|Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by InternetGenius(m): 9:46am On Nov 20
Those who use Telegram app would be familiar with this feature called "Admin Super Powers." WhatsApp has brought a lot of features recently and another most wanted feature is coming soon.
These are the functions of the Admin Super Power:
The Power: The feature will allow the main administrator to have control over other admins. WhtatsApp will prevent the group creator from deleted by other administrators.
Subject Modifications: Most-wanted, administrators will be able to choose if participants or other admins will be able to modify the group's description, icon, and subjects. Once enable that only admin can edit the subject, icon and description, a notification would appear notifying that only admins are eligible to change the settings.
Restrictions in Groups: This feature will allow admin to disable the chat. That means, users will only read messages but won't be able to send group text messages, images, videos, GIfs, documents, voice messages or even starting a new live location. Meanwhile, while the group chat is disabled, a message will appear telling that "only admin can send messages in this group." The settings of this feature can only be altered after 72 hours.
However, the feature roll out date has no specific time frame but was reported to come out around 2018.
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by InternetGenius(m): 9:48am On Nov 20
more
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by hoesaintloyal(m): 10:02am On Nov 20
Looking forward to that..
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by asuustrike2009: 10:51am On Nov 20
Copy copy app.why didn't they increase the group size?
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by jericco1(m): 11:22am On Nov 20
hmm what's WhatsApp turning into
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by supervillain52(m): 1:17pm On Nov 20
No time wey pple no go move to telegram.with dis whatsapp update every 10 second.
too many cooks dey spoil soup except yoruba ceremony
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by Sunkyphil: 1:50pm On Nov 20
nice one i bet the update will roll out on gbwhatsapp by next month
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by GoodiOG(m): 1:55pm On Nov 20
Supa Pawa Indeed
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 3:07pm On Nov 20
jericco1:
The only intelligent question so far on this thread.
Zukerberg wants to gradually turn Whatsapp into a social media site. I will soon dump it for Telegram
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by TechEnthusiast(m): 3:14pm On Nov 20
Copycats,telegram had admin tools and also increased group members to 30k per group.
Whatsapp still manages 256 with crappy features.
I don't care about popularity,I prefer telegram
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by eleojo23: 3:39pm On Nov 20
Just like Nairaland supermods...
Whatsapp be encouraging dictatorship instead of democracy
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by ivolt: 3:53pm On Nov 20
IamaNigerianGuy:
Whatsapp intends to roll out a Telegram feature that you supposedly hate
and your reaction is to embrace Telegram which already have the feature.
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by InternetGenius(m): 4:42pm On Nov 20
ivolt:
Lol, hahahahhahahha.
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by mhisterdreezy(m): 4:46pm On Nov 20
whaatsap is nonsense
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by Jethrolite(m): 5:27pm On Nov 20
Whatsapp is so behind telegram.
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by Tonymegabush1(m): 5:29pm On Nov 20
Gud 4 whatsapp users for all of una beefing after shouting una go continue using whatsapp so quit d wailing and be anticipating the latest update
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by TechEnthusiast(m): 5:34pm On Nov 20
ivolt:Telegram doesn't have that exact feature.
The admins can restrict people from uploading media,sending stickers and other stuff,there is no such thing as admins communicating alone in the group
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by ivolt: 5:42pm On Nov 20
TechEnthusiast:
Well, I see no problem with that since group membership is voluntary and
members can withdraw if they don't like their admins behaviour.
I believe an admin should have as much power as possible and tech companies
have no business dictating what a group admin should or should not do.
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by Olalekanbanky1(m): 7:05pm On Nov 20
Sunkyphil:
Next month is too far bro. I trust GB to roll it out by next week
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by dpk2244: 9:09pm On Nov 20
Gbwhatspp Latest version
https://trickygyan.in/gbwhatsapp.html
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 10:03pm On Nov 20
I love this new feature!
A short story on how a course mate of mine (an admin) kicked other admin(s) out of our department whatsApp group. Dude has had enough of constant adding of mates who constitute nuisance on the group which is meant to update us with news and information on our field . He became the admin super power
Formally, the group was littered with jokes, fight, rants and others. But now, every news on the group is strictly education because dude will kick you out if he finds you wanting. Dude has a yellow card for first and second warning before he finally book you with a red card. You know what that means.
U go beg tire before he re add to the group in fact you go sign MoU before he does that
Mordecai is a crazy guy I swear!
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by DhimxyMaxwell(m): 10:15pm On Nov 20
Dem just dey copy telegram yeye people
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by LEAD1(m): 10:58pm On Nov 20
Should be great! But they should increase the number of persons in group.
InternetGenius:
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by Hozier: 11:12pm On Nov 20
Thank you Mark Zuckerberg, with this new feature, my time to shine has finally come.
Every WhatsApp group I have opened or managed as an admin have always seen the admin role hijacked from me by some riff raffs.
With this new super admin feature, I can easily yank out any idiot unfortunate to question my authority or any goat planning a Mugabe-sque coup against me in my group!
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by InternetGenius(m): 7:41am
Hozier:
Lolz
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by designer01(m): 8:37am
asuustrike2009:
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by flyca: 8:38am
Whatsapp keeps copying other App features especially Wechat. This is the main reason he married from China!
Zuckerberg has business sense but an artifical sense of creativity because the copies other Apps.
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:39am
Ok we hear una
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by jaheymezz(m): 8:39am
Zuckerberg na yahoo boy Walahi
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by oswaggiee(m): 8:39am
I am not understanding sef....of all the features, this is the best they can do?
|Re: Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) by TheEmerald(m): 8:39am
I forsee a future where being an admin of popular whatsapp groups would become a lucrative post.
