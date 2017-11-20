Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Why Do Some Guys Spend Lavishly On Women But Fail To Take Care Of Their Parents? (4801 Views)

In all ramifications, this negative trend is quite disheartening, alarming.



After God, your family ought to be a priority.



Let me quickly share a true life story:



Jackson took his fiancee to the village for the purpose of introducing the woman he intends to marry to his parent.



She politely rejected the drinking water his parent served her bcoz it was dirty (instead went to the car to get a bottled water).



Later during the day, due to the unhygienic condition of the toilet, she politely refused to use the toilet, instead held urine in her bladder.



His parents said the lady was rude & not a marriage material.



Diz is a lady who is neat, ambitious, humble, intelligent, & responsible.



She was disappointed in her fiance bcoz he is very rich but failed to transform the lives of his poor parents.



She cut off the affair on the basis of his irresponsibility & wickedness.



Many men fall under this category.



You buy Iphone 8 for girlfriend but can't give your parents N50,000.



Because they are womenpleasers 19 Likes

Most guys are guilty of this. Their mum would ask for N500 and they'll say they don't have. Meanwhile, they've kept N1,000 aside to give to girlfriend. 15 Likes 1 Share

every man has the RIGHT to decide what are his priorities in life, and what is to be done with HIS money. if some prefer to spend on their babes, so be it.... and if others prefer to spend on their family, so be it!

the minute some stranger "thinks" that every man should spend on one over the other, because thats what YOU prefer, is the moment you would have failed in this issue.



at the end of the day, its THEIR money, THEIR life, THEIR choices! 13 Likes

Its a very sad situation. Happened with my ex and his brother too. The next story we will hear is naija girls like money too much, not realising it's karma following you. 1 Like 1 Share

It depends on ones priorities... i believe family comes first.

Most men who are guilty of these may abandon their wives and children later. 3 Likes

Bros, it is witchcraft, pure witchcraft.



Even Mugabe can confirm it 1 Like





Most times it is beyond them.



If you've ever dated a girl that was bathed in the Ikpobha river or eaten Idikaikong laced with 'kopnomi' before; trust me you won't know when you'd stop picking your parent's call.



I'm talking from experience.



My friend Mmadukaanaya even steals his mother's 'Hollandis' to give Obehi's mom. Most times it is beyond them.If you've ever dated a girl that was bathed in the Ikpobha river or eaten Idikaikong laced withbefore; trust me you won't know when you'd stop picking your parent's call.I'm talking from experience.My friend Mmadukaanaya even steals his mother'sto give Obehi's mom. 13 Likes 1 Share

Devil @ work





Only irresponsible men do that



they need prayer and advice 1 Like

Konji na bastard.

The power and pull of the snails and mangoro's .......

Because they r fools 1 Like

village people at work

It's witchcraft

Na curse sir!!! Simple

I've never seen a man, a woman cannot fall. Solomon, Anini etc were fallen by women.



So fear women, and in all thy fearing, fear punna 3 Likes

It is because their brain is tied to their dickk





Thank God mine did...







It's what happens when you don't keep your virginity for your husband....the sons will not take care of their mothers...Thank God mine did...

Hi

marriage matter deep oh!

A long time ago, there was a huge apple tree. A little boy loved to come and play around it everyday. He climbed to the treetop, ate the apples, took a nap under the shadow.. he loved the tree and the tree loved to play with him. Time went by.. the little boy had grown up and he no longer played around the tree every day.

One day, the boy came back to the tree and he looked sad. ‘Come and play with me’ the tree asked the boy. ‘I am no longer a kid, I do not play around trees any more’ the boy replied. ‘I want toys. I need money to buy them.’ ‘Sorry, but I do not have money.. but you can pick all my apples and sell them. So, you will have money.’ The boy was so excited. He grabbed all the apples on the tree and left happily. The boy never came back after he picked the apples. The tree was sad.



One day, the boy who now turned into a man returned and the tree was excited ‘Come and play with me’ the tree said. ‘I do not have time to play. I have to work for my family. We need a house for shelter. Can you help me?” Sorry, but I do not have any house. But you can chop off my branches to build your house.’ So the man cut all the branches of the tree and left happily. The tree was glad to see him happy but the man never came back since then. The tree was again lonely and sad.



One hot summer day, the man returned and the tree was delighted. ‘Come and play with me!’ the tree said. ‘I am getting old. I want to go sailing to relax myself. Can you give me a boat?’ said the man. ‘Use my trunk to build your boat. You can sail far away and be happy.’ So the man cut the tree trunk to make a boat. He went sailing and never showed up for a long time.



Finally, the man returned after many years. ‘Sorry, my boy. But I do not have anything for you anymore. No more apples for you’ the tree said. ‘No problem, I do not have any teeth to bite’ the man replied. ‘No more trunk for you to climb on’ the tree said. ‘I am too old for that now’ the man said. ‘I really cannot give you anything.. the only thing left is my dying roots’ the tree said with tears. ‘I do not need much now, just a place to rest. I am tired after all these years’ the man replied. ‘Good! Old tree roots are the best place to lean on and rest, Come, come sit down with me and rest.’ The man sat down and the tree was glad and smiled with tears..



Moral: The tree is like our parents. When we were young, we loved to play with our Mum and Dad.. When we grow up, often we leave them.. only coming to them when we need something or when we are in trouble. No matter what, parents will always be there and give everything they could just to make you happy. You may think the boy is cruel to the tree, but too often that is how many of us treat our parents. We take them for granted, we don’t appreciate all they do for us until it’s too late.









It is sad!



It shows the shallowness of a lot of men.



It may also indicate either poor upbringing or parents who might not have shown a good example to their kids.



If you showered love on your parents, your children will most likely do likewise.



It is vital that you inculcate very strong moral beliefs in your child as early as possible and also be an example.(Deuteronomy 6:6-9) 1 Like