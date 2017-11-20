₦airaland Forum

Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by kobo123: 4:45pm
Singer And Actor,Banky W rocked a giuseppe zanotti ''Spacey'' footwear worth $795.00 for his traditional wedding with actress Adesua Etomi held on Saturday.

See photos below..


http://news.nollyzone.com/banky-w-rocks-giuseppe-zanotti-spacey-worth-795-00/

1 Like

Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by veekid(m): 5:13pm
Robo skeke

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by innobets: 6:30pm
This BARBECUE guy above me will never tire..

31 Likes 1 Share

Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by harlee(m): 6:30pm
That could help start a business
Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by Whobedatte(m): 6:30pm
Zanotti brands are damn expensive
Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by Mckandre(m): 6:30pm
Stupidity is when u can get this shoe for 3k in aba but end up purchasing it for 286k. Vanity

9 Likes

Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by Durhleepee: 6:30pm
Nice one kiss
Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by HotIce90(f): 6:30pm
Expensive but not Expensive

Don't bother quotingme and asking if I can buy it, Yes I can buy it and no I can't buy it.

1 Like

Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by TechAddiction: 6:30pm
It's normal... Nothing special

1 Like

Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by paulsibility(m): 6:31pm
N so?

1 Like

Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by jamexborn(m): 6:31pm
Good for him
Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by RealAAdekunjo(m): 6:31pm
oko iyawo, money good ooooo I reach ftc today!

1 Like

Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by oruma19: 6:31pm
And so? What's d essence of dis news?

1 Like

Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by twisteddaNy(m): 6:31pm
op you were that jobless or what? besides it's his wedding so he can decide to spare no expense

1 Like

Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by cokorie25(f): 6:31pm
money good
Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by shogotermies(m): 6:31pm
am not understanding is it not the same shoe, Yoruba masquerade use?

3 Likes

Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by femi4: 6:31pm
Vanity everywhere.... All I see is vanity

1 Like

Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by typumps: 6:31pm
Any one that says I won't have this money ehn, he won't see the end of this year

1 Like

Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by Kenzico(m): 6:31pm
Nonsense thread!
Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by holluwai(m): 6:31pm
Ko bad rara
Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by enemmo(f): 6:31pm
Not too expensive for him.
Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by Luiz1: 6:31pm
And so? No be im money?
Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by Palaver: 6:32pm
not bad
Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by coolestchris(m): 6:32pm
ewo

Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by Ernesthugo(m): 6:32pm
I have such amount what type of business in lagos? Please am all ears want to know.
harlee:
That could help start a business
Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by DIKEnaWAR: 6:32pm
Vanity upon vanity.

That's what poor people tell me when they see me rolling.

B1hces!

1 Like

Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by Lexusgs430: 6:32pm
How mush hin pant be ?
Re: Banky W's Giuseppe Zanotti "Spacey" Shoes Worth $795.00 by sonnie10: 6:32pm
I bought mine for $450.

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

