Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' (9576 Views)

Peter Okoye Replies Fan Who Asked Which Song Will He Perform In His Show / Peter Okoye Replies Fan: "Call The Police If I Don't Invest In The South East" / Peter Okoye Replies APC Over Call For His Arrest Based On Abroad Video Ban (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





However, he is already facing criticism from IG users who claim his voice sounds exactly like Psquare.



This of course gives credence to Paul's earlier statement that he was the voice behind the defunct group, while Peter was the dancer. A claim the latter denied. See his reply below.



http://metronaija.com/paul-okoye-replies-fan-asked-voice-sounds-like-psqaure/ After the final infamous breakup of music duo Psquare, Okoye brothers - Peter and Paul moved forward as solo artists. Paul made his debut with new singles last week and performed at Phyno fest in Enugu over the weekend.However, he is already facing criticism from IG users who claim his voice sounds exactly like Psquare.This of course gives credence to Paul's earlier statement that he was the voice behind the defunct group, while Peter was the dancer. A claim the latter denied. See his reply below.

how im voice suppose sound?





is FTC a title?



I get market for sale oh, check my signature I will do you well 1 Like

All these fans sef.. How the voice wan sound like again? 12 Likes

Igbos will always pick money over family.. That's why they can't and won't rule Nigeria �� 12 Likes 1 Share

Naija

Money & Pride.





You guys were poor & idle living together happily, while planning.



You guys became rich & famous together.



Now what nonsense happened now that didn't happen when you guys were on da spotlight hustling together?



Rich & famous are for matured minds, it intoxicates.



Don't forget Mr. Downfall

Just want to appreciate Nonso Amadi for his awesome works.



1. Tonight

2. Radio

3. Kwasia 11 Likes

niggas still crying over spilled milk. psquared is dead and buried full stop

Funny.

Funny. FTC





Busybody Una issue tire me!Busybody

They are in trouble

Who voice epp





In Other News

You can also check out my blog Here is How Smoking Can Kill You Even If You Don't Smoke I think the talent was shared between them. Mr.P was very good at dancing and magic moves while Rudeboy was very good at singing. Now they are seperated they just have to shine with what they are good at.In Other NewsYou can also check out my blog www.realfitbody.com for 3 Likes

ok

Paul had always been Psquare. Quite surprised some folks are just knowing this. 11 Likes 1 Share

Ok

We aff hear. Weda psquare or no square, niggas are stil making their money while am here struggling to make it. so why shud I care? 6 Likes

miqos02:

how im voice suppose sound?





is FTC a title?

Come to think of it this guy is right oo, but the way and manner in which he used in driving in his point is something else. the guy needs to take a crash course in anger management...





less I forget weather u insult d hell out of d okoye's or not they are already made so ur opinion will not count at all

RUDEBOY RIGHT NOW 1 Like

No chill at all.

Lmao, MR P don't forget to take Davido along with you when going for the voice surgery he also need it 1 Like

MR P RIGHT NOW

.

youngbang:

Lmao, MR P don't forget to take Davido along with you when going for the voice surgery he also need it

LOL



THAT FROG TRULY NEEDS IT LOLTHAT FROG TRULY NEEDS IT

Don't even know the one that is Peter nor Paul. May be cos I really don't care? 1 Like 1 Share