Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos)
|Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:00pm On Nov 19
Then finally that kissed.See the moment Mr and Mrs Wellington kissed at their wedding.Lovely couple
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/see-moment-mr-and-mrs-wellington-kissed.html?m=1
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by kocvalour(m): 8:04pm On Nov 19
enough of all these rubbish...
seun try upgrade know wetin dey good for Nairaland kwan
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by ubongoton: 8:05pm On Nov 19
tell them to calm down na
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 8:07pm On Nov 19
I don tire already to see this post over again. Next page plssss
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Alcatraz005: 8:07pm On Nov 19
kocvalour:
They are celebrities na so they must trend. Calm down Bro and face your own hustle.
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by LuvU2(f): 8:11pm On Nov 19
❤❤❤
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by xoxo001(m): 8:15pm On Nov 19
Is it their first kiss?
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Centyakam(m): 8:25pm On Nov 19
na the 1,000 naira note I de look...
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Hollarbeece(f): 8:53pm On Nov 19
Alcatraz005:@alcatraz005, do u knw kelvin kent in calabar?
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by konkonbilo(m): 10:23pm On Nov 19
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by dapsoneh: 10:24pm On Nov 19
Is it your kiss
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by ibkgab001: 10:24pm On Nov 19
Hope we will see where they ....... too
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by konkonbilo(m): 10:24pm On Nov 19
is banky w now a moderator in nairaland
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by konkonbilo(m): 10:24pm On Nov 19
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by qualityGod(m): 10:25pm On Nov 19
Avoid media if you want a successful home
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:25pm On Nov 19
I feel like uploading a photo where I was kissing a love interest
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Preetiex(f): 10:25pm On Nov 19
aww beautifull
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by MaryBenn(f): 10:25pm On Nov 19
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by swillonch(m): 10:25pm On Nov 19
All rushing to see like its different from the usual
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by razakee(m): 10:25pm On Nov 19
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by ariklawani(f): 10:26pm On Nov 19
Na today dem start to dey kiss pationatly ni...how is this one news.
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by stefanweeks: 10:26pm On Nov 19
O.P u want some?
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by investwisely: 10:27pm On Nov 19
Good kisses comes like that when there's enough kudi inside account...
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 10:27pm On Nov 19
Abeg has anybody seen Adesua's family members? Is she an orphan?
What kind of marriage is this one please?
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by mekuso89(m): 10:27pm On Nov 19
kocvalour:bro calm and allow banky and adesua trend, today na their day now
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by freeman95(m): 10:28pm On Nov 19
kocvalour:
Shut up..
See as ur mouth deh ooze untop chat
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by KingLennon(m): 10:28pm On Nov 19
Cancer does not want Banky to enjoy this girl, it will not work. HML to them...
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Gluhbirne(f): 10:28pm On Nov 19
Happy for them.
