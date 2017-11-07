₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by 360frolic(m): 6:54am
A photo of police officer, Fatima Abdulaziz from Malumfashi, Katsina State, went viral after it was posted by a makeup artist.
Her brother Abdulalaziz Bin Abdulaziz took to Facebook to congratulate her for an achievement.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/the-famous-nigerian-female-police.html
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by izzou(m): 6:57am
Ireti Doyle
Come and see your sister oh
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by RoyalBlak007: 6:58am
♤The make-up is
♤better mahn
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by pocohantas(f): 6:58am
Totally different look. I'm sure those guys that were begging to be arrested would change their minds now.
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by Settingz321(m): 7:00am
You we really know what's make up is
It means u r making it up that u were never up to standard
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by sarrki(m): 7:00am
My advice to the potential brothers out there is to visit her early morning and late in the night if need be
To ascertained its not Photoshop or paint house you are dealing
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by ifex370(m): 7:03am
Mbanuuuu
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by Paulosky1900: 7:04am
JESU! power of makeup see differences
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by Homeboiy(m): 7:07am
Two different persons
Maybe na because say I never wash my face
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by NOC1(m): 7:23am
Good like that day the Dulux coated face was uploaded I asked for the face without primer and fillers, today I have seen it. Based on what I saw there is a huge difference, I am no more interested my brother Sarki or ngenukwenu should...
Thanks
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by amunkita(m): 7:24am
See fine oo, maybe she neva baff before she snap this one...
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:27am
She's not all that without make up, my first love here is finer even without make up
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by DONADAMS(m): 7:27am
is this what we should be concerned about on a Monday morning??... OK..she's beautiful
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by GreatEvilBeast(m): 7:27am
what the Fxxk am i lookin at
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by mazimee(m): 7:27am
This is a different face from the one boys were Jumping over themselves for
Niggas will do about turn on this new Photos, nothing interesting. I looked better without make up even as a male.
Imagine the buckets of paint used to deceive us
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by priceaction: 7:28am
Please who introduced photo filter? We have bee robbed and deceived for a long time.
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by UncleJudax(m): 7:29am
Still beautiful indeed...lol
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by buskie13(m): 7:29am
will the beauty help her fight crime?
is she the only beautiful female police, Nigerians chose to be foolish for some certain reasons
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by Throwback: 7:29am
See metamorphosis!
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by uzoclinton(m): 7:29am
Hmmm.
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by DONADAMS(m): 7:29am
izzou:true true...she looks like her...I like that ireti ehn
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:29am
This one na for kyari and other ogas
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by justy15: 7:29am
Igp abubakar is coming for you soon
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by emeijeh(m): 7:29am
That is how it is supposed to be.
Our ladies look too artificial these days
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by uzoclinton(m): 7:29am
buskie13:Obviously you haven't taken your morning drugs
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by Akoja360(m): 7:29am
still wont like police
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by datola: 7:30am
ok
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by kense88: 7:30am
pocohantas:Lol. Make ups should be banned
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by Boyooosa(m): 7:30am
Oops
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by TEAMvido(m): 7:30am
|Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by Pennah(m): 7:30am
u weh de do makup.. dia is God Ooh
