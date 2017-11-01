Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) (16745 Views)

Jude Okoye Admires His Wife Ifeoma's Backside At Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Wedding / Throwback Photos Of Banky W & Adesua Etomi As Kids / Lynxxx: Banky W & Adesua's Engagement; The Biggest Secret I Ever Kept In My Life (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: Then finally that kissed.See the moment Mr and Mrs Wellington kissed at their wedding.Lovely coupleSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/see-moment-mr-and-mrs-wellington-kissed.html?m=1 1 Like 1 Share

enough of all these rubbish...

seun try upgrade know wetin dey good for Nairaland kwan 28 Likes 1 Share

tell them to calm down na

I don tire already to see this post over again. Next page plssss 1 Like

kocvalour:

enough of all these rubbish...



seun try upgrade know wetin dey good for Nairaland kwan

They are celebrities na so they must trend. Calm down Bro and face your own hustle. They are celebrities na so they must trend. Calm down Bro and face your own hustle. 21 Likes

❤❤❤ 2 Likes

Is it their first kiss? 14 Likes 1 Share

na the 1,000 naira note I de look... 13 Likes

Alcatraz005:





They are celebrities na so they must trend. Calm down Bro and face your own hustle. @alcatraz005, do u knw kelvin kent in calabar? @alcatraz005, do u knw kelvin kent in calabar?

Is it your kiss

Hope we will see where they ....... too 1 Like

is banky w now a moderator in nairaland 8 Likes









Avoid media if you want a successful home Avoid media if you want a successful home

I feel like uploading a photo where I was kissing a love interest

aww beautifull

All rushing to see like its different from the usual

Na today dem start to dey kiss pationatly ni...how is this one news. 2 Likes

O.P u want some? 2 Likes

Good kisses comes like that when there's enough kudi inside account... 3 Likes

Abeg has anybody seen Adesua's family members? Is she an orphan?



What kind of marriage is this one please? 3 Likes

kocvalour:

enough of all these rubbish...



seun try upgrade know wetin dey good for Nairaland kwan bro calm and allow banky and adesua trend, today na their day now bro calm and allow banky and adesua trend, today na their day now 2 Likes

kocvalour:

enough of all these rubbish...



seun try upgrade know wetin dey good for Nairaland kwan

Shut up..



See as ur mouth deh ooze untop chat Shut up..See as ur mouth deh ooze untop chat 1 Like

Cancer does not want Banky to enjoy this girl, it will not work. HML to them...