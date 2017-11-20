Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Beverly Naya, Stephanie, Toyin Abraham, Juliet: Who Rocked The Aso Ebi Best? (8038 Views)

Battle Of The Wrap Dress - Toke Makinwa Vs Curvy Lady Who Rocked It Better? / Beverly Naya Outfit To Obasanjo's Son Wedding / Beverly Naya: He Should Prove Himself Worthy Before You Allow Him Into Your Pant (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

#baad2017 who wore it better for you between these five gorgeous women. Choose wisely 1 Share

Toyin killed it 15 Likes 1 Share

teresafaith:

Toyin killed it

And who buried it? And who buried it? 28 Likes 5 Shares

lalasticlala:



And who buried it?

SECONDED. SECONDED. 10 Likes

Both of them killed it. Both of them killed it.





Damn, she cute!! Beverly Naya :Damn, she cute!! 4 Likes

lalasticlala:





And who buried it?



lalasticlala did lalasticlala did 1 Like

I don't know any of them

the whor e at the far left

Rose gele





Shioor... If them never show Bobbi their dressing never complete...Shioor... 1 Like

See as Lalasticlala dey throw shades.. LOL

The tallest

Toyin killed it while Stephanie buried it and Naya resurrected it 2 Likes

That Naya of a girl is damn ugly why 6 Likes

Sola sobowale killed it 2 Likes

BBN all over again

Steph

lalasticlala:





And who buried it?

It was a wedding not burial It was a wedding not burial 1 Like

La-la, you commented







Anyway,



I want to sell a USA Adsense with $60 inside. Quote me if You're interested? I still don't understand why most of our female celebrities like flaunting their b**bs online.. MetchewwwAnyway,

Beverly naya did it for me 1 Like

juliet,,I didn't even check the pix



















modified: viewing the pix now...it's the lady with exposed thigh at the far left...what's her name please?

Hi

I don't even know what to comment