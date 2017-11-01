₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,547 members, 3,922,740 topics. Date: Monday, 20 November 2017 at 10:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding (2564 Views)
Banky W And His 40 Groomsmen Rock Agbada For His Traditional Wedding (Photos) / Kenney Rodriguez Apologizes To Uche Jombo For The Breakup Rumors Flying Around / BankyW Pleads With Teebillz, Tunji Balogun As He Hints At Committing Suicide (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by Yomzzyblog: 8:41am
StarBoy Wizkid who couldnt make it to Banky W's Traditional Wedding to his beau, Adesua apologized to his former boss via his IG page.
Sharing the photo above, he wrote;
"My big brother and boss for life! Love u bro ❤️ God bless your day! Lord knows how sad i am missing this special day☹️ We go rock church wedding ..Love forever!"
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/wizkid-apologizes-to-bankyw-for-missing.html
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by Yomzzyblog: 8:42am
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by Smellingmouth: 8:42am
Even me.. If not for the traffic, I for meet up.
Nor vex Banky, we go see for the white wedding..
7 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by Elnino4ladies: 8:44am
Starboy for life.
Frogies should go and die
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by Rokia2(f): 8:44am
Another day another Banky W wedding topic.
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by internationalman(m): 8:49am
Bank did well for not inviting him and Davido. They would've disrupt d wedding with fighting.
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by nerodenero: 9:00am
After this elaborate party with both families present and accepted to be in-laws, then comes the white wedding. Too much money I guess . At the white wedding, the Pastor will now ask that stupid question - is there anybody who feels these two people should not be joined in holy matrimony, should speak up or forever remain silent? Abeg who suppose oppose when the family don join them and at times sef, dem fit don go Court with certificate to show say dem be husband and wife.
Africans, our wahala plenty die
6 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by darkenkach(m): 9:08am
Chia,let no woman rush me into getting married to her.I wanna take my time
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by Benjom(m): 9:26am
Wizzy wan go church
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by danduj(m): 9:50am
I suppose dey there too but traffic hold me.We go turn up for the white wedding
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by veekid(m): 10:48am
E pain me too as I no make it to the wedding
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by kingzjay(m): 10:51am
Must he come on Social media to do it? Abi Banky now lives here?
Go and argue with your ancestors in the village.!
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by Olakunletalks: 10:51am
I thought Wizkid went oo
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by timidapsin(m): 10:51am
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by Sharon6(f): 10:51am
Nice one.
GIVE YOUR SKIN A TREAT, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by tonididdy(m): 10:52am
ha life....it all started with this "helper"
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by Oloripelebe: 10:52am
Am sorry for not attending too, my schedule was tight
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by Beehshorp(m): 10:53am
Please not again today... Every thread on front page now is about a celebrity's outfit to the wedding
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by Kingcesar: 10:53am
Kk
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by talk2ekpa(m): 10:53am
Nairaland front page is meant for insightful information and updates, not all this nonsensesssss
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by femo122: 10:53am
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by hirekiller1: 10:53am
Banky no vex
I go meeting for china that is why i know show. No worry i go turn up for the white wedding
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by chriskosherbal(m): 10:53am
Humble as usual.
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by tintingz(m): 10:53am
If not for Canada I'm to do some business I would not have miss Banky's traditional wedding, my apologies, we will fire Church wedding bro. No vex.
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by LesbianBoy(m): 10:54am
No wonder! I saw skales I come dey wonder where wizfool dey
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by PrinceMario(m): 10:55am
nerodenero:My church don't ask that question again.
Before wedding dem go dey anounce for church sey if u get beef with the wedding talk make dem reason if dem fit settle am, so on wedding day, dem nor dey ask DAT kain fearful question again.
If u kum disrupt, dem ushers and church security go bundle your ass out
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by solasoulmusic(f): 10:56am
It’s Okay Congratulations Banky and Adesua
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by Olekumaster(m): 10:56am
All dis show off sef. So he can't call him on his cell?
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by 9jatatafo(m): 10:56am
Na lala wey be vulcanizer over inflate my tyres and the front one burst so I nor fit meet up. Never mind, church wedding dey come, I go fly bike sharp sharp. Congrats Mr Capable
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by 9japrof(m): 10:57am
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by hardballs: 10:58am
CCTV, ACCESS CONTROL, BIO METRIC, INVERTER, SOLAR, SOLAR BOREHOLE, SOLAR WATER HEATER, AND TRAINING, AUTO GATE, ELECTRIC FENCE, PABX, IP PHONE ETC
CALL 08186948992
SUITE SF 19 OLIVE PLAZA WUSE2 ABUJA
34 JOHNSON STREET OFF BODE THOMAS SURULERE LAGOS
|Re: Wizkid Apologizes To Banky W For Missing His Traditional Wedding by joystickextend1(m): 10:58am
Okay...
(0) (Reply)
Tuface Is Back With New Video - Man Unkind / Bet Interviews Dbanj (video) / Game Spills On Album Release Details Is 95% Done?
Viewing this topic: Freciprocal, Gogetta(m), Maxdiamond, chinexchiboy(m), wiseone10, medalomoba, royalchallenge(m), leexey(m), ubergold(m), davefieldpop(m), michlan(m), JVgal(f), Nathseun(m), ayikondu(m), Elfaris(m), kayol2012, AndyCole16(m), Awodipog(m), Mediapace, ELTON123(m), valenu(m), 9jatatafo(m), samwayne154(m), Sukses24, Ibime(m), Olekumaster(m), 7mentrouble, Xmen149(m), sabbath316(m), oludollar(m), oye10, desmond249(m), raymod170(m), Facetoface(m), dinma007, Utchgirl(f), Judolisco(m), bodmas119(m), Deflorence, KosherCapital(m), frank4578(m), 2point5, nellybadas, Baronnaire, martynsnet, Matin, Emmagenius, Lokospirit(m), hopowers, nelsony1(m), stanmorry(m), Kitequincy, dammytosh, samodoh, Ugoerico(m), NOC1(m), rossey09(f), falcon01, olagoke157, BabaO2, fideliaudemmadu, Dasgoro, Ropheeka(m), smartkid(m), Temptee101(m), peace100(m), APO(f), codedname, tripleY(m), DeutschJunge, kode12, memez, MaestroKels(m), neutrotoba(m), Esepayan(m), EsanEmmanuel(m), Emmascholar(m), vikturaikay(m), Adamna(f), wale200, danishdon(m), fatymore(f), tahoe(m), emmanuelewumi, duduyemi2003, DavidTheGeek, Factfinder1(f), joysparrow1(f), hollarhollar(m), drefe2real, Tuham(m), lakeside79937, jejet1, sulexrio, montero4(m), samuelson86, Confuciusng(m), julius976(m), evansjeff(m), Lyns32uk(m), slan87(m), Charles10xer(m), 9japrof(m), Freeman50(m), kilokeys(m), sameni123(m), Voldamos, Johntimo1(m), Aylawani, Tommmy(m), biggerboyc(m), teejax03(m), benmide(m), IZOSKY, Yahzeelv(m), GeoSilYe(f), emenezer(m), oloruntoba77(m), joespiceman(m), Cannie(m), ogunniyi2, emmanski, ComradeShegs(m), opeoluwa20(m), adl(f), eobianke(m), benboa(m), femishow2005(m), nkemie(f), beloved24, Trinicol3, bobnatlo(m), QUOTATION, holaconley, blazebaba(m), soncomm(m), temmyt20(m), sambama, samhinmi, Sikfeel, 1mobile, wizpredict, Chuksemi(m), Adazubi and 231 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12