|Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by Bhelamblog: 10:12pm On Nov 19
Bleaching Gone Wrong? Neck Black, Face White Fans React To Toke Makinwa's Selfie
Toke Makinwa shared this photo of herself as she dressed up for Banky W's wedding, but all we're seeing is her skin color, looks different, Bleaching has definitely gone wrong.. see below!
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by divinehand2003(m): 10:18pm On Nov 19
We must become light complexioned by fire by force.
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by ObaKlaz(m): 10:23pm On Nov 19
This picture breaks my heart. Too much disaster in just one picture!
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by adajoe555(f): 10:28pm On Nov 19
This is really bleaching gone wrong. coke and fanta complexion.
#ilovemyblack#
#blackisbeautiful#
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by razakee(m): 10:39pm On Nov 19
Lol.. It may b photo editing o
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by Hades2016(m): 10:40pm On Nov 19
Madam Biko take the make up off... She even get bears
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by quiverfull(m): 10:40pm On Nov 19
They'll tell you it's the camera angle...I laugh
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by olumaxi(m): 10:40pm On Nov 19
Oju pupa Idi dudu........ogaju shade adu
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by mrvitalis(m): 10:40pm On Nov 19
It's obvious it's the lighting
If there is any color difference is minimal people just like to talk
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by makydebbie(f): 10:40pm On Nov 19
She should have applied powder on her neck to make it look even. And the makeup is too much!
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by Factfinder1(f): 10:40pm On Nov 19
Ugly hen
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by gen2briz(m): 10:40pm On Nov 19
Ayé Mi tèmi bami
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by TheeDetective: 10:41pm On Nov 19
Too bad; this is a lesson to others who think that bleaching their skin is harmless. Just look at her skin and see how terrible it looks, I pity her.
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by Sylverly(m): 10:41pm On Nov 19
Anything Banky / Adesua running to front page like diarrhea
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by SlimBrawnie(f): 10:41pm On Nov 19
Editing apps most times focus and give effect to the face only. There's no way her MUA wouldn't have blended the neck and face.
If you're a guy bashing her, your ignorance is forgiven.
If you are a lady... You are a disappointment to the "sister-hood".
OK bye!
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by Hephzibahmusic: 10:41pm On Nov 19
I laugh in American accent
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by greatman247(m): 10:41pm On Nov 19
Ashiri ti tu. Lol.
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by AgbesuyiJosh(m): 10:41pm On Nov 19
it is something else!
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by INTERMAN: 10:41pm On Nov 19
KILODE. LOL SEE THAT BLACK NECK AND WHITE FACE
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by Bills2307(m): 10:41pm On Nov 19
Lol..since her neck is dis dark, how her nyash go dey.. Charcoal
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by veekid(m): 10:41pm On Nov 19
Oju pupa; idi dudu
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by Franco2017(m): 10:41pm On Nov 19
Over makeup is worse than no makeup
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by Springdale: 10:42pm On Nov 19
Typical Yoruba girl
Bleaching + Large eyelashes
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by Factfinder1(f): 10:42pm On Nov 19
mrvitalis:
People like this would boldly call a white clothe black in day time....na una type dey die because of pride and ego to accept and make corrections
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by ezana1(m): 10:42pm On Nov 19
.
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by mamaafrik(m): 10:42pm On Nov 19
"you dey bleach oh u dey bleach",fullish.........in abami eda's voice
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by Onyenna(m): 10:43pm On Nov 19
Lmao! ....
..............
adajoe555:
Daayyuumm! You're beautiful!
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by tonididdy(m): 10:43pm On Nov 19
any girl with fake extra lashes....is a No-no for me.
one day I blanked out when I saw a girls eyelashes pulling off...oh God I embarrass her that day...i screamed in the bus, everyone was like what? what? and I said just look(pointing at yhe eyelashes)everyone one else was like chai...JESU...
i still have goosebumps of disgust just reminiscing that day
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by Lexusgs430: 10:43pm On Nov 19
Bleaching surely gone south ............... Her eyeballs are wide open like barbie dolls + over enhanced lashes ..... She needs some lashing ....
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by sunvick(m): 10:43pm On Nov 19
I'm black and beautiful. Do not let anyone tell you that you are not beautiful. Martin Luther King
|Re: Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking by mrvitalis(m): 10:44pm On Nov 19
Factfinder1:
Facts is nothing wrong with that pics
