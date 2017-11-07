Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo (3190 Views)

Abdulazeez Fatima: Pretty Police Officer's Photo Goes Viral / Stop Criticizing Us; Female Police Officer Celebrates Her Colleagues. Photos / Meet The Young Nigerian Female Engineer Who Works As An Aircraft Mechanic. Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









Her brother Abdulalaziz Bin Abdulaziz took to Facebook to congratulate her for an achievement.







http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/the-famous-nigerian-female-police.html



cc lalasticlala mynd44 A photo of police officer, Fatima Abdulaziz from Malumfashi, Katsina State, went viral after it was posted by a makeup artist.Her brother Abdulalaziz Bin Abdulaziz took to Facebook to congratulate her for an achievement.cc lalasticlala mynd44 2 Likes

Ireti Doyle



Come and see your sister oh



4 Likes 1 Share

♤The make-up is

♤better mahn 7 Likes

Totally different look. I'm sure those guys that were begging to be arrested would change their minds now. 12 Likes 1 Share

You we really know what's make up is

It means u r making it up that u were never up to standard 3 Likes 1 Share

My advice to the potential brothers out there is to visit her early morning and late in the night if need be



To ascertained its not Photoshop or paint house you are dealing 2 Likes

Mbanuuuu 1 Like

JESU! power of makeup see differences 4 Likes





Maybe na because say I never wash my face Two different personsMaybe na because say I never wash my face

Good like that day the Dulux coated face was uploaded I asked for the face without primer and fillers, today I have seen it. Based on what I saw there is a huge difference, I am no more interested my brother Sarki or ngenukwenu should...

Thanks 1 Like

See fine oo, maybe she neva baff before she snap this one...

She's not all that without make up, my first love here is finer even without make up

is this what we should be concerned about on a Monday morning??... OK..she's beautiful 2 Likes

what the Fxxk am i lookin at







Niggas will do about turn on this new Photos, nothing interesting. I looked better without make up even as a male.



Imagine the buckets of paint used to deceive us This is a different face from the one boys were Jumping over themselves forNiggas will do about turn on this new Photos, nothing interesting. I looked better without make up even as a male.Imagine the buckets of paint used to deceive us

Please who introduced photo filter? We have bee robbed and deceived for a long time.

Still beautiful indeed...lol

will the beauty help her fight crime?



is she the only beautiful female police, Nigerians chose to be foolish for some certain reasons

See metamorphosis!

Hmmm.

izzou:

Ireti Doyle

Come and see your sister oh

true true...she looks like her...I like that ireti ehn true true...she looks like her...I like that ireti ehn

This one na for kyari and other ogas

Igp abubakar is coming for you soon

That is how it is supposed to be.









Our ladies look too artificial these days

buskie13:

will the beauty help her fight crime?



is she the only beautiful female police, Nigerians chose to be foolish for some certain reasons Obviously you haven't taken your morning drugs Obviously you haven't taken your morning drugs

still wont like police

ok

pocohantas:

Totally different look. I'm sure those guys that were begging to be arrested would change their minds now. Lol. Make ups should be banned Lol. Make ups should be banned

Oops