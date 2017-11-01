Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" (2737 Views)

Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner / I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady / Can You Believe? I Saw Jessica And Caro Doing Something Dangerous & Bad (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





“It is very dangerous to love one man alone because men are generally heart breakers. It is better to love two, if one disappoints you, you can easily go to the other one. It is the fault of men, they cannot be relied upon.



For me, I don’t love. For those that are in love, and keeping one man, they should know love is a dangerous game,” she said.



When asked if it is possible for a woman to love two men at the same time, she answered in the affirmative.



“Yes, it is quite possible. My heart has been broken so many times. Love is wicked and it is a very dangerous game. Good luck to those in love. For me, I don’t love.”



Editor's Note:



Did I just spot olosho? And to even conceive in mind that our young girls are taken so actresses as role model is appalling.





more @ Beautiful Yoruba actress and producer, Lola Ajibola, has said she doesn’t believe in love. Lola told Potpourri pointblank in a question and answer session that she doesn’t believe in love hence her resolve never to love or date one man at a time.“It is very dangerous to love one man alone because men are generally heart breakers. It is better to love two, if one disappoints you, you can easily go to the other one. It is the fault of men, they cannot be relied upon.For me, I don’t love. For those that are in love, and keeping one man, they should know love is a dangerous game,” she said.When asked if it is possible for a woman to love two men at the same time, she answered in the affirmative.“Yes, it is quite possible. My heart has been broken so many times. Love is wicked and it is a very dangerous game. Good luck to those in love. For me, I don’t love.”Editor's Note:Did I just spot olosho? And to even conceive in mind that our young girls are taken so actresses as role model is appalling.more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/11/is-dangerous-bad-to-love-only-one-man.html 1 Like











Attention seeking is very cheap bkus u will get

it easily... But Respect is expensive & doesn't

come easily.





But madam o, is it ur loving ni?

We that ae loving one man ae not complaining o

iñùgó.... Special adviser on loving matters Attention seeking is very cheap bkus u will getit easily... But Respect is expensive & doesn'tcome easily.But madam o, is it ur loving ni?We that ae loving one man ae not complaining oiñùgó.... Special adviser on loving matters 4 Likes

when do HOES become legal advisers on relationship issues.... she should speak for the gape under her skirt...

Her love is practising division of labour.

Na her nunu go suffer am.



You think men are stupid ba? Pray none of them finds out. You'll end up losing out on every. 1 Like





Your body go tell you...



1 Like

Where is the Pretty Lady? Na person Mama I dey see o 1 Like







Listen to this Medusa at your own peril!!!





She's just a gratified call girl. Listen to this Medusa at your own peril!!!She's just a gratified call girl.

Asawo

Self consolation message by: 1 Like

Shalanga oshi ,ayangba

IF 2 disappoints, you have 3 and so on and so on

the awful truth 1 Like





They are coming for your head They are coming for your head

remember one of the ten commandments thou shalt not fall in love with an olosho....a word is enough for the wise

hmmm

I know it is possible for a man to love two women at the same time. But for a woman to love two men? That one pass me o.

This one weak me

Ashi in d making

you will end up like these don't,worry madam.

Your opinion doesn't matter,as far as I am concerned you have a low mentality

exlinklodge:

Beautiful Yoruba actress and producer, Lola Ajibola, has said she doesn’t believe in love. Lola told Potpourri pointblank in a question and answer session that she doesn’t believe in love hence her resolve never to love or date one man at a time.



“It is very dangerous to love one man alone because men are generally heart breakers. It is better to love two, if one disappoints you, you can easily go to the other one. It is the fault of men, they cannot be relied upon.



For me, I don’t love. For those that are in love, and keeping one man, they should know love is a dangerous game,” she said.



When asked if it is possible for a woman to love two men at the same time, she answered in the affirmative.



“Yes, it is quite possible. My heart has been broken so many times. Love is wicked and it is a very dangerous game. Good luck to those in love. For me, I don’t love.”



Editor's Note:



Did I just spot olosho? And to even conceive in mind that our young girls are taken so actresses as role model is appalling.





more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/11/is-dangerous-bad-to-love-only-one-man.html





Every stupid person with a smart phone is now an authority in opinion matters Every stupid person with a smart phone is now an authority in opinion matters

pocohantas:

Her love is practising division of labour.

Na her nunu go suffer am.



You think men are stupid ba? Pray none of them finds out. You'll end up losing out on every. Well said.. Well said..

Quotable quotes

" It is good to have a boyfriend who is rich

It is good to have a boyfriend who is handsome

It is good to have a boyfriend who is good in bed

It is good to have a boyfriend who is educated and well behaved

The best thing however is that they don't know each other"

I see the actress but not the beautiful

When you pursue two fowls at the same time. ..you will end up catching none.



She has been diaappointed by men many times. ..this one no be marriage material !



but with her hand like burnt plantain though obviously judging every man from her experiencebut with her hand like burnt plantain though

Baby, you need a Hugh rooster in your life. Those small cocks are just scratching you.