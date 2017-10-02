₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by Kolababe: 4:37pm
A Nigerian male Facebook user, awed by Beyonce's look to Serena Williams' wedding, broke out in songs of praise to the singer.
He worshipped the mother-of-three using a Christian song, but where Jehova's name should be mentioned, he substituted it with Beyonce's name.
He wrote: "She has given me victory, I will lift Her higher, Be-yon-cé, I will lift Her higher!
"Yes, I'm back to worshipping in the church of our Lord Beyzus."
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by Kolababe: 4:38pm
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 4:38pm
We will keep praying for her ....
this case pass human being help
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 4:39pm
♤Měĕhnnn
♤Someone has bĕen jerkìng off
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 4:40pm
Damn. Sorry dude your village people got no chill in twisting your brain.
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by Mercyclaire: 4:53pm
All this big big pastors in naija can't u guys call this lady for special prayers
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by Treyknowles(m): 6:48pm
Lolz, this is serious! Beyonce don talk am say she's only human and people should stop with all this beysus nonsense(walk on water -Eminem ft Beyonce)
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by burmese: 7:31pm
This one weak me o
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by Ayodejioak(m): 8:16pm
Ashiere somebody!
Asides the fact of your blasphemy, Beyonce will never even read this, talk less of notice your cheap popularity
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 8:16pm
The beehive is right behind you Queen Bee.
In Other News
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by Flashh: 8:16pm
An achievement of stǔpidity.
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by Ayo4251(m): 8:17pm
As if npe Beyonce even knows her forefathers
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by sammieguze(m): 8:17pm
many re mad.
few are roaming
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by miqos02(m): 8:17pm
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by nanizle(m): 8:17pm
Lol... No be so organised religion take start?
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by LuvU2(f): 8:17pm
Lol beautiful woman but not a goddess. Worship ur God only ❤
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by jashar(f): 8:17pm
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by momodub: 8:18pm
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 8:18pm
When I see Christians singing and dancing to Beyonce's songs, I marvel. A simple internet research will reveal she and that her stupid husband are core worshippers of satan, and they don't hide it. And it is even more shocking that nobody seems to be talking about it. Tiwa Savage and co who are signed on to their record labels most likely would have been coerced into initiation.
That's their inspiration: satan. And "unto whom you yield yourself, you're a servant thereof".
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 8:18pm
No wonder Fashola dey carry una play.
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by sam4(m): 8:19pm
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by Slaveman343: 8:20pm
LuvU2:Jealous?
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by ceezarhh(m): 8:20pm
nothing is worth worshipping there...I just weak!...
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by SnakeXenzia(m): 8:20pm
She is beautiful..... can give anything just to touch her
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by Franco2017(m): 8:21pm
In the 1800s, scientists discovered proton, neutron and electron. Alas, I've discovered a m.oron
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by psalmhorah(m): 8:22pm
Beyonce fine gan oooooo ....ahh ..
But the guy issa fool!!!
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by lazygal: 8:22pm
The mid that pushed thus to FP is very very stupid.
What sort if misplace priorities is this .yet when domestic violence wascommitted and a man lostvhis life it didnt make front page
I don't c beyoncecas any big deal infact I deal she has lost her values in life and is doing all she can to stay relevant
|Re: Male Nigeria Fan Worships Beyonce (Photos) by Richardabbey(m): 8:22pm
Na all dose ipob goats , na so dem worship KANU too
