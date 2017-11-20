₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by olokeded: 12:26pm
After the final infamous breakup of music duo Psquare, Okoye brothers - Peter and Paul moved forward as solo artists. Paul made his debut with new singles last week and performed at Phyno fest in Enugu over the weekend.
However, he is already facing criticism from IG users who claim his voice sounds exactly like Psquare.
This of course gives credence to Paul's earlier statement that he was the voice behind the defunct group, while Peter was the dancer. A claim the latter denied. See his reply below.
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by miqos02(m): 1:08pm
how im voice suppose sound?
is FTC a title?
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by Smellingmouth: 1:09pm
All these fans sef.. How the voice wan sound like again?
12 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by Ericaikince(m): 1:09pm
Igbos will always pick money over family.. That's why they can't and won't rule Nigeria ��
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by Sunkyboie(m): 1:10pm
Naija
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by dontbothermuch: 1:10pm
Money & Pride.
You guys were poor & idle living together happily, while planning.
You guys became rich & famous together.
Now what nonsense happened now that didn't happen when you guys were on da spotlight hustling together?
Rich & famous are for matured minds, it intoxicates.
Don't forget Mr. Downfall
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by martynsnet: 1:10pm
Just want to appreciate Nonso Amadi for his awesome works.
1. Tonight
2. Radio
3. Kwasia
11 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by doyouknowjohnny: 1:10pm
niggas still crying over spilled milk. psquared is dead and buried full stop
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by boolet(m): 1:10pm
Funny.
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by MOSICATED5(m): 1:10pm
Funny. FTC
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by celestialAgent(m): 1:10pm
Una issue tire me!
Busybody
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by lovingyouhun: 1:10pm
They are in trouble
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by melojo: 1:11pm
Who voice epp
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by FitnessDoctor: 1:11pm
I think the talent was shared between them. Mr.P was very good at dancing and magic moves while Rudeboy was very good at singing. Now they are seperated they just have to shine with what they are good at.
3 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by brunobaba(m): 1:11pm
ok
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by Sanchez01: 1:11pm
Paul had always been Psquare. Quite surprised some folks are just knowing this.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by SUGARDADDY55(m): 1:11pm
Ok
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by folahann(m): 1:11pm
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by luckygirl02(f): 1:11pm
We aff hear. Weda psquare or no square, niggas are stil making their money while am here struggling to make it. so why shud I care?
6 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by EmmaLege: 1:11pm
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by Mexzy4sho(m): 1:11pm
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by Sirheny007(m): 1:12pm
miqos02:
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by mamapidgin: 1:12pm
Come to think of it this guy is right oo, but the way and manner in which he used in driving in his point is something else. the guy needs to take a crash course in anger management...
less I forget weather u insult d hell out of d okoye's or not they are already made so ur opinion will not count at all
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by pauldiamonds: 1:12pm
RUDEBOY RIGHT NOW
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by lordswill03: 1:12pm
No chill at all.
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by youngbang(m): 1:12pm
Lmao, MR P don't forget to take Davido along with you when going for the voice surgery he also need it
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by pauldiamonds: 1:13pm
MR P RIGHT NOW
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by romoruyi(m): 1:13pm
.
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by pauldiamonds: 1:13pm
youngbang:
LOL
THAT FROG TRULY NEEDS IT
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by lordswill03: 1:14pm
Don't even know the one that is Peter nor Paul. May be cos I really don't care?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Paul Okoye Replies Fan That Asked Him Why His Voice Sounds Like 'psqaure' by cyndy1000(f): 1:14pm
When you are already use to something it becomes "Peak it's in You" you can't change it easily.
