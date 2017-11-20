₦airaland Forum

Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by khije(f): 4:12pm
#baad2017 who wore it better for you between these five gorgeous women. Choose wisely wink

Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by teresafaith(f): 4:41pm
Toyin killed it

Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by lalasticlala(m): 4:44pm
teresafaith:
Toyin killed it

And who buried it?

Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by Evablizin(f): 4:47pm
lalasticlala:

And who buried it?
grin grin grin
SECONDED.

Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by Evablizin(f): 4:51pm
cheesy Both of them killed it.
Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by SirMichael1: 4:54pm
Beverly Naya : kiss kiss kiss

Damn, she cute!!

Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by gudnex22(m): 5:10pm
lalasticlala:


And who buried it?


lalasticlala did

Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by gudnex22(m): 5:11pm
I don't know any of them
Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by jieta: 5:21pm
the whor e at the far left
Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by YelloweWest: 6:09pm
Rose gele kiss
Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by Blackfyre: 6:10pm
If them never show Bobbi their dressing never complete...undecided

Shioor...

Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by AutoReportNG: 6:10pm
See as Lalasticlala dey throw shades.. LOL
Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by sonnie10: 6:11pm
The tallest
Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by ajilegend(m): 6:11pm
Toyin killed it while Stephanie buried it and Naya resurrected it

Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by MufasaRebirth: 6:12pm
That Naya of a girl is damn ugly why angry

Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by martineverest(m): 6:12pm
Sola sobowale killed it

Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by BruncleZuma: 6:12pm
BBN all over again
Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by deedondavi(m): 6:12pm
Steph
Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by sonnie10: 6:13pm
lalasticlala:


And who buried it?

It was a wedding not burial

Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by SlimBrawnie(f): 6:13pm
La-la, you commented
Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by iamleumas: 6:14pm
I still don't understand why most of our female celebrities like flaunting their b**bs online.. Metchewww undecided


Anyway,

I want to sell a USA Adsense with $60 inside. Quote me if You're interested?
Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by HarmonyDee(f): 6:14pm
Beverly naya did it for me

Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by DONADAMS(m): 6:15pm
juliet,,I didn't even check the pix









modified: viewing the pix now...it's the lady with exposed thigh at the far left...what's her name please?
Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by Switup: 6:15pm
Hi smiley smiley smiley
Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by Evergreen4(m): 6:16pm
I don't even know what to comment
Re: Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? by phr0nesis(m): 6:16pm
Sombori wi nor kill us with Barbeque here o.
Anyway Nicky Minaj murdered it

