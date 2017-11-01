₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by Muckross1122(m): 3:08pm
A female fan who is crushing on wizkid took to her tweeter page to reveal that it will be a privilege if she get her heart broken by wizkid.
Wizkid who notice the tweet reply her:
Don't mess with me I'll break ur heart baby!.
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/11/dont-mess-with-me-i-will-break-your.html
1 Like
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by Homeboiy(m): 3:09pm
She won't mind
2 Likes
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:10pm
To be forewarned...........
Is to be forearmed.
She who has ears..........
Let her hear!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by Ustec(m): 3:11pm
badt guy
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by divinehand2003(m): 3:12pm
She is ready
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by Evablizin(f): 3:16pm
Give her 9 months course with triplets as the final result if she insist. She is free to join the queue of wizkid babymamas.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by LordHiffy(m): 3:33pm
see how shes cute sef....what a waste.
3 Likes
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by NairalandCS(m): 3:35pm
Money must be made.
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by midolian(m): 4:01pm
To think that one idiot is somewhere dying for this lady makes me sick. This life sef
26 Likes
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by miqos02(m): 4:15pm
wow
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by freeman95(m): 4:16pm
Haha Wizkid way no know say na one pussy them no deh fvck
I pity her
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by Secretgis: 4:16pm
D
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by BruncleZuma: 4:16pm
And it's news?
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by psalmhorah(m): 4:16pm
ds girl wan receive d Almighty ponmo
3 Likes
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by Nathdoug(m): 4:17pm
NA REAL MATTERS WIZ TELL HER SO....
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by MaconAwire(m): 4:17pm
SEE SMALL SKINNY GAL WAN TURN HERSELF TO SACRIFICIAL B.I.T.C.H!
.
.
.
she go don die before "in my bed", "lowkey" n tonight go play finish!
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by NoFavors(f): 4:17pm
Girls. Smh
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by GreatMahmud: 4:17pm
Useless girl.. All these shameless rotten things sef. Your mother made a grave mistake by not taking emergency pills..
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by SokoDobo: 4:17pm
hmmm
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by Beesluv: 4:18pm
Can someone tell me where SHAME travelled to, these days?
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by omooba969: 4:18pm
freeman95:
Fvckn is normal, not a big deal.
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by TIDDOLL(m): 4:18pm
No Vex o...
Na pink b dat.. Or red
I just dey ask........
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by IYANGBALI: 4:18pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by dvkot(m): 4:18pm
ok
GreatMahmud:why did it pain you to this extent nah
3 Likes
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by Mac2016(m): 4:18pm
Babe with no virtue
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by Folaoni(m): 4:19pm
She doesn't need your warning WIZKID, or do you think any responsible girl will lust after you in the first place?
3 Likes
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by Sunkyboie(m): 4:19pm
Fresh ponmo
|Re: "I Will Break Your Heart" - Wizkid Warned A Girl Who Is Crushing On Him. by Niyinficient(m): 4:19pm
