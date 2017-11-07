₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,422 members, 3,922,324 topics. Date: Monday, 20 November 2017 at 07:37 AM

The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo - Career - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo (3190 Views)

Abdulazeez Fatima: Pretty Police Officer's Photo Goes Viral / Stop Criticizing Us; Female Police Officer Celebrates Her Colleagues. Photos / Meet The Young Nigerian Female Engineer Who Works As An Aircraft Mechanic. Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by 360frolic(m): 6:54am
A photo of police officer, Fatima Abdulaziz from Malumfashi, Katsina State, went viral after it was posted by a makeup artist.



Her brother Abdulalaziz Bin Abdulaziz took to Facebook to congratulate her for an achievement.



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/the-famous-nigerian-female-police.html

cc lalasticlala mynd44

2 Likes

Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by izzou(m): 6:57am
Ireti Doyle

Come and see your sister oh

grin grin

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by RoyalBlak007: 6:58am
♤The make-up is
♤better mahn embarassed

7 Likes

Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by pocohantas(f): 6:58am
Totally different look. I'm sure those guys that were begging to be arrested would change their minds now.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by Settingz321(m): 7:00am
You we really know what's make up is
It means u r making it up that u were never up to standard

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by sarrki(m): 7:00am
My advice to the potential brothers out there is to visit her early morning and late in the night if need be

To ascertained its not Photoshop or paint house you are dealing

2 Likes

Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by ifex370(m): 7:03am
Mbanuuuu sad

1 Like

Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by Paulosky1900: 7:04am
JESU! power of makeup see differences

4 Likes

Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by Homeboiy(m): 7:07am
Two different persons sad

Maybe na because say I never wash my face tongue
Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by NOC1(m): 7:23am
Good like that day the Dulux coated face was uploaded I asked for the face without primer and fillers, today I have seen it. Based on what I saw there is a huge difference, I am no more interested my brother Sarki or ngenukwenu should...
Thanks

1 Like

Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by amunkita(m): 7:24am
See fine oo, maybe she neva baff before she snap this one...
Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:27am
She's not all that without make up, my first love here is finer even without make up undecided
Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by DONADAMS(m): 7:27am
is this what we should be concerned about on a Monday morning??... OK..she's beautiful

2 Likes

Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by GreatEvilBeast(m): 7:27am
what the Fxxk am i lookin at
Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by mazimee(m): 7:27am
This is a different face from the one boys were Jumping over themselves for shocked shocked


Niggas will do about turn on this new Photos, nothing interesting. I looked better without make up even as a male.

Imagine the buckets of paint used to deceive us

Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by priceaction: 7:28am
Please who introduced photo filter? We have bee robbed and deceived for a long time.
Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by UncleJudax(m): 7:29am
Still beautiful indeed...lol grin
Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by buskie13(m): 7:29am
will the beauty help her fight crime?

is she the only beautiful female police, Nigerians chose to be foolish for some certain reasons
Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by Throwback: 7:29am
See metamorphosis!
Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by uzoclinton(m): 7:29am
Hmmm.
Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by DONADAMS(m): 7:29am
izzou:
Ireti Doyle
Come and see your sister oh
grin grin
true true...she looks like her...I like that ireti ehn
Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:29am
This one na for kyari and other ogas
Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by justy15: 7:29am
Igp abubakar is coming for you soon
Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by emeijeh(m): 7:29am
That is how it is supposed to be.




Our ladies look too artificial these days
Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by uzoclinton(m): 7:29am
buskie13:
will the beauty help her fight crime?

is she the only beautiful female police, Nigerians chose to be foolish for some certain reasons
Obviously you haven't taken your morning drugs
Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by Akoja360(m): 7:29am
still wont like police
Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by datola: 7:30am
ok
Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by kense88: 7:30am
pocohantas:
Totally different look. I'm sure those guys that were begging to be arrested would change their minds now.
Lol. Make ups should be banned
Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by Boyooosa(m): 7:30am
Oops
Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by TEAMvido(m): 7:30am
shocked
Re: The 'famous' Nigerian Female Police Officer Still Beautiful In Makeup Free Photo by Pennah(m): 7:30am
u weh de do makup.. dia is God Ooh

(0) (1) (Reply)

