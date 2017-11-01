Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC (3389 Views)

"Hello! My name is Victoria. I'm 24 years old. I had polio when I was one year old. I grew up using a wheelchair, so I don't know what it is like to walk. But I am sure of one thing, I surely know what it is to live.



I consider myself a very happy person. God blessed me with a wonderful family. They love me unconditionally. They always believed in me and treated me as a normal person. For that reason I grew up a very confident woman.



I have many dreams and I run after my dreams. I do not stop until I achieve them. One of my biggest dream is to become an inspiration for other disabled people. I'm from the African continent.



Unfortunately many disabled people are still being treated as disabled and inactive. My main objective is to change that mentality.



Parents, love your children, believe in them regardless of their physical condition. Don't deprive your child of education just because he/she is in a wheelchair.



Life does not stop when we find ourselves in a critical physical condition. A loved person is capable of anything. Let's show more love."



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/physically-challenged-lady-never-walked-life-shares-inspiring-story.html

cc; lalasticlala

Disability no be end of the world, inspire others







Powerful words. Victoria You're Victorious No Matter What. May God grant your desires. Powerful words. Victoria You're Victorious No Matter What. May God grant your desires. 2 Likes

moral, not all who are alive live. some people are just "living

deads"

moral, not all who are alive live. some people are just "living deads"









DISABILITY IS NOT INABILITY.



Love you pretty lady.

You are an inspiration to the guys and girls standing on their feet and losing hope already!!

She has 4ken nice boobs

Even when crippled, she still confident of herself.



All these Bitch ass bleachers who aren't confident of their natural skin should learn...



Yes toke I am talking to you!!! 1 Like

Live life to the fullest jare. Jaiye orie pretty lady

miqos02:

deep words

God bless you, young lady. You are already an inspiration to many.

4Ken:

She has 4ken nice boobs JEEEEEZZZZZ!!!

*make sign of the cross* and give up! smh!!! JEEEEEZZZZZ!!!*make sign of the cross* and give up! smh!!!

PrettyCrystal:

This lady is gifted This lady is gifted

sam4:

. Busted



How much for this space? BustedHow much for this space?

Beesluv:

Busted



How much for this space? THIS SPACE IS NOT FOR SALE BEWARE OF 419. Check my signature for your nice sandal � THIS SPACE IS NOT FOR SALE BEWARE OF 419. Check my signature for your nice sandal �