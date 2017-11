Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oseloka Obaze Concedes Defeat: Press Release (Photos) (5840 Views)

As was released, the defeated PDP candidate in just concluded Anambra Gubernatorial election Mr. Obaze H. Oseloka has closed the chapter of challenging the outcome of the election as he pointed out earlier. 2 Likes

He has no choice 1 Like

okosodo:

He has no choice

Orchestrated. Orchestrated.







Is this civilization or timidity?



Why concede defeat so quickly?

Everyone seems to be copying GEJ. The only coward who was happy to concede defeat.



"I'd be a fool to surrender when I know I can be a contender".

Coolio





Talking about GEJ.

Today is the mumu's birthday and out of respect for him, I wish him a very happy birthday. Is this civilization or timidity?Why concede defeat so quickly?Everyone seems to be copying GEJ. The only coward who was happy to concede defeat.Talking about GEJ.Today is the mumu's birthday and out of respect for him, I wish him a very happy birthday. 8 Likes 5 Shares

Whether he concedes defeat or not is his gaddem business!



As far as I'm concerned Willie Obiano defeated him fair and square! 2 Likes 1 Share

Where is that barbeque guy??The guy can enter threads like lala's snake. 3 Likes 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:

come and postulate come and postulate 6 Likes

Chai, another big blow to Ipob. They wished that the election losers will fight it out in court while they watch joyfully. But it seems all the losers have admit defeat and are congratulating Obiano. Lol 2 Likes 1 Share

OKAY MOVE ON

Just like my oga in 2015.......guys with mature heart











Anyway.....hbd to the best friend 6 Likes 1 Share

That's how we roll here..Anambra plays politics without bitterness.

This is a Piece of paper from Nowhere with a statement composed by Anybody 1 Like

And what of PdP??



Ain't they conceding too? 1 Like 1 Share

?? oya sarki I dey wait This is good for Nigeria politics, it's not a do or die affairs. I hope sai Baba will do the same come 2019......??oya sarki I dey wait 1 Like

Stop wailing already. Better emulate from GEJ

The best that wasn't to be. 1 Like

Democracy being observed in its fullness in Nigeria. Thanks to gej for setting the right precedence

Chrismario:

brunobaba:

diegwu01:

Even if he said he would not accept defeat, he was defeated.



Even if the elections happen 100,000 times, he will be defeated.



He was not any match for Obiano and the N7 billion allegation on his godfather (Peter Obi) which Peter Obi failed to address publicly really made people to doubt if he was going there to give Peter Obi the N7 billion he had demanded?



He had no chance from the begining. That was why people worried more about Nwoye than him. He should kick out Peter Obi from his team and make it obvious he was not going to give Peter any N7 billion of the peoples money. Else he is done as an unelectable politician. 1 Like

Meanwhile... To all the Olaniyi's out there... 5 Likes



But where are the full results

Where is the declaration of Obiano as the winner by INEC?

I haven't seen all these things. Nice.But where are the full resultsWhere is the declaration of Obiano as the winner by INEC?I haven't seen all these things.

