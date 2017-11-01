Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him (12536 Views)

Singer Burnaboy was yesterday invited by the police for questioning over his alleged involvement in singer Mr 2Kay's robbery at Eko Hotel on Sunday, October 22.







Mr 2Kay, real name Abinye David Jumbo, was robbed at gun point inside one of the rooms at Eko Hotel around 11pm after his performance at the “Buckwyld N Breathless” concert at the hotel.







Some of the culprits were arrested and one of them implicated Burnaboy.







According to what LIB gathered exclusively, a guy named Joel, said to be Burnaboy's road manager, was the last person to leave Mr 2Kay's hotel room before 4 men stormed his room after Mr. 2Kay mistook one of them for room service. They robbed him at gun point and beat him before they left.







Exclusive: Burnaboy invited by the police in connection with Mr 2Kay



We don't know the level of Burnaboy's involvement in the attack but we know he was invited by the police because the men arrested for the robbery implicated him.



Following the robbery incident, Mr 2kay filed a 500million naira lawsuit against Eko Hotel and sources says his long-standing beef and a recent one with fellow Port Harcourt bred act, Burna Boy may have led to the incident.







You will recall that a few weeks before the attack, Mr 2Kay slammed Burnaboy on Twitter after Burnaboy said he will beat up fake and fraudulent pastors. We hear that Mr 2Kay calling out Burnaboy didn't go down well with him and he (Burnaboy) sent a dm to Mr2Kay threatening him...



No go talk anyhow for there ooo some of those olopa no get any joy ooo

Well that's his problem...







Some musicians are thieves. Most criminals are hiding under entertainment industries.

Mk una welldone.

Udonminit 4 Likes

They're bringing American style hip hop gangsterism into Nigeria.

Na so

Did I make FTC?

See as dem panel beat this guy face 4 Likes 1 Share

Wow

let me sit back n watch

When you can't make good songs anymore,you start making drama. God help us wey get song to sinG. 2 Likes

gan gan

Really...Let us watch and see the outxome



This year is the year of celebrity war hmmm

4 Likes

Radarada

Burna boy? Adonbilivit.. What is the total worth of oga 2kay that burna boy can't buy him off. While most of you are fighting for 'born and bred in lagos' This dude was 'born and bred in money.' lol.. When he released that his popular hit 'tonight' with aristokrat back then, you'd have thought burna boy is 40.. With the level of maturity money got him then. As broke as i am, i still look better than this 2kay self. Except and unless village people are toying with burna's glory but if not gerrarahia abeg.

Serious matter. How much was he robbed off?

metroblogger:





Iz him dah do it ... Wicked boy. If you can threaten to beat a clergy you can beat dzwon as well see his head like back of television

Ok

Matters arising!!!



ok

ODUMEGWUCOWARD:

They're bringing American style hip hop gangsterism into Nigeria. Who dash them