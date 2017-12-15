₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Enugu State Government Teachers Recruitment 2017 (2000 Positions)
The Government of Enugu State under the Post Primary Schools Management Board, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for Tutorial Staff across the 291 Public Secondary Schools in the state in the position below:
Job Title: Teacher
Location: Enugu
Slot: 2000
Job Description and Qualifications
The vacancies are advertised according to the tutorial staff needs of each school. (Click Here for Details)
Applicants must possess any of the following qualifications: NCE, B.Ed, in any of the subjects advertised.
Application Closing Date
15th December, 2017.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should submit the following documents below:
Application letters which must be handwritten.
Photocopies of certificate claimed
A letter of identification from the L.GA. of origin.
All applications must be addressed to "The Executive Chairman Post Primary Schools Management Board Enugu" Candidates are to submit their applications to any of the Education Zones nearest to them, the Education Zones include:
Agbani Zone at Agbani L.G. Headquarters
Awgu Zone at Awgu L.G. Headquarters
Enugu Zone, opposite Shoprite Enugu
Nsukka Zone at PPSMB Nsukka Office
Obollo Zone at C.S.S. Obollo-Afor
Udi Zone at Girls Secondary School Ngwo.
Click Here to View Subject Details; (School by School)
Note
Applicants are to indicate in their application letters the schools where they want to teach.
The school must have a vacancy for the subject to be taught by the applicant.
Successful candidates will only be posted to the schools so indicated in the application letters.
Multiple entries are not allowed, otherwise the applicant will be disqualified.
The process beginning with submission of application letters to the final issuance of appointment letter is FREE AND AT NO COST.
The State Government shall prosecute any body found receiving or giving any form of gratification with regard to this recruitment.
Visit any of the Local Government Headquarters nearest to you for details of the subject by subject; school by school
Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/enugu-state-government-massive-teachers-recruitment-2000-positions/
Re: Enugu State Government Teachers Recruitment 2017 (2000 Positions)
I don't believe that their are up to 2000 nice holders in Enugu, so if u have something higher the job is yours,
Re: Enugu State Government Teachers Recruitment 2017 (2000 Positions)
Teachers that are underated in this part of the world
Re: Enugu State Government Teachers Recruitment 2017 (2000 Positions)
Good development.
Good development.
Re: Enugu State Government Teachers Recruitment 2017 (2000 Positions)
Good if it won't requires connection cos everything na connection .
Re: Enugu State Government Teachers Recruitment 2017 (2000 Positions)
Oya Nnamdi Kanu over to you
Oya Nnamdi Kanu over to you
Re: Enugu State Government Teachers Recruitment 2017 (2000 Positions)
easy to recruit hard to pay
easy to recruit hard to pay
Re: Enugu State Government Teachers Recruitment 2017 (2000 Positions)
who are they fooling the people or the government themselves?2000 position apply and wait tirelessly to be recruited....what a failed country?
Re: Enugu State Government Teachers Recruitment 2017 (2000 Positions)
Chivasex:like seriously, nnamdi kanu news might kill u oooooo, take it easy, but wait are u an afonja if yes continue
Re: Enugu State Government Teachers Recruitment 2017 (2000 Positions)
This is huge
This is huge
Re: Enugu State Government Teachers Recruitment 2017 (2000 Positions)
K
Re: Enugu State Government Teachers Recruitment 2017 (2000 Positions)
Just 2000.... I smell a scam here
Just 2000.... I smell a scam here
|Re: Enugu State Government Teachers Recruitment 2017 (2000 Positions) by Metrobaba(m): 10:43am
Qualifications First Before 'Man Know Man'.
With This Approach, They Can Employ The Best Required To Fill Those Positions.
|Re: Enugu State Government Teachers Recruitment 2017 (2000 Positions) by pharigoldltd: 10:44am
2000 Teachers is not much to be recruited considering the numbers of public schools in that state.
Re: Enugu State Government Teachers Recruitment 2017 (2000 Positions)
