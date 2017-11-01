₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by metroblogger: 12:22pm
Singer Burnaboy was yesterday invited by the police for questioning over his alleged involvement in singer Mr 2Kay's robbery at Eko Hotel on Sunday, October 22.
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/11/exclusive-burnaboy-invited-by-the-police-in-connection-with-mr-2kays-gun-point-robbery-at-eko-hotel.html
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by BruncleZuma: 12:33pm
No go talk anyhow for there ooo some of those olopa no get any joy ooo
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by timidapsin(m): 12:34pm
Well that's his problem...
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by Evablizin(f): 12:34pm
Some musicians are thieves. Most criminals are hiding under entertainment industries.
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by ismokeweed(m): 12:34pm
Gaddemit!!! Spent time reading the trash post like I care instead of booking space.
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by Category1: 12:35pm
They all have to be lrgisyistivly interrogated before its attachments becomes an escamon
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by BruzMoney(m): 12:35pm
timidapsin:
Evablizin:
iamnicer:
ODUMEGWUCOWARD:
Mk una welldone.
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by iamnicer: 12:35pm
Udonminit
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by ODUMEGWUCOWARD: 12:35pm
They're bringing American style hip hop gangsterism into Nigeria.
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by Adaowerri111: 12:35pm
Na so
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by makky555(f): 12:36pm
Did I make FTC?
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by samsam2019: 12:36pm
See as dem panel beat this guy face
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by solasoulmusic(f): 12:36pm
Wow
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by princesweetman2(m): 12:36pm
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by ada9ja(f): 12:36pm
let me sit back n watch
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by Iamtipsyy(m): 12:37pm
When you can't make good songs anymore,you start making drama. God help us wey get song to sinG.
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by midehi2(f): 12:37pm
gan gan
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by Royalfurnitures: 12:37pm
Really...Let us watch and see the outxome
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by angelanto8(f): 12:37pm
This year is the year of celebrity war hmmm
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by donkenny(m): 12:37pm
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by amosyanyan(m): 12:37pm
Radarada
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by Luxuryconsult: 12:38pm
Burna boy? Adonbilivit.. What is the total worth of oga 2kay that burna boy can't buy him off. While most of you are fighting for 'born and bred in lagos' This dude was 'born and bred in money.' lol.. When he released that his popular hit 'tonight' with aristokrat back then, you'd have thought burna boy is 40.. With the level of maturity money got him then. As broke as i am, i still look better than this 2kay self. Except and unless village people are toying with burna's glory but if not gerrarahia abeg.
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by salbis(m): 12:38pm
Serious matter. How much was he robbed off?
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by makky555(f): 12:39pm
metroblogger:
Iz him dah do it ... Wicked boy. If you can threaten to beat a clergy you can beat dzwon as well see his head like back of television
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by Keneking: 12:39pm
Ok
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by jimmy212(m): 12:39pm
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:42pm
Matters arising!!!
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by Florblu(f): 12:44pm
ok
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by africanjink(m): 12:44pm
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by AuroraB(f): 12:44pm
ODUMEGWUCOWARD:Who dash them
|Re: Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him by freestylebony(m): 12:45pm
makky555:no...but u re cute
