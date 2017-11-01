₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest:
Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos)

Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos)

Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by harbdulrasaq88(m): 7:03am
Two Nigerian men, who were part of an organised fraud network, who conned amateur sports clubs and small businesses out of over £300,000, have been jailed for more than six years.

Okwudili Chinze, 44 and Ahmed Otun, 41, defrauded their victims - including amateur football clubs, village halls and solicitors firms - by sending them emails purporting to be from an individual affiliated to their organisation, such as the treasurer or financial director.

The email would ask them to transfer a sum of money and the recipient, believing the email to be genuine, would pay the sum into an account run by the fraudsters.



Chinze, of no fixed abode had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and money laundering.

On Friday, 17 November at Kingston Crown Court, he was sentenced to two years and eight months' imprisonment for conspiracy to commit fraud, and fifteen months for money laundering, to run concurrently.

Otun, of Walfrey Gardens, Dagenham, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and money laundering.

He was jailed on 17 November for four years for conspiracy to commit fraud and 22 months for money laundering, to run concurrently.

Both men were disqualified from directorships for ten years.

When the various frauds came to light, officers from FALCON, the Met's response to fraud and linked crime online, launched an investigation.

The offences were linked and detectives discovered that the men had set up a company named Britannia Security, a vehicle used to give a veneer of legitimacy to the fraud. Its bank account was used to receive the majority of the defrauded funds.

On arrest, a variety of manuals detailing how to hack into emails were found on Otun's computer.
Acting Detective Sergeant Matt Wigg, of FALCON, said:

"I would urge people to be very careful when moving and transferring money. Many of the victims linked to this case were tricked into sending money to criminals' accounts after they were sent a spoof email with change of payment details.

"Always verify changes to financial arrangements with the organisation or person directly on the phone, or go via the company's main switchboard to check if an email is genuine. Never reveal bank account details via email or on unsecure networks.

"Trust your instincts and always check before transferring money, because it will be extremely difficult to recover once you've sent it."

Mandate fraud is when someone gets you to change a direct debit, standing order or bank transfer mandate, by purporting to be an organisation you make regular payments to, for example a subscription or membership organisation or your business supplier

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/11/photos-two-nigerian-men-jailed-in-uk.html

Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by daewoorazer(m): 7:04am
Bastards like this make the Nigerian visas powerless by the day

Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by policy12: 7:36am
NCAN will be disappointed..

Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by loneatar: 9:24am
Lazy fools tarnishing the image of Nigeria outside

Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:34am
Use their head to differentiate their tribe

Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by veekid(m): 10:21am
Okwudili ooooooooo!!!!
Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by Olakunletalks: 10:21am
E get any day wey we no dey enter news for fraud


Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by operika(m): 10:21am
Old men
Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by bumheit(m): 10:21am
I don read more than 3 News abt Naija scammers this morning on net. Naija don dey fear me o
Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by aleeyus(m): 10:22am
disappointed ?
Otun was influenced by our brother

I know na us

Proudly

Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by odinaccess: 10:22am
Ok
Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by Kingcesar: 10:23am
In collaboration with afonja grin grin grin
Uk govt pls give them something light..
they want something light grin

Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 10:23am
Names confirmed
Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by Ihatepork: 10:23am
The same tribes tarnishing our image outside the country are the same ones making the country proud abroad.

I'm so konfewsd
Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by ArchangeLucifer: 10:24am
This is strong.

This is a good reason why Nigeria needs to be divided because when Afonjas meet Flattinoes, the result is always disastrous.

Chinze and Ahmed, una weldone.

Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by QuietHammer(m): 10:24am
Igboooooooooo!
Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by Omofunaab2: 10:24am
Always stay away from Potor.. . They will corrupt you

Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by HomeOfMe(f): 10:24am
Ton and Jerry arrested for the same crime they accused eachother for.

Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by hollamanng(m): 10:25am
Hmmm

Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by donkenny(m): 10:25am
grin

Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 10:25am
Okwudili Chinze, 44 and Ahmed Otun, 41, defrauded their victims - including amateur football clubs, village halls and solicitors firms - by sending them emails purporting to be from an individual affiliated to their organisation, such as the treasurer or financial director.

The email would ask them to transfer a sum of money and the recipient, believing the email to be genuine, would pay the sum into an account run by the fraudsters.

grin grin grin
Wire Wire
CFO CEO
President Treasurer
Boys must buy another Benz this December

Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 10:26am
grin cheesy grin
Ladies and gentlemen...dis one na "colabo"

Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by Oloripelebe: 10:26am
grin

See as flatinoooo take corrupt Omoluabi grin grin grin


Just cut dia pricks and throw them into Mediterranean sea undecided
Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by merahki: 10:26am
daewoorazer:
Bastards like this make the Nigerian visas powerless by the day


Good morning darling
Do you honestly think this is why the Nigerian visa is uberpowerless? shocked lipsrsealed shocked
Okay oo
Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by roqrules04(m): 10:26am
This is CFO CEO
Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by slapandfall(m): 10:27am
Hehehehehehehe.. Once i hear fraud, i know the "Commiter".
Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by tolexy007(m): 10:27am
h
Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by darlenese(f): 10:27am
Eyaa
Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 10:27am
daewoorazer:
Bastards like this make the Nigerian visas powerless by the day
Nor worries your visa go still long because of una na disame so in your country boi
Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by judlice84: 10:27am
Ipob 1 : Yoloba 1

No cheating grin
Tribal bigots retreat,I repeat retreat angry

Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by okonja(m): 10:27am
1 : 1

Re: Two Nigerian Men Jailed In The UK For Mandate Fraud (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 10:28am
okonja:
1 : 1
X2=

