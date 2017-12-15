



Job Title: Teacher



Location: Enugu

Slot: 2000



Job Description and Qualifications



The vacancies are advertised according to the tutorial staff needs of each school. (Click Here for Details)

Applicants must possess any of the following qualifications: NCE, B.Ed, in any of the subjects advertised.

Application Closing Date

15th December, 2017.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should submit the following documents below:



Application letters which must be handwritten.

Photocopies of certificate claimed

A letter of identification from the L.GA. of origin.

All applications must be addressed to "The Executive Chairman Post Primary Schools Management Board Enugu" Candidates are to submit their applications to any of the Education Zones nearest to them, the Education Zones include:



Agbani Zone at Agbani L.G. Headquarters

Awgu Zone at Awgu L.G. Headquarters

Enugu Zone, opposite Shoprite Enugu

Nsukka Zone at PPSMB Nsukka Office

Obollo Zone at C.S.S. Obollo-Afor

Udi Zone at Girls Secondary School Ngwo.

Click Here to View Subject Details; (School by School)



Note



Applicants are to indicate in their application letters the schools where they want to teach.

The school must have a vacancy for the subject to be taught by the applicant.

Successful candidates will only be posted to the schools so indicated in the application letters.

Multiple entries are not allowed, otherwise the applicant will be disqualified.

The process beginning with submission of application letters to the final issuance of appointment letter is FREE AND AT NO COST.

The State Government shall prosecute any body found receiving or giving any form of gratification with regard to this recruitment.

Visit any of the Local Government Headquarters nearest to you for details of the subject by subject; school by school



