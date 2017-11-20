Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "My Brother Told Me To Have Sex & Get Money" - Lady Flaunts Dollars, iPhone 8 (14076 Views)

Pretty Lady Flaunts Her Full Boobz In Public In Transparent Dress / Lady Flaunts Her Boobs On Instagram And Got This Funny Reply / Lady Flaunts Cash Made From Sex With 3 Men In An Hour,see Her Statement (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Her shocked followers began asking her, "so you f*cked them and got the money,right?".



She didn't mind as she continues to flaunts her wealth and different guys on her page.



What kind of brother is that though?

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/girl-reveals-shocking-thing-brother-told-her-to-do-to-get-money-flaunts-dollars A lady on Instagram has Shocked every one after she posted dollars and latest iPhone and says "her brother told her to f*ck them and get the money".Her shocked followers began asking her, "so you f*cked them and got the money,right?".She didn't mind as she continues to flaunts her wealth and different guys on her page.What kind of brother is that though? 1 Share

SEE WHAT A MAN IS DOING TO THE GIRL IN THE CLUB>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/girl-reveals-shocking-thing-brother-told-her-to-do-to-get-money-flaunts-dollars

Wise brother . Even if his sister's brain is useless, he can make money from her pusśy 52 Likes 2 Shares

,$300 4 Likes

They have used this one destiny for rituals. She won't know. No sane man will buy a girlfriend iPhone 8 except he benefits from her destiny 20 Likes 1 Share





This is just a line from Young M.A's track OOOOOUUU. Bloggers can twists words ehn.This is just a line from Young M.A's track OOOOOUUU. 52 Likes 2 Shares

those that sold their destiny cos of iphone8 next 5years coming u gonna regret cos it wont be reigning ultimately come 2023 if God keep us alive. 3 Likes

senseless people.... it's a line in young ma's song 'ooouuu'.





creating stupid threads for front page, likes and shares 6 Likes 1 Share





Ashana



Arokodunu



Okowunmi



Inorbi



Omo pau bi ibon



Adokojeun



OloloAshanaArokodunuOkowunmiInorbiOmo pau bi ibonAdokojeun 10 Likes 1 Share

This 'locomotive engine' that you are supposed to give 'exact' 'bus fare' is who they are spoiling with dollars and iPhone, now the 'executive engines' will see this and increase their price thereby creating "Artificial Inflation" for the rest of us...... What is wrong with some men!!!This 'locomotive engine' that you are supposed to give 'exact' 'bus fare' is who they are spoiling with dollars and iPhone, now the 'executive engines' will see this and increase their price thereby creating "Artificial Inflation" for the rest of us...... 9 Likes 2 Shares

She already sees her life as a very useless one; that this is the only way she could make money in life. 4 Likes 3 Shares

Ashaaaaaawo 3 Likes

Business woman 5 Likes

Some get their relevance only from SM...

What happened to her leg 6 Likes

My sister enjoy yourself, pucci no get meter.



He would still be there for you when you get down with HIV and AIDS. 3 Likes

Weird





Awon Omo shakushaku $300 is the moneyAwon Omo shakushaku 1 Like





Okay.. hope your brother will be there when you're HIV positive Okay.. hope your brother will be there when you're HIV positive 2 Likes

Are those lesions on her legs the result of bleaching ? Horrible. 2 Likes

Good idea till Afonja skull miners mine her skull in exchange for iTunes gift card.

Hmmm

summary of "vanity"

Funjosh:

What happened to her leg

Bleaching cream at work Bleaching cream at work

Use what u ve to get what u need

Hd

dix idiot is a disgrace to womanhud :|

All I know is that, if you don't have money, at least have sense!! This lady seems to have none

Endtime brother. Buhari must hear this 3 Likes

NairalandCS:

Bloggers can twists words ehn.



This is just a line from Young M.A's track OOOOOUUU.



You sabi... Na ignorance dey kill these people.





Love young MA by the way... Keep putting EAT on repeat... You sabi... Na ignorance dey kill these people.Love young MA by the way... Keep putting EAT on repeat... 1 Like

Time to spot'em fools. One spotted... I move.