How To Turn Yourself Into A Multimillion Naira Brand / Nigeria Civil Defence Corps Application Forms On Sale For The 2012/13 Intake / Meet Other Professionals

Viewing this topic: ivolt, emmabowin(m), yomzzy(m), lobinche101(m), cmooa, BruncleZuma, Debhans, donniemc, nextexcel, Superuser(m), FrankLampard, LydayBobo(m), kelicaweb(m), naposium(m), ifeanyija(m), akanbimustaphao(m), blogbaby(f), Byzo, iamnlia(m), afrokid(m), PatrickOkunima(m), skills50(m), Sapiosexuality(m), Olatundey(m), Ighohor, jimcoservices, lalasticlala(m), sidneyeze, mysteryman2014, dynicks(m), raymondFirstborn(m), lestat(m), CID, Novaworld(m), kingsinhno1, McReoz, SympleSam, meldoman8773(m), ejifranks(m), chronique(m), slodot2000, Jaeson(f), jaxmand, legendsilver(m), Shurpsseun(m), Wisedove(m), Brugo(m), Shaw007(m), peace100(m), gatsboi(m), moseph(f), tosodus(m), Lekmusic, DJessy, Mrflyguy, pillarmaria(m), Hazlett1988(m), UAE123(m), OlaSammie, anomsodi(m), noni324, james917, promise044, donlexs(m), lifezone247(m), ogene007, henrygold100, prisiluv(f), shehuaz(m), Ezezima2012(m), mui4love(m), Opaluwa2016(m), ayoalabi(m), presh91(m), 20pence, victorazyvictor(m), iamblisz(m), upengineer, Fadelex(m), monakii, freezze(m), justi4jesu(f), magd, Mpeace(m), olumaxi(m), misterjosh(m), stfadaanthony(m), mazinaija, freezy(m), gee68, subzero2(m), einst3in, tomwallex(m), Vicolan, jamooku(m), peddyholly, gwason, pfijacobs(m), VIPERVENOM(m), oseyere(m), 4godsake, personal59(m), Dalyricz(m), erhabor11(m), Ejemehn(m), omaolowo(m), jt2damoney(m), GuysnMum, asuustrike2009, brainhacker, datola, emkad, magnificientzaz(f), mikedimeji(m), Ferdosita, Mekky2010, nekib89, gwekes2, yublings(m), Zico4real(m), zubizareta(m), baarak66(m), andybini(m), StevDesmond(m), Brownville007, Edunwa302(m), BamideleScope(m), Oluwadare, Pesuzok(m), mamatayour(f), Waseboiz, kingsjo(m), femijay8271(m), amunkita(m), Muckross1122(m), eistien(m), ginggerxy, greatjoey, Obanaijacom, Gudfrie(m), Miltonbit(m), abaaynla(m), BoosBae(f), chisom215, tetengi4life(m), chuksdewigs(m), dapiahno(m), Yitsu(m), closerange, kolade08, Cynluv(f), Positivepoint(m), eagleonearth(m), xtratagem(m), Nduway(m), clemhova, alcapone10, kelvinkul, Okoshishi(m), DwayneGy(m), aminho(m), themannia(m), emeijeh(m), shawolin2020(m), EkeBarry(m), Virusmayor, Ucbiu(m), faithchubby93(f), alberson(f), pwettyAngel(f), Smylyn(m), tolurx(m), Uniportadmision, isotopy(m), pocohantas(f), gunther6(m), toluhakinsanmi(m), Wallade(m), menokela, Kaymercury(m), slimmoney(m), nigelcoop(m), Eveluv(f), OgenemaroKessy(m), edith82, StPete, Myde4naija(m), adefits, debie101(m), aparata, elniro, Owoblow55, stelaar(m), Zandee3(m), GuyFawkes, waledeji(m), altidore(m), ampulki, laplace19(m), toylaw, HopeRisingmatte(m), Hanniqie, pimpimpim, erimmy(m), danjudchi, coolluk(m), TWoods(m), Optofrank, aubumeyang, Dollyak(f), 9jawhite, ken2baba(m), Ayostephen1(m), mikeeze(m), Architectkene, buzo80(m), sustained, illyg, drlaykay(m), vickyvershy96(m), censeakay(m) and 332 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.