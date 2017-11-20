₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by Towncrier247: 9:20pm On Nov 19
A lady on Instagram has Shocked every one after she posted dollars and latest iPhone and says "her brother told her to f*ck them and get the money".
Her shocked followers began asking her, "so you f*cked them and got the money,right?".
She didn't mind as she continues to flaunts her wealth and different guys on her page.
What kind of brother is that though?
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/girl-reveals-shocking-thing-brother-told-her-to-do-to-get-money-flaunts-dollars
1 Share
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by Towncrier247: 9:20pm On Nov 19
SEE WHAT A MAN IS DOING TO THE GIRL IN THE CLUB>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/girl-reveals-shocking-thing-brother-told-her-to-do-to-get-money-flaunts-dollars
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by haywire07(m): 9:22pm On Nov 19
Wise brother . Even if his sister's brain is useless, he can make money from her pusśy
52 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by emeijeh(m): 9:22pm On Nov 19
,$300
4 Likes
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by TheManofTomorrow(m): 9:29pm On Nov 19
They have used this one destiny for rituals. She won't know. No sane man will buy a girlfriend iPhone 8 except he benefits from her destiny
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by NairalandCS(m): 9:29pm On Nov 19
Bloggers can twists words ehn.
This is just a line from Young M.A's track OOOOOUUU.
52 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by Paulosky1900: 9:34pm On Nov 19
those that sold their destiny cos of iphone8 next 5years coming u gonna regret cos it wont be reigning ultimately come 2023 if God keep us alive.
3 Likes
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by Septembermann(f): 9:39pm On Nov 19
senseless people.... it's a line in young ma's song 'ooouuu'.
creating stupid threads for front page, likes and shares
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by freeman95(m): 10:49pm On Nov 19
Ololo
Ashana
Arokodunu
Okowunmi
Inorbi
Omo pau bi ibon
Adokojeun
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by soberdrunk(m): 10:49pm On Nov 19
What is wrong with some men!!! This 'locomotive engine' that you are supposed to give 'exact' 'bus fare' is who they are spoiling with dollars and iPhone, now the 'executive engines' will see this and increase their price thereby creating "Artificial Inflation" for the rest of us......
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by Flashh: 10:50pm On Nov 19
She already sees her life as a very useless one; that this is the only way she could make money in life.
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by Emu4life(m): 10:50pm On Nov 19
Ashaaaaaawo
3 Likes
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by SnakeXenzia(m): 10:50pm On Nov 19
Business woman
5 Likes
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by SlimBrawnie(f): 10:51pm On Nov 19
Some get their relevance only from SM...
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by Funjosh(m): 10:51pm On Nov 19
What happened to her leg
6 Likes
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by ENIMONEY(f): 10:51pm On Nov 19
My sister enjoy yourself, pucci no get meter.
He would still be there for you when you get down with HIV and AIDS.
3 Likes
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by razakee(m): 10:51pm On Nov 19
Weird
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by Lifebender(m): 10:51pm On Nov 19
$300 is the money
Awon Omo shakushaku
1 Like
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by Yusfunoble(m): 10:51pm On Nov 19
Okay.. hope your brother will be there when you're HIV positive
2 Likes
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 10:51pm On Nov 19
Are those lesions on her legs the result of bleaching ? Horrible.
2 Likes
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by NCANTaskForce(m): 10:52pm On Nov 19
Good idea till Afonja skull miners mine her skull in exchange for iTunes gift card.
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by Danjuma827(m): 10:52pm On Nov 19
Hmmm
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by monakii: 10:52pm On Nov 19
summary of "vanity"
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by freeman95(m): 10:52pm On Nov 19
Funjosh:
Bleaching cream at work
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by jide219(m): 10:53pm On Nov 19
Use what u ve to get what u need
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by Hades2016(m): 10:54pm On Nov 19
Hd
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by NisforNicky(f): 10:54pm On Nov 19
dix idiot is a disgrace to womanhud :|
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by Bills2307(m): 10:54pm On Nov 19
All I know is that, if you don't have money, at least have sense!! This lady seems to have none
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by Josh44s(m): 10:54pm On Nov 19
Endtime brother. Buhari must hear this
3 Likes
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by MISTAICEY02288(m): 10:58pm On Nov 19
NairalandCS:
You sabi... Na ignorance dey kill these people.
Love young MA by the way... Keep putting EAT on repeat...
1 Like
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by Infamous(m): 10:58pm On Nov 19
Time to spot'em fools. One spotted... I move.
|Re: "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 by ipobarecriminals: 10:58pm On Nov 19
very good bro u have.people like dis are good for RITUAL/SACRIFICE. to the gods
