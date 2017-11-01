Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding (2564 Views)

StarBoy Wizkid who couldnt make it to Banky W's Traditional Wedding to his beau, Adesua apologized to his former boss via his IG page.



Sharing the photo above, he wrote;



"My big brother and boss for life! Love u bro ❤️ God bless your day! Lord knows how sad i am missing this special day☹️ We go rock church wedding ..Love forever!"

Even me.. If not for the traffic, I for meet up.

Nor vex Banky, we go see for the white wedding.. 7 Likes

Starboy for life.



Frogies should go and die 2 Likes

Another day another Banky W wedding topic.

Bank did well for not inviting him and Davido. They would've disrupt d wedding with fighting.

. At the white wedding, the Pastor will now ask that stupid question - is there anybody who feels these two people should not be joined in holy matrimony, should speak up or forever remain silent? Abeg who suppose oppose when the family don join them and at times sef, dem fit don go Court with certificate to show say dem be husband and wife.



Africans, our wahala plenty die After this elaborate party with both families present and accepted to be in-laws, then comes the white wedding. Too much money I guess. At the white wedding, the Pastor will now ask that stupid question - is there anybody who feels these two people should not be joined in holy matrimony, should speak up or forever remain silent? Abeg who suppose oppose when the family don join them and at times sef, dem fit don go Court with certificate to show say dem be husband and wife.Africans, our wahala plenty die 6 Likes

Chia,let no woman rush me into getting married to her.I wanna take my time

Wizzy wan go church

I suppose dey there too but traffic hold me.We go turn up for the white wedding

E pain me too as I no make it to the wedding

Go and argue with your ancestors in the village.!

I thought Wizkid went oo

ha life....it all started with this "helper"

Am sorry for not attending too, my schedule was tight

Please not again today... Every thread on front page now is about a celebrity's outfit to the wedding

Kk

Nairaland front page is meant for insightful information and updates, not all this nonsensesssss

Banky no vex

I go meeting for china that is why i know show. No worry i go turn up for the white wedding

Humble as usual.

If not for Canada I'm to do some business I would not have miss Banky's traditional wedding, my apologies, we will fire Church wedding bro. No vex.

No wonder! I saw skales I come dey wonder where wizfool dey

nerodenero:

After this elaborate party with both families present and accepted to be in-laws, then comes the white wedding. Too much money I guess . At the white wedding, the Pastor will now ask that stupid question - is there anybody who feels these two people should not be joined in holy matrimony, should speak up or forever remain silent? Abeg who suppose oppose when the family don join them and at times sef, dem fit don go Court with certificate to show say dem be husband and wife.



Africans, our wahala plenty die My church don't ask that question again.

Before wedding dem go dey anounce for church sey if u get beef with the wedding talk make dem reason if dem fit settle am, so on wedding day, dem nor dey ask DAT kain fearful question again.

If u kum disrupt, dem ushers and church security go bundle your ass out My church don't ask that question again.Before wedding dem go dey anounce for church sey if u get beef with the wedding talk make dem reason if dem fit settle am, so on wedding day, dem nor dey ask DAT kain fearful question again.If u kum disrupt, dem ushers and church security go bundle your ass out

It’s Okay Congratulations Banky and Adesua

All dis show off sef. So he can't call him on his cell?

Na lala wey be vulcanizer over inflate my tyres and the front one burst so I nor fit meet up. Never mind, church wedding dey come, I go fly bike sharp sharp. Congrats Mr Capable

