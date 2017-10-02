Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) (9361 Views)

Majek Fashek & Pastor Paul Adefarasi Pose As He Worships At House On The Rock / Cute! Jay Z On A Date Night With Pregnant Beyonce (photos) / Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He worshipped the mother-of-three using a Christian song, but where Jehova's name should be mentioned, he substituted it with Beyonce's name.



He wrote: "She has given me victory, I will lift Her higher, Be-yon-cé, I will lift Her higher!



"Yes, I'm back to worshipping in the church of our Lord Beyzus."



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/she-has-given-me-victory-i-will-lift-her-higher-fan-worships-beyonce-using-jesus-song A Nigerian male Facebook user, awed by Beyonce's look to Serena Williams' wedding, broke out in songs of praise to the singer.He worshipped the mother-of-three using a Christian song, but where Jehova's name should be mentioned, he substituted it with Beyonce's name.He wrote: "She has given me victory, I will lift Her higher, Be-yon-cé, I will lift Her higher!"Yes, I'm back to worshipping in the church of our Lord Beyzus."

See photos of the guy here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/she-has-given-me-victory-i-will-lift-her-higher-fan-worships-beyonce-using-jesus-song



this case pass human being help We will keep praying for her ....this case pass human being help 13 Likes

♤Měĕhnnn



♤Someone has bĕen jerkìng off 5 Likes









Damn. Sorry dude your village people got no chill in twisting your brain. Damn. Sorry dude your village people got no chill in twisting your brain. 8 Likes

All this big big pastors in naija can't u guys call this lady for special prayers 2 Likes

Lolz, this is serious! Beyonce don talk am say she's only human and people should stop with all this beysus nonsense(walk on water -Eminem ft Beyonce) 10 Likes 2 Shares

This one weak me o 8 Likes





Ashiere somebody!

Asides the fact of your blasphemy, Beyonce will never even read this, talk less of notice your cheap popularity



Ashiere somebody!Asides the fact of your blasphemy, Beyonce will never even read this, talk less of notice your cheap popularity 4 Likes





In Other News

You can also check out my blog Is Your Private Part So Itchy? Then You Might Have This STD The beehive is right behind you Queen Bee.In Other NewsYou can also check out my blog www.realfitbody.com for

An achievement of stǔpidity. 7 Likes

As if npe Beyonce even knows her forefathers 3 Likes

many re mad.

few are roaming 7 Likes

wow

Lol... No be so organised religion take start? 1 Like

Lol beautiful woman but not a goddess. Worship ur God only ❤ 1 Like

Eeeww!!!!!

Kolo

When I see Christians singing and dancing to Beyonce's songs, I marvel. A simple internet research will reveal she and that her stupid husband are core worshippers of satan, and they don't hide it. And it is even more shocking that nobody seems to be talking about it. Tiwa Savage and co who are signed on to their record labels most likely would have been coerced into initiation.

That's their inspiration: satan. And "unto whom you yield yourself, you're a servant thereof". 5 Likes

No wonder Fashola dey carry una play.

.

LuvU2:

Lol beautiful woman but not a goddess. Worship ur God only ❤ Jealous? Jealous?

nothing is worth worshipping there...I just weak!...

She is beautiful..... can give anything just to touch her

In the 1800s, scientists discovered proton, neutron and electron. Alas, I've discovered a m.oron 1 Like

Beyonce fine gan oooooo ....ahh ..



But the guy issa fool!!! 1 Like

The mid that pushed thus to FP is very very stupid.



What sort if misplace priorities is this .yet when domestic violence wascommitted and a man lostvhis life it didnt make front page

I don't c beyoncecas any big deal infact I deal she has lost her values in life and is doing all she can to stay relevant