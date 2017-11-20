₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by CowHard: 3:18pm
Boys2Men
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by midehi2(f): 3:19pm
Very nice, wife is a blessing to a man
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by xmileeasy: 3:20pm
Lovely, the resemblance is glaring.
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by CowHard: 3:23pm
Remember their 'strange' wedding photo shoot?
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by CowHard: 3:27pm
more
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by CowHard: 3:34pm
cc RoyalRoy Lalasticlala take the little cutie to the promise land
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by chicoMX(m): 3:42pm
The little boy look so much like his father.
He's indeed a living sperm of his father. #Nice pictures OP
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by BuariCopyPaste: 3:45pm
cowardSeun:
Op please borrow me the two of you
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by CowHard: 3:50pm
chicoMX:.
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by BuariCopyPaste: 4:23pm
RoyalRoy So you no like better thing
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by miqos02(m): 4:24pm
wow
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by swiz123(m): 4:24pm
Seun probably didn't see his moniker before pushing this to fp.
Or is seun really a coward??
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by Secretgis: 4:24pm
D
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by aysnoopy(m): 4:26pm
nice 1
me and my boy too
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:26pm
I will get married as soon as I acquire my first property in my name
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by Gmasterp(m): 4:27pm
cute
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by Elslim: 4:27pm
I'm thinking of what to type.... brb
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by Niyinficient(m): 4:27pm
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:27pm
LOVELY.
HANDSOME.
CUTE.
Black is truly beautiful.
Black and shine!
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by jojonas198(m): 4:27pm
and it made FP just like that..
Them resemble sha
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by IYANGBALI: 4:27pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by ezana1(m): 4:27pm
Cute
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by donnaD(f): 4:27pm
hmmmmm.
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by teresafaith(f): 4:27pm
Which nice picture, make una stop to dey deceive people
Op what the fvck is tha
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by BlindAngel: 4:27pm
Na wa
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by Itztotea(m): 4:27pm
Okay...
let us go and fry coconut
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by aysnoopy(m): 4:27pm
Secretgis:keep booking space till u book ticket to hell
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by Beesluv: 4:27pm
Cute. Like father like son. Bless you
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by baski92(m): 4:28pm
The mother na super story, abeg may una no ask me wetin i mean
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by AlexCk: 4:28pm
Nice
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by whiteprince(m): 4:28pm
|Re: Young Nairalander And His Cute Son In Pictures by midehi2(f): 4:28pm
swiz123:you can look for trouble I thought am the only one that saw it
