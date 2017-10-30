

‎

Watch all the exciting actions on Spice TV on DStv channel 190 and on GOtv channel 28 from Wednesday 22nd of November at 6.00pm You can also watch online at



Watch Video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNq3Og4JyL4‎

‎

Successful contestants will move to the grand finale of the cultural pageant on the 3rd December at Oriental Horiental Hotel, Lagos where the overall winner will get the 2017 QMA title, a 5 Million Naira investment fund and a brand new saloon car. She will also become the Cultural Ambassador to the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi for one year. Don#t miss any of the exciting moments.‎



http://www.alexreports.info/2017/11/countdown-vote-for-your-favourite-queen.html?m=0 The stage is set for forty-one outstanding African beauties to battle it out for the coveted 2017 Queen Moremi Ajasoro crown. ‎All the actions will go down at the 2017 QMA Bootcamp where all the breathtakingly beautiful contestants will take on various tasks and challenges in order to qualify for the final stage of the pageant. It will be a battle of grit and wit, where only the most intelligent, the bravest and culturally conscious will survive.Watch all the exciting actions on Spice TV on DStv channel 190 and on GOtv channel 28 from Wednesday 22nd of November at 6.00pm You can also watch online at www.qmainternational.com. Watch VideoSuccessful contestants will move to the grand finale of the cultural pageant on the 3rd December at Oriental Horiental Hotel, Lagos where the overall winner will get the 2017 QMA title, a 5 Million Naira investment fund and a brand new saloon car. She will also become the Cultural Ambassador to the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi for one year. Don#t miss any of the exciting moments.‎ 1 Like