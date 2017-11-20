Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 (8351 Views)

Kevin Spacey Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By 8 "House Of Cards" Employees / Kevin Spacey Apologises For Sexual Assault On Anthony Rapp; Reveals He's Gay / EFCC Reacts To Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Engagement (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below..





http://news.nollyzone.com/banky-w-rocks-giuseppe-zanotti-spacey-worth-795-00/ Singer And Actor,Banky W rocked a giuseppe zanotti ''Spacey'' footwear worth $795.00 for his traditional wedding with actress Adesua Etomi held on Saturday.See photos below.. 1 Like

Robo skeke 4 Likes 1 Share

This BARBECUE guy above me will never tire.. 31 Likes 1 Share

That could help start a business

Zanotti brands are damn expensive

Stupidity is when u can get this shoe for 3k in aba but end up purchasing it for 286k. Vanity 9 Likes

Nice one

Expensive but not Expensive



Don't bother quotingme and asking if I can buy it, Yes I can buy it and no I can't buy it. 1 Like

It's normal... Nothing special 1 Like

N so? 1 Like

Good for him

oko iyawo, money good ooooo I reach ftc today! 1 Like

And so? What's d essence of dis news? 1 Like

op you were that jobless or what? besides it's his wedding so he can decide to spare no expense 1 Like

money good

is it not the same shoe, Yoruba masquerade use? am not understandingis it not the same shoe, Yoruba masquerade use? 3 Likes

Vanity everywhere.... All I see is vanity 1 Like

Any one that says I won't have this money ehn, he won't see the end of this year 1 Like

Nonsense thread!

Ko bad rara

Not too expensive for him.

And so? No be im money?

not bad

ewo

harlee:

That could help start a business I have such amount what type of business in lagos? Please am all ears want to know.

Vanity upon vanity.



That's what poor people tell me when they see me rolling.



B1hces! 1 Like

How mush hin pant be ?