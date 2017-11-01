₦airaland Forum

Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) (16745 Views)

Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:00pm On Nov 19
Then finally that kissed.See the moment Mr and Mrs Wellington kissed at their wedding.Lovely couple


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/see-moment-mr-and-mrs-wellington-kissed.html?m=1

Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by kocvalour(m): 8:04pm On Nov 19
enough of all these rubbish...
seun try upgrade know wetin dey good for Nairaland kwan

Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by ubongoton: 8:05pm On Nov 19
tell them to calm down na
Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 8:07pm On Nov 19
I don tire already to see this post over again. Next page plssss

Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Alcatraz005: 8:07pm On Nov 19
kocvalour:
enough of all these rubbish...

seun try upgrade know wetin dey good for Nairaland kwan

They are celebrities na so they must trend. Calm down Bro and face your own hustle.

Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by LuvU2(f): 8:11pm On Nov 19
❤❤❤

Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by xoxo001(m): 8:15pm On Nov 19
Is it their first kiss?

Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Centyakam(m): 8:25pm On Nov 19
na the 1,000 naira note I de look... cool

Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Hollarbeece(f): 8:53pm On Nov 19
Alcatraz005:


They are celebrities na so they must trend. Calm down Bro and face your own hustle.
@alcatraz005, do u knw kelvin kent in calabar?
Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by konkonbilo(m): 10:23pm On Nov 19
Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by konkonbilo(m): 10:23pm On Nov 19
Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by dapsoneh: 10:24pm On Nov 19
Is it your kiss
Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by ibkgab001: 10:24pm On Nov 19
Hope we will see where they ....... too

Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by konkonbilo(m): 10:24pm On Nov 19
Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by idyicy45: 10:24pm On Nov 19
is banky w now a moderator in nairaland

Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by konkonbilo(m): 10:24pm On Nov 19
Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by konkonbilo(m): 10:24pm On Nov 19
Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by qualityGod(m): 10:25pm On Nov 19
Avoid media if you want a successful home
Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:25pm On Nov 19
I feel like uploading a photo where I was kissing a love interest
Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Preetiex(f): 10:25pm On Nov 19
aww beautifull
Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by MaryBenn(f): 10:25pm On Nov 19
Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by swillonch(m): 10:25pm On Nov 19
All rushing to see like its different from the usual
Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by razakee(m): 10:25pm On Nov 19
konkonbilo:
Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by ariklawani(f): 10:26pm On Nov 19
Na today dem start to dey kiss pationatly ni...how is this one news.

Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by stefanweeks: 10:26pm On Nov 19
O.P u want some?

Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by investwisely: 10:27pm On Nov 19
Good kisses comes like that when there's enough kudi inside account...

Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 10:27pm On Nov 19
Abeg has anybody seen Adesua's family members? Is she an orphan?

What kind of marriage is this one please?

Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by mekuso89(m): 10:27pm On Nov 19
kocvalour:
enough of all these rubbish...

seun try upgrade know wetin dey good for Nairaland kwan
bro calm and allow banky and adesua trend, today na their day now

Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by freeman95(m): 10:28pm On Nov 19
kocvalour:
enough of all these rubbish...

seun try upgrade know wetin dey good for Nairaland kwan

Shut up..

See as ur mouth deh ooze untop chat cheesy

Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by KingLennon(m): 10:28pm On Nov 19
Cancer does not want Banky to enjoy this girl, it will not work. HML to them...
Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi Kiss At Their Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Gluhbirne(f): 10:28pm On Nov 19
Happy for them.

