|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by Pidginwhisper: 4:15pm
See Thread as e dry like Sahara desert if this thread reach page 15 make Mukina2 ban me for 5yrs
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by R2bees(m): 4:15pm
We are the Arsenal..... COYG.. Will never forget the day I cried watching Arsenal.. UCL final vs Barcelona , that Barca dying minute winner brought tears to my eyes.. I cried like a baby.. Arsenal For life.. BTW I hate Tottenham.. they all stink. Fuckkking scums. If Spurs were to win a match so we can win EPL title, I would rather they lose that match or if we were to concede 8 goals which will stop them from cementing UCL spot, I prefer we lose to 9-0 sef.. I hate them oooooo. follow me on Twitter @Toochi_Arsenal, come let's bash them together.. Fuvking SPUDs..
WE ARE THE ARSENAL
3 Likes
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by osazsky(m): 4:16pm
were are my colleague have been waiting for u guys to come,52 min una never still come. have been holding on. it has not been easy for me o. only me abeg make una come support me.association of asenal hater AAH sigh chairman /secretary
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by AlfaSeltzer(m): 4:19pm
We need Nketiah.
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by osazsky(m): 4:21pm
AlfaSeltzer:who is nkechi
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by luvola(m): 4:21pm
and Mukina2 will not put Liverpool thread to front page.
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by R2bees(m): 4:21pm
osazsky:Your girlfriend na
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by osazsky(m): 4:25pm
R2bees:I b think say na one of those children Wenger dey use play premiership. child abuse club.fa must sue arsenal for picking children from the streets instead of encouraging dem to go to sch.sign una no gree sign .na una dey discover talent for other clubs to sign. Wenger d discoverer I hail o
3 Likes
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by fineyemi(m): 4:25pm
lacazette ooo. Make una score ooo
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by szen(m): 4:29pm
What is all this one Arsenal is doing? So that somebody's ticket will tear abi?
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by osazsky(m): 4:29pm
osazsky:were my people una never still close for Chc.80min game wan end o
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by R2bees(m): 4:29pm
osazsky:LMAO.. you dey craze o
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by R2bees(m): 4:32pm
Draw at Burnley is a great result.. It is easier to win at Bernabeu than to win at Turf moor
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by ChappyChase(m): 4:33pm
Just see the amount of people viewing this page
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by xynerise(m): 4:37pm
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by osazsky(m): 4:38pm
fedinad hope say u nor b prophet I don dey smell goal for Burney from Benin city. d concussion smell die
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by AlfaSeltzer(m): 4:44pm
0 shot on target or am I wrong?
Wenger, something has to give.
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by osazsky(m): 4:46pm
AAH una Neva still close for Chc una leave the work for only me
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by Drummerboy15: 4:46pm
Here just dry like desert....
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by kalufelix(m): 4:47pm
Can La Casera Deliver??
Claret Teams Are Very Tough To Beat..
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by aieromon(m): 4:47pm
Sweet ogbono loading....
Oh no,referee has given a penalty
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by aieromon(m): 4:49pm
Sanchez scores
BUR 0-1 ARS
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by GOFRONT(m): 4:50pm
GOAAAAAALLLLLL
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by aieromon(m): 4:51pm
Full time
BUR 0-1 ARS
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by fineyemi(m): 4:51pm
goal
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by R2bees(m): 4:51pm
Goallllll
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by osazsky(m): 4:51pm
which kin wahala b this
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by AlfaSeltzer(m): 4:51pm
lol
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by szen(m): 4:52pm
Haters will say that wasn't a penalty
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by apoti(m): 4:52pm
Goal!!!
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by fineyemi(m): 4:52pm
Gunners on 4th
2 Likes
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 26th November 2017 by semyman: 4:55pm
Up Arsenal
