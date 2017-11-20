₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by Emmyloaded: 5:11pm
Jubilation hits Omoku town in Rivers state as men and women in happy mood troup out of their homes to see the lifeless body of the dreaded cultist Don Wanny.
According to one of the Onelga peace and Security committee member that went for the operation at Don Wanny’s house, when they got to his house, they shot at him and some of his boys, it was only Don Wanny that escaped and ran to the waterside where he boarded a standby boat to cross over to the nearest village.
But the boys went after him (Don Wanny), and shot at him immediately. He fell inside the river, after about two minutes, he appeared on the surface of the water. And they continuously shot him on his head until he drowned, his blood was seen all over the river as a confirmation that he is dead.
According to the boy, they waited for more than an hour for him to resurface, that he could not.
Currently, the diverse are in serious search for his corpse and once they find him, his lifeless body will be brought to the village for everyone to see. The residents are gathered at different points, waiting to see his corpse.
Source: http://www.wazobiainfos.com/residents-of-omoku-in-a-happy-mood-to-see-the-lifeless-body-of-dreaded-cultist-don-wanny/
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by TheTrueApostle: 5:25pm
How 1 man terrorises a community surprises me.
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 5:36pm
The end is always "Death".. How i wish young men will understand that.
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 5:43pm
He's not a strong man. He's just fortunate to find him self among the fearful ones
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by adajoe555(f): 6:08pm
Finally I've not been to the villa because of all this killing. the wicked has fallen
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by Metrobaba(m): 6:48pm
adajoe555:
The Killings Was Much.
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by Blizzy9ja: 7:07pm
Dat na pikin wey mama born oh...Thats end of the road for Don wanny
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 8:09pm
omoku people are very deadly.
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by Skain(m): 10:02pm
Good riddance...
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by swiz123(m): 10:02pm
Stupid story.... I'm sure he must have gotten across to another village and dudes been shooting fishes
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by Pesuzok(m): 10:02pm
Hmm, well there are mixed reactions because his body has not been seen. People are scared of shekau reloaded.
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by Blessgod30: 10:03pm
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:03pm
How did we become so heartless,
How will all these people rejoice and be merry at the death of a fellow human?
This is so unfair,
It's not even like it's Buhari that died,
It's just a mere Don Wanny.
What should we then expect when Baba goes?
Na wa sha.
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by hatchy: 10:04pm
Rivers of blood.That is what they turned my dear state into.
Don Wanny was a product of Felix Obua and Nyesom Wike(d). They used him to unleash terror on their political enemies,beheading and decapitating humans like fowl.
He and his gang turned Onelga local government to a no go area making the place the most dangerous place on earth to live or do business after Mosul in Iraq and Syria.
Multinational companies and other private businesses have all pulled out of that LGA due to insecurity by these criminals.
Thank God for his demise at least there will be relative peace and all those who took refuge in Port Harcourt because of these rampaging criminals can return back to their homes.
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by calebfm(m): 10:04pm
say no to cultism
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 10:04pm
Where are the jubilants ?
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by AmandaLuv(f): 10:04pm
There should be no jubilation yet until the body is found and confirmed dead.
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:04pm
How can they be jubilating when them never see corpse?
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by psalmhorah(m): 10:04pm
Osama biladen Jnr
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 10:04pm
Dey should ensure he is dead oo
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by miqos02(m): 10:04pm
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by asdfjklhaha(f): 10:05pm
No pics of his corpse for confirmation. Nigerian bloggers and fake news. God go help una
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by Mayydayy(m): 10:05pm
I don't believe it until we see the corpse. But the guy get mind nobi small.He terrorized omoku and environ for uears
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 10:05pm
don wanny dead!!!
tell me you joking please.
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by Krafty006: 10:06pm
you only live once
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by MorataFC: 10:06pm
This life self:
Vanity upon vanity all is vanity
It's only heaven u can have permanent treasures and
If u miss HEAVEN, U can't miss HELL.
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by pezeji(m): 10:06pm
am i d only one who can't find d lifeless body
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by MorataFC: 10:06pm
Krafty006:#yolo
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by ifyalways(f): 10:06pm
So he was killed by another militant cum security group.
Serves them all right. Dog eat dog.
@Second picture, is that a road or waterside?
|Re: Militant & Cultist, Don Wanny, Shot Dead In Rivers State (Photos) by directonpc(m): 10:06pm
Wicket people all over Africa
In other news:
