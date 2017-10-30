₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:11pm On Nov 19
The stage is set for forty-one outstanding African beauties to battle it out for the coveted 2017 Queen Moremi Ajasoro crown. All the actions will go down at the 2017 QMA Bootcamp where all the breathtakingly beautiful contestants will take on various tasks and challenges in order to qualify for the final stage of the pageant. It will be a battle of grit and wit, where only the most intelligent, the bravest and culturally conscious will survive.
Watch all the exciting actions on Spice TV on DStv channel 190 and on GOtv channel 28 from Wednesday 22nd of November at 6.00pm You can also watch online at www.qmainternational.com.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNq3Og4JyL4
Successful contestants will move to the grand finale of the cultural pageant on the 3rd December at Oriental Horiental Hotel, Lagos where the overall winner will get the 2017 QMA title, a 5 Million Naira investment fund and a brand new saloon car. She will also become the Cultural Ambassador to the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi for one year. Don#t miss any of the exciting moments.
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/11/countdown-vote-for-your-favourite-queen.html?m=0
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:15pm On Nov 19
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:16pm On Nov 19
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:18pm On Nov 19
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:19pm On Nov 19
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:21pm On Nov 19
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:22pm On Nov 19
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:24pm On Nov 19
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:26pm On Nov 19
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:27pm On Nov 19
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:30pm On Nov 19
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 10:43pm On Nov 19
Fine girls de this country oo.
Abeg let's see the full pics. na Hips i de always use Vote.
awon eyan Madam Gagu.
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by Bills2307(m): 10:43pm On Nov 19
Glo users won't like dis thread.. Too much picture
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by razakee(m): 10:43pm On Nov 19
Some of them look scary sha
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 10:44pm On Nov 19
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by Franco2017(m): 10:44pm On Nov 19
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by ezana1(m): 10:44pm On Nov 19
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by CarlyX8(m): 10:44pm On Nov 19
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 10:45pm On Nov 19
Some get big lips like jay-z
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by ezana1(m): 10:45pm On Nov 19
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 10:47pm On Nov 19
Bills2307:
what! I'm using Glo oo
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 10:48pm On Nov 19
razakee:some lips though
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by DivinelyBlessed: 10:50pm On Nov 19
Great Oba. OBABA.
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by sainty2k3(m): 10:52pm On Nov 19
Hades2016:And many big heads but they are all OK sha
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by CarlyX8(m): 10:53pm On Nov 19
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by dondemex(m): 10:53pm On Nov 19
sainty2k3:lol the oga's at the top don chop 80% of them
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by sainty2k3(m): 11:00pm On Nov 19
Hades2016:Haaaa! Me I no know that one o
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 11:00pm On Nov 19
See faces!!!! I must admit, my face fear some of these faces ooo, the pimples way dey some of them faces reach to butter 1 full sandwich....
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by Alariiwo: 11:00pm On Nov 19
Igbo boys will be salivating now..
They can't see Yoruba damsels and have rest of mind. If you think it's a lie, ask Peter Okoye.
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by ogaJona(m): 11:02pm On Nov 19
see ugliness
Re: Queen Moremi Ajasoro 2017 Contestants (Photos) by Alariiwo: 11:03pm On Nov 19
CarlyX8:
Over beautiful dey worry them sef.
Just look at them all covered up and still slaying, well brought up damsels not some tika bodis, ti cucumber bodi and the likes.
