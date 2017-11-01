₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by newsynews: 12:45pm
Masterkraft was a subject of social media ridicule when his outfit to the traditional wedding ceremony of Banky W and Adesua Etomi was totally odd.
Watch what he did to the guy who sewed the outfit. LOL
Masterkraft's outfit
http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/masterkrafts-outfit-banky-w-wedding-video.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YvFIgJ6HAI&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by uzomanny(m): 12:49pm
ftc & I'm using GLO
when you have money and fart in public,people go think say na perfume
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by Lamzee(m): 12:51pm
When you go carry cloth give Adamu. YORUBA call them Ejikanishop
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by MasViews: 12:54pm
Lamzee:
The guy looks more like Tunde.
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by newsynews: 1:07pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by Homeboiy(m): 1:08pm
Masterkraft no get money for full yard
He come pay for half yard
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by MasViews: 1:09pm
What did he expect after paying #1500
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by Estellar: 1:14pm
Damage control video
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by JamesReacher(m): 1:14pm
Its a joke of course
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by HealthWealthy(m): 1:14pm
Boring
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by aguiyi2: 1:15pm
Mastercraft,what you just did might be illegal.Beware of the LAW.
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by booqee(f): 1:15pm
Super idiot..
So is it the tailor that styled you, and then wore the cloth for you that day..cos as far as im concerned, he didnt have to wear that buba and cap on jean looking like a riffraff..he could have worn something else..since the tailor fccked up.
Even making a video of him molesting the guy to justify himself to the public that the dressing wasn't his fault..is absolutely wrong and uncalled for..
Oponu jatijati
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by FitnessDoctor: 1:15pm
Indomie singer
Looks like CDQ there.
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by miqos02(m): 1:15pm
doog
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by michresa(m): 1:15pm
hmmm,,,,
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by cana882(m): 1:15pm
Hmm.. This one na obioma o
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by Hades2016(m): 1:15pm
Lol
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by Iamtipsyy(m): 1:15pm
Masterkraft is bleaching,or maybe its now his real colour is showing
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by WebSurfer(m): 1:16pm
Everyone in Nigeria will soon become a comedian
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by itiswellandwell: 1:16pm
Lol
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by Tajbol4splend(m): 1:16pm
uzomanny:
Fat lie
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by mekstaniac(m): 1:17pm
This should be a joke. Him dey beat am up say wetin happen
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by mykh01(m): 1:17pm
nothing concern me
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by Shaw007(m): 1:17pm
The material is wack,
which he most likely chose himself
Everybody wore agbada, or otherwise complete Native
he opted for mixed clothing (with rugged 3 quarter jean for that matter)
was he trying to be different or what.
how is that his tailor's fault
Mastercraft is half-white monkey
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by Mobuoy19: 1:17pm
What exactly is the point here?
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by Barniee(m): 1:18pm
Lol.
Why he go give person wey im name nah Adamu im cloth?? ??
E be like say masterkraft don dey patronize Bobrisky products!
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by hahn(m): 1:18pm
Iamtipsyy:
The guy na #teamroastedplantain
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by Lexusgs430: 1:18pm
Which is Mistresscraft ?
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by adekanmbi1986(m): 1:18pm
I am sure Masterkraft or what's his name doesn't have a professional tailor. Else, he would have given it to him.
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by Pavore9: 1:18pm
No be im give tailor whey dey waka about for street with im sewing machine!
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by lovingyouhun: 1:18pm
Lol
|Re: Masterkraft Punishes Tailor Who Sewed His Outfit To Banky W's Wedding (VIDEO) by deco22: 1:19pm
Funny skit.
