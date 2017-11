According to one of the Onelga peace and Security committee member that went for the operation at Don Wanny’s house, when they got to his house, they shot at him and some of his boys, it was only Don Wanny that escaped and ran to the waterside where he boarded a standby boat to cross over to the nearest village.



But the boys went after him (Don Wanny), and shot at him immediately. He fell inside the river, after about two minutes, he appeared on the surface of the water. And they continuously shot him on his head until he drowned, his blood was seen all over the river as a confirmation that he is dead.



According to the boy, they waited for more than an hour for him to resurface, that he could not.



Currently, the diverse are in serious search for his corpse and once they find him, his lifeless body will be brought to the village for everyone to see. The residents are gathered at different points, waiting to see his corpse.



