Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by newsynews: 5:22pm
Below are pictures of Wizkid and his alleged new baby mama, Jada Pollock.
She is the Singer's US Manager and rumor has it that they've been having a romantic affair for a while now.

Earlier today, news broke out that she gave birth few weeks ago to a baby boy in London. If the reports are true, then it means Wizkid now has a 3rd child.

http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/wizkid-baby-mama-jada-pollock.html

Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by newsynews: 5:22pm
more lalasticlala

Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by Yeligray(m): 5:32pm
Girls are always so happy to be babymamas

2 Likes

Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by WotzupNG: 5:38pm
Wizkid is the new Fela.

Someone should tell him that it's AIDS that killed Abami Eda

7 Likes

Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by NairalandCS(m): 5:52pm
Yeligray:
Girls are always so happy to be babymamas

Truer words have never been spoken!

3 Likes

Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by Blackfyre: 6:00pm
But why him go give him manager belle? Person wey sabi your income and every of your business matter...


Doesn't sound smart to me..

11 Likes

Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by wildcatter23(m): 7:00pm
T
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by PenlsCaP: 7:01pm
angry
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by NigerDeltan(m): 7:01pm
Pollock ko

Padlock ni

2 Likes

Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by MasViews: 7:01pm
Blackfyre:
But why him go give him manager belle? Person wey sabi your income and every of your business matter...


Doesn't sound smart to me..
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by Dosoq(f): 7:01pm
na wa o!

Dis small shikili boy just dey enter any how,Aburo tuface.
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by veekid(m): 7:01pm
Something #50 condom could have avoid

1 Like

Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by Innobee99(m): 7:01pm
Someone old enough to be their first born in the family.....Wizzy why?
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by OrestesDante(m): 7:01pm
shocked
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by miqos02(m): 7:02pm
money speaking
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by Teewhy2: 7:02pm
grin
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by asawanathegreat(m): 7:02pm
Bad news
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by innobets: 7:02pm
.
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by Thisis2raw(m): 7:02pm
I just pity this girls, who will marry a lady with a wedlock child?
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by majekdom2: 7:02pm
I'll think she is older
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by Spanner4(m): 7:02pm
lipsrsealed

This is crazy
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by ibkayee(f): 7:02pm
Lool are there child support arrangements in Nigeria the way there are in the US?
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by alignacademy(m): 7:03pm
Blackfyre:
But why him go give him manager belle? Person wey sabi your income and every of your business matter...


Doesn't sound smart to me..

Celebrities these days aren't known for their wisdom
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by deco22: 7:03pm
He wants to turn to Fetty wap,as young as he is,he already has three children...mtcheww
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by Pavore9: 7:04pm
Having children with different women not being married to is a recipe for bumpy ride in the latter days.
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by doctorkush(m): 7:04pm
cheesy
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by dapsoneh: 7:04pm
Bloggers! After BAAD2017, Na #WIZKIDNO4BABY now abi..?.. OK, kontinu
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by ceezarhh(m): 7:04pm
Master Planter!...wizkid be sowing seeds anyhow...

Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by nextstep(m): 7:04pm
WotzupNG:

Wizkid is the new Fela.

Someone should tell him that it's AIDS that killed Abami Eda

But the great one lived a very fulfilled life. What joy is there to live till 100 if you don't spend it really living and enjoying all what life has to offer?
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by xxxtedyxxx(m): 7:04pm
k
Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by Blackfyre: 7:04pm
alignacademy:


Celebrities these days aren't known for their wisdom

It has been since the time of King Sunny Ade, don't think it's about this generation.

