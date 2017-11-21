Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Whatsapp To Introduce "Admin Super Powers" On Its Next Update (screenshots) (3498 Views)

Those who use Telegram app would be familiar with this feature called "Admin Super Powers." WhatsApp has brought a lot of features recently and another most wanted feature is coming soon.



These are the functions of the Admin Super Power:



The Power: The feature will allow the main administrator to have control over other admins. WhtatsApp will prevent the group creator from deleted by other administrators.



Subject Modifications: Most-wanted, administrators will be able to choose if participants or other admins will be able to modify the group's description, icon, and subjects. Once enable that only admin can edit the subject, icon and description, a notification would appear notifying that only admins are eligible to change the settings.



Restrictions in Groups: This feature will allow admin to disable the chat. That means, users will only read messages but won't be able to send group text messages, images, videos, GIfs, documents, voice messages or even starting a new live location. Meanwhile, while the group chat is disabled, a message will appear telling that "only admin can send messages in this group." The settings of this feature can only be altered after 72 hours.



However, the feature roll out date has no specific time frame but was reported to come out around 2018. 1 Like

more

Looking forward to that..

Copy copy app.why didn't they increase the group size? 3 Likes

hmm what's WhatsApp turning into

No time wey pple no go move to telegram.with dis whatsapp update every 10 second.

too many cooks dey spoil soup except yoruba ceremony 2 Likes

nice one i bet the update will roll out on gbwhatsapp by next month 5 Likes

Supa Pawa Indeed

The only intelligent question so far on this thread.

Zukerberg wants to gradually turn Whatsapp into a social media site. I will soon dump it for Telegram The only intelligent question so far on this thread.Zukerberg wants to gradually turn Whatsapp into a social media site. I will soon dump it for Telegram 4 Likes

Copycats,telegram had admin tools and also increased group members to 30k per group.

Whatsapp still manages 256 with crappy features.



I don't care about popularity,I prefer telegram 4 Likes 1 Share





Whatsapp be encouraging dictatorship instead of democracy Just like Nairaland supermods...Whatsapp be encouraging dictatorship instead of democracy 1 Like

The only intelligent question so far on this thread.

Zukerberg wants to gradually turn Whatsapp into a social media site. I will soon dump it for Telegram

Whatsapp intends to roll out a Telegram feature that you supposedly hate

and your reaction is to embrace Telegram which already have the feature. Whatsapp intends to roll out a Telegram feature that you supposedly hateand your reaction is to embrace Telegram which already have the feature. 6 Likes

Lol, hahahahhahahha. Lol, hahahahhahahha.

whaatsap is nonsense

Whatsapp is so behind telegram. 1 Like

Gud 4 whatsapp users for all of una beefing after shouting una go continue using whatsapp so quit d wailing and be anticipating the latest update 2 Likes

and your reaction is to embrace Telegram which already have the feature. Telegram doesn't have that exact feature.

The admins can restrict people from uploading media,sending stickers and other stuff,there is no such thing as admins communicating alone in the group Telegram doesn't have that exact feature.The admins can restrict people from uploading media,sending stickers and other stuff,there is no such thing as admins communicating alone in the group

Well, I see no problem with that since group membership is voluntary and

members can withdraw if they don't like their admins behaviour.



I believe an admin should have as much power as possible and tech companies

have no business dictating what a group admin should or should not do. Well, I see no problem with that since group membership is voluntary andmembers can withdraw if they don't like their admins behaviour.I believe an admin should have as much power as possible and tech companieshave no business dictating what a group admin should or should not do.

Sunkyphil:

nice one i bet the update will roll out on gbwhatsapp by next month

Next month is too far bro. I trust GB to roll it out by next week Next month is too far bro. I trust GB to roll it out by next week 1 Like



https://trickygyan.in/gbwhatsapp.html Gbwhatspp Latest version





A short story on how a course mate of mine (an admin) kicked other admin(s) out of our department whatsApp group. Dude has had enough of constant adding of mates who constitute nuisance on the group which is meant to update us with news and information on our field . He became the admin super power



Formally, the group was littered with jokes, fight, rants and others. But now, every news on the group is strictly education because dude will kick you out if he finds you wanting. Dude has a yellow card for first and second warning before he finally book you with a red card. You know what that means.

U go beg tire before he re add to the group in fact you go sign MoU before he does that



Mordecai is a crazy guy I swear! I love this new feature!A short story on how a course mate of mine (an admin) kicked other admin(s) out of our department whatsApp group. Dude has had enough of constant adding of mates who constitute nuisance on the group which is meant to update us with news and information on our field . He became the admin super powerFormally, the group was littered with jokes, fight, rants and others. But now, every news on the group is strictly education because dude will kick you out if he finds you wanting. Dude has a yellow card for first and second warning before he finally book you with a red card. You know what that means.U go beg tire before he re add to the group in fact you go sign MoU before he does thatMordecai is a crazy guy I swear! 1 Like

Dem just dey copy telegram yeye people

InternetGenius:

more Should be great! But they should increase the number of persons in group.





Every WhatsApp group I have opened or managed as an admin have always seen the admin role hijacked from me by some riff raffs.



With this new super admin feature, I can easily yank out any idiot unfortunate to question my authority or any goat planning a Mugabe-sque coup against me in my group! Thank you Mark Zuckerberg, with this new feature, my time to shine has finally come.Every WhatsApp group I have opened or managed as an admin have always seen the admin role hijacked from me by some riff raffs.With this new super admin feature, I can easily yank out any idiot unfortunate to question my authority or any goat planning a Mugabe-sque coup against me in my group! 2 Likes

Thank you Mark Zuckerberg, with this new feature, my time to shine has finally come.



Lolz Lolz

asuustrike2009:

Copy copy app.why didn't they increase the group size?

Whatsapp keeps copying other App features especially Wechat. This is the main reason he married from China!



Zuckerberg has business sense but an artifical sense of creativity because the copies other Apps.

Ok we hear una

Zuckerberg na yahoo boy Walahi

I am not understanding sef....of all the features, this is the best they can do?