₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,832 members, 3,923,759 topics. Date: Monday, 20 November 2017 at 07:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" (2737 Views)
Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner / I’m Ready To Marry Any Man At All, Once He Has 2 Hands & Legs – Nigerian Lady / Can You Believe? I Saw Jessica And Caro Doing Something Dangerous & Bad (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by exlinklodge: 5:21pm
Beautiful Yoruba actress and producer, Lola Ajibola, has said she doesn’t believe in love. Lola told Potpourri pointblank in a question and answer session that she doesn’t believe in love hence her resolve never to love or date one man at a time.
“It is very dangerous to love one man alone because men are generally heart breakers. It is better to love two, if one disappoints you, you can easily go to the other one. It is the fault of men, they cannot be relied upon.
For me, I don’t love. For those that are in love, and keeping one man, they should know love is a dangerous game,” she said.
When asked if it is possible for a woman to love two men at the same time, she answered in the affirmative.
“Yes, it is quite possible. My heart has been broken so many times. Love is wicked and it is a very dangerous game. Good luck to those in love. For me, I don’t love.”
Editor's Note:
Did I just spot olosho? And to even conceive in mind that our young girls are taken so actresses as role model is appalling.
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/11/is-dangerous-bad-to-love-only-one-man.html
1 Like
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by Modelqwen(f): 5:22pm
Attention seeking is very cheap bkus u will get
it easily... But Respect is expensive & doesn't
come easily.
But madam o, is it ur loving ni?
We that ae loving one man ae not complaining o
iñùgó.... Special adviser on loving matters
4 Likes
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by greatnaija01: 5:23pm
when do HOES become legal advisers on relationship issues.... she should speak for the gape under her skirt...
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by pocohantas(f): 6:49pm
Her love is practising division of labour.
Na her nunu go suffer am.
You think men are stupid ba? Pray none of them finds out. You'll end up losing out on every.
1 Like
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by BruncleZuma: 6:49pm
Your body go tell you...
1 Like
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by SageTravels: 6:49pm
Where is the Pretty Lady? Na person Mama I dey see o
1 Like
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by OrestesDante(m): 6:50pm
Listen to this Medusa at your own peril!!!
She's just a gratified call girl.
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by iamleumas: 6:50pm
Asawo
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by Afrok(m): 6:50pm
Self consolation message by:
1 Like
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by justscorchone(m): 6:50pm
Shalanga oshi ,ayangba
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by majekdom2: 6:50pm
IF 2 disappoints, you have 3 and so on and so on
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by martynsnet: 6:50pm
the awful truth
1 Like
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by medolab90(m): 6:50pm
They are coming for your head
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 6:50pm
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by jaheymezz(m): 6:51pm
remember one of the ten commandments thou shalt not fall in love with an olosho....a word is enough for the wise
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by romoruyi(m): 6:51pm
hmmm
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by sobmos(m): 6:51pm
I know it is possible for a man to love two women at the same time. But for a woman to love two men? That one pass me o.
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by jojonas198(m): 6:52pm
This one weak me
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by MasViews: 6:52pm
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by asawanathegreat(m): 6:53pm
Ashi in d making
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by johnG321: 6:53pm
you will end up like these don't,worry madam.
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by andrew444(m): 6:54pm
Your opinion doesn't matter,as far as I am concerned you have a low mentality
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by free2ryhme: 6:56pm
exlinklodge:
Every stupid person with a smart phone is now an authority in opinion matters
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by ndidibabe(f): 6:56pm
pocohantas:Well said..
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by tony9k: 6:56pm
Quotable quotes
" It is good to have a boyfriend who is rich
It is good to have a boyfriend who is handsome
It is good to have a boyfriend who is good in bed
It is good to have a boyfriend who is educated and well behaved
The best thing however is that they don't know each other"
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by cooljoe(m): 6:56pm
I see the actress but not the beautiful
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by danigbo(m): 6:56pm
When you pursue two fowls at the same time. ..you will end up catching none.
She has been diaappointed by men many times. ..this one no be marriage material !
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by Chukazu: 6:57pm
obviously judging every man from her experience
but with her hand like burnt plantain though
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by wildcatter23(m): 6:57pm
Baby, you need a Hugh rooster in your life. Those small cocks are just scratching you.
|Re: Lola Ajibola: "It Is Dangerous To Love Only One Man At A Time" by BabaAduras: 6:58pm
The 2 men will end breaking your heart once they know you are double dating.
For clarity, if one of the two men should disappoint you and you are now left with one, what stops the one left to disappoint you? Are you going to get another one to maintain the harem of 2 men?
My dear sister, disappointment is part of life. Learn to live with and move on. It is only God that does not disappoint.
Bestlovers Match / Delhi Escorts- Indian Escorts- Delhi Call Girls / Dealing With An Ex
Viewing this topic: writerights, ikofgod(f), itsik(m), cardoso111(m), Oluwasteve, Nessy1(f), Bogii, Schwarzenegger, dake40(m), luqmandwise(m), Epikaizo1038, darling4u1, Adazubi, tonguengineer(m), agisanalyst(m), aminubako1, mistudreh(m), nelsont1, LordHiffy(m), semoly(m), bukas15(m), sheriffman(m), marvy77, bodeoni, 8stargeneral, Solonzo17(m), MagicEmpire, Sdtosin(m), JerryLegend(m), 3Dobserver(f), marumaru, uglodoh(f), Gratia(f), tokzy205(m), ja2ken(m), Prefola, Donpoka(m), geosegun(m), BIBILARY(m), oluseyioba(m), stopit, iclass1, pabu(m), snoppyd111(m), omooba969, OmaniPadmeHum, AZeD1(m), cleod, Luiz1, joseo, alexialin, Agimor(m), Brai777(m), Michelle55(f), helpmewaka, edumondial, tintingz(m), Deeman1(m), ifegold, destino24(m), Emmasonic4me(m), Nevee, prinzy1(m), omolorlarh(f), Blessingbenson(f), abexforeal, Penielme, Ucheraymond(m), belloabd1914(m), princeemmma(m), hopexter(m), ndudiogeleka, Follededon(m), Umbro01(m), destinyy23(f), phakinolol(m), MhizKristy(f), laxxie(m) and 118 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9