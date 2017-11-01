₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by PrettyCrystal: 3:27pm
A physically challenged lady identified as Victoria has shared her story in order to inspire others. The 24-year-old lady who revealed that she has never walked in her life, said that she is being treated with unconditional love from her people which has helped her develop into a confident woman. Read her story below;
"Hello! My name is Victoria. I'm 24 years old. I had polio when I was one year old. I grew up using a wheelchair, so I don't know what it is like to walk. But I am sure of one thing, I surely know what it is to live.
I consider myself a very happy person. God blessed me with a wonderful family. They love me unconditionally. They always believed in me and treated me as a normal person. For that reason I grew up a very confident woman.
I have many dreams and I run after my dreams. I do not stop until I achieve them. One of my biggest dream is to become an inspiration for other disabled people. I'm from the African continent.
Unfortunately many disabled people are still being treated as disabled and inactive. My main objective is to change that mentality.
Parents, love your children, believe in them regardless of their physical condition. Don't deprive your child of education just because he/she is in a wheelchair.
Life does not stop when we find ourselves in a critical physical condition. A loved person is capable of anything. Let's show more love."
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/physically-challenged-lady-never-walked-life-shares-inspiring-story.html
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by PrettyCrystal: 3:28pm
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by fuckerstard: 3:31pm
Disability no be end of the world, inspire others
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by Evablizin(f): 3:39pm
Powerful words. Victoria You're Victorious No Matter What. May God grant your desires.
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by nittroboy(m): 3:40pm
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by LordHiffy(m): 3:43pm
moral, not all who are alive live. some people are just "living deads"
deads"
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by LordHiffy(m): 3:44pm
moral, not all who are alive live. some people are just "living deads"
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by Keeppushing: 3:53pm
Physical disability is not disability of the mind. There is no limit to what you can achieve when you put your mind at work.
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by miqos02(m): 4:18pm
deep words
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by Niyinficient(m): 4:18pm
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by AmadiJane: 4:18pm
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by Nathdoug(m): 4:19pm
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:19pm
DISABILITY IS NOT INABILITY.
Love you pretty lady.
You are an inspiration to the guys and girls standing on their feet and losing hope already!!
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by 4Ken: 4:20pm
She has 4ken nice boobs
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by swiz123(m): 4:20pm
Even when crippled, she still confident of herself.
All these Bitch ass bleachers who aren't confident of their natural skin should learn...
Yes toke I am talking to you!!!
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by Beesluv: 4:20pm
Live life to the fullest jare. Jaiye orie pretty lady
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by freeman95(m): 4:21pm
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by domage(m): 4:22pm
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by ngmgeek(m): 4:22pm
God bless you, young lady. You are already an inspiration to many.
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:22pm
4Ken:JEEEEEZZZZZ!!!
*make sign of the cross* and give up! smh!!!
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by tthewop(m): 4:23pm
This lady is gifted
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by sam4(m): 4:23pm
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by ayoblinks: 4:24pm
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by Beesluv: 4:24pm
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by sam5811: 4:27pm
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by DMM3: 4:29pm
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by CarlyX8(m): 4:30pm
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by cutefergiee(m): 4:31pm
nice one
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by sam4(m): 4:31pm
Beesluv:THIS SPACE IS NOT FOR SALE BEWARE OF 419. Check my signature for your nice sandal �
|Re: "I Don't Know What It's Like To Walk But I Know How To Live"; Disabled Lady. PIC by 4Ken: 4:31pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
jeeeeezzz so she doesn't deserve a compliment abi. Take two steps back and turn around yo
