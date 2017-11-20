₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,832 members, 3,923,758 topics. Date: Monday, 20 November 2017 at 07:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 (8351 Views)
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By 8 "House Of Cards" Employees / Kevin Spacey Apologises For Sexual Assault On Anthony Rapp; Reveals He's Gay / EFCC Reacts To Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Engagement (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by kobo123: 4:45pm
Singer And Actor,Banky W rocked a giuseppe zanotti ''Spacey'' footwear worth $795.00 for his traditional wedding with actress Adesua Etomi held on Saturday.
See photos below..
http://news.nollyzone.com/banky-w-rocks-giuseppe-zanotti-spacey-worth-795-00/
1 Like
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by veekid(m): 5:13pm
Robo skeke
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by innobets: 6:30pm
This BARBECUE guy above me will never tire..
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by harlee(m): 6:30pm
That could help start a business
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by Whobedatte(m): 6:30pm
Zanotti brands are damn expensive
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by Mckandre(m): 6:30pm
Stupidity is when u can get this shoe for 3k in aba but end up purchasing it for 286k. Vanity
9 Likes
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by Durhleepee: 6:30pm
Nice one
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by HotIce90(f): 6:30pm
Expensive but not Expensive
Don't bother quotingme and asking if I can buy it, Yes I can buy it and no I can't buy it.
1 Like
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by TechAddiction: 6:30pm
It's normal... Nothing special
1 Like
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by paulsibility(m): 6:31pm
N so?
1 Like
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by jamexborn(m): 6:31pm
Good for him
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by RealAAdekunjo(m): 6:31pm
oko iyawo, money good ooooo I reach ftc today!
1 Like
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by oruma19: 6:31pm
And so? What's d essence of dis news?
1 Like
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by twisteddaNy(m): 6:31pm
op you were that jobless or what? besides it's his wedding so he can decide to spare no expense
1 Like
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by cokorie25(f): 6:31pm
money good
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by shogotermies(m): 6:31pm
am not understanding is it not the same shoe, Yoruba masquerade use?
3 Likes
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by femi4: 6:31pm
Vanity everywhere.... All I see is vanity
1 Like
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by typumps: 6:31pm
Any one that says I won't have this money ehn, he won't see the end of this year
1 Like
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by Kenzico(m): 6:31pm
Nonsense thread!
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by holluwai(m): 6:31pm
Ko bad rara
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by enemmo(f): 6:31pm
Not too expensive for him.
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by Luiz1: 6:31pm
And so? No be im money?
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by Palaver: 6:32pm
not bad
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by coolestchris(m): 6:32pm
ewo
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by Ernesthugo(m): 6:32pm
I have such amount what type of business in lagos? Please am all ears want to know.
harlee:
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by DIKEnaWAR: 6:32pm
Vanity upon vanity.
That's what poor people tell me when they see me rolling.
B1hces!
1 Like
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by Lexusgs430: 6:32pm
How mush hin pant be ?
|Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by sonnie10: 6:32pm
I bought mine for $450.
1 Like
Sade & Alicia Keys Perform Together / Charles Soludo – 50 Greatest Nigerians Of All Time? / Super Producer, Ksolo Announces Wedding Date!
Viewing this topic: homegirl1, psalms37(f), ucdennis(m), HPS3(m), planetx13, thedondada(m), blaise26abj(m), principi(m), breakice31(m), adebayoadeyiga(m), vdammy(m), sobastical(m), Jamzig1(m), emmylight4u, Clardo, Phayie, samopeyemi, Mckandre(m), levi2, guckan(m), Isaactop9(m), Aladine(m), ahmg001(m), Saintbonnie(m), Kenon9, Solace5, cmon(m), LugarT, Emmyjune12(m), Tammynator(m), Yigiyaga, james917, Innobee99(m), Nuesbab, iamNotAlone(f), Horlaz(m), Ibj50(m), Dannyset(m), IFNOTGOD(m), obj84(m), autchman144(m), chanky, localboy, Owodiong(m), talk2archy, toseen7, tuasefemi(m), Tdarry, RetroBoy, samuk, Chomsky1967, blezzy080, Adonis28(m), TheTecthusiast, chybosaint(m), able24(m), ebunchi(f), remsonik(f), foreverkind1(m), IAmSkinny, Gudfrie(m), Rexsul, francoray(m), fiyin47(m), blacq2009(m), emmanski, iswallker(m), sustained, adelacuna(m), ibuj(m), yebokos(m), kelsberg007, Thukzee01(m), savagefinder1, Leksidebolton(m), piro007(m), Adedoks(m), pussysucker1, Dosoq(f), Elnuk34(m), tmanis(m), djakinwande(m), IamIBK, Kairakamsi(f), CirocBoi(m), Wiseandtrue(f), Sunnymatey(m), alabig(m), Salligreen, busybeei5(f), Gracious3105(m), Ebonka1, seaboyzen(m), ccvizzle(m), Temmybobo(m), eginaP, JamaicaTheDrunk(m), dynicks(m), michlins, kollins3, ehisbrainy, hollaytan, thestevens, gmtanwa25(f), greatdave(m), leemond(m), WORLDPEACE(m), talk2flash(m), podium(m), amaboy06(m), Futurecrown(m), duch12(m), femi4wonders, Adamna(f), chyy5(m), petroskid, TheTrueSeeker, opabs1(m), Sheun001(m), gorecwears(m), clevadani, Tgul(f), kbshow100(m) and 176 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6