faces ooo, the pimples way dey some of them faces reach to butter 1 full sandwich.... angry
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by Alariiwo: 11:00pm On Nov 19
Igbo boys will be salivating now..

They can't see Yoruba damsels and have rest of mind. If you think it's a lie, ask Peter Okoye.

4 Likes

Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by ogaJona(m): 11:02pm On Nov 19
see ugliness

2 Likes

Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by Alariiwo: 11:03pm On Nov 19
CarlyX8:
beautiful peoples

Over beautiful dey worry them sef.

Just look at them all covered up and still slaying, well brought up damsels not some tika bodis, ti cucumber bodi and the likes.

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

How To Grow Sideburns Fast – Steps You Need To Take! (with Pictures) / Woman With Big Behind Praying In A Mosque On A Transparent Dress [photo] / Madlady I Need U!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Viewing this topic: Prinsola(m), Muhy479(m), poshest(f), loylextop(m), ademusiwa3r, unclephilio123(m) and 19 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.