₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,832 members, 3,923,759 topics. Date: Monday, 20 November 2017 at 07:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama (2984 Views)
Wizkid Welcomes 3rd Child With Jada Pollock, His Manager - Nairaplus.com / DJ Cuppy Interviews Jada Pinkett Smith / Davido Shows Off Rolex Watch Alongside His Alleged Girlfriend (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by newsynews: 5:22pm
Below are pictures of Wizkid and his alleged new baby mama, Jada Pollock.
She is the Singer's US Manager and rumor has it that they've been having a romantic affair for a while now.
Earlier today, news broke out that she gave birth few weeks ago to a baby boy in London. If the reports are true, then it means Wizkid now has a 3rd child.
http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/wizkid-baby-mama-jada-pollock.html
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by newsynews: 5:22pm
more lalasticlala
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by Yeligray(m): 5:32pm
Girls are always so happy to be babymamas
2 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by WotzupNG: 5:38pm
Wizkid is the new Fela.
Someone should tell him that it's AIDS that killed Abami Eda
7 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by NairalandCS(m): 5:52pm
Yeligray:
Truer words have never been spoken!
3 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by Blackfyre: 6:00pm
But why him go give him manager belle? Person wey sabi your income and every of your business matter...
Doesn't sound smart to me..
11 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by wildcatter23(m): 7:00pm
T
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by PenlsCaP: 7:01pm
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by NigerDeltan(m): 7:01pm
Pollock ko
Padlock ni
2 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by MasViews: 7:01pm
Blackfyre:
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by Dosoq(f): 7:01pm
na wa o!
Dis small shikili boy just dey enter any how,Aburo tuface.
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by veekid(m): 7:01pm
Something #50 condom could have avoid
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by Innobee99(m): 7:01pm
Someone old enough to be their first born in the family.....Wizzy why?
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by OrestesDante(m): 7:01pm
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by miqos02(m): 7:02pm
money speaking
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by Teewhy2: 7:02pm
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by asawanathegreat(m): 7:02pm
Bad news
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by innobets: 7:02pm
.
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by Thisis2raw(m): 7:02pm
I just pity this girls, who will marry a lady with a wedlock child?
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by majekdom2: 7:02pm
I'll think she is older
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by Spanner4(m): 7:02pm
This is crazy
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by ibkayee(f): 7:02pm
Lool are there child support arrangements in Nigeria the way there are in the US?
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by alignacademy(m): 7:03pm
Blackfyre:
Celebrities these days aren't known for their wisdom
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by deco22: 7:03pm
He wants to turn to Fetty wap,as young as he is,he already has three children...mtcheww
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by Pavore9: 7:04pm
Having children with different women not being married to is a recipe for bumpy ride in the latter days.
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by doctorkush(m): 7:04pm
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by dapsoneh: 7:04pm
Bloggers! After BAAD2017, Na #WIZKIDNO4BABY now abi..?.. OK, kontinu
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by ceezarhh(m): 7:04pm
Master Planter!...wizkid be sowing seeds anyhow...
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by nextstep(m): 7:04pm
WotzupNG:
But the great one lived a very fulfilled life. What joy is there to live till 100 if you don't spend it really living and enjoying all what life has to offer?
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by xxxtedyxxx(m): 7:04pm
k
|Re: Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama by Blackfyre: 7:04pm
alignacademy:
It has been since the time of King Sunny Ade, don't think it's about this generation.
Canada Immigration Made Easy! / Star Actress Stephanie Okereke Clinch Another Mouth Watering Deal / Rihanna: I've Forgiven Chris Brown.
Viewing this topic: obimyman(m), Enigmaticprof, ursullalinda, Felixandra, Finstar, michaels5050, addikt(m), Mimi06(f), mrvitalis(m), yinkaellamz(m), BCISLTD, Enosa1(m), Policymaker88, eedreez505(m), kosisoOkafor, bussicutie(f), Dmec(m), nobodysmanrob(m), getfemmy(m), fglowzz(f), aliyumd(m), Boltzman, funkymoore, faridaije(f), bigass(f), asawanathegreat(m), wednesdays26, zion32(m), Dizu(m), miqos02(m), Shiifi(m), verifielive, Spanner4(m), kalu01(m), Bonapart(m), demolaprof(m), itzlazzy(m), mercuryeyez, Elville, wagzyl, jackson44(m), GEJman, BabaO2, monerozi5590(m), ZlatanZlatan, k10, iWasNotHere(m), veekid(m), Twy, Crazytrump(m), lummexD(m), sacramento1212, opensine, bleskid(m), Edunwa302(m), Feezdculestboy(m), fikolo, kelechisblog(m), ezebrightike, balateef(m), uplink(m), Maxcole, marvizzy(m), Teewhy2, Questyjayblack(m), majekdom2, okpobe, BafanaBafana, ndidibabe(f), uniqueExperienc(f), luvethsam(f), ujem(m), IamProdigy, classicladyk(f), Henix(m), efec(m), Godzchild, ivandragon, page5115(m), emperor94(m), alignacademy(m), Pavore9, sasha2234, stevengerrard, brightpre(m), eistien(m), cjbaba2011, Deco664, faro02455(m), Sleekbaby(f), titosblink, d4real890(m), ogunyemy(m), anitank(f), AOHMOTORS, akojay, baroncy, mosez346(m), tlongevity(m), just2endowed, blackjack21(m), ODVanguard, Afribest(m), ceezarhh(m), MhizzAJ(f), justineu(m), Archie30, adamx23(m), profmallor, Mrchippychappy(m), justi4jesu(f), nextexcel, osas800(m), clemsajayi07(m), Uniqueness01(f), Bambless1(m), adefolarinwa01(m), illustriousson(m), olaoluwasat, Mayor21(m), oshomo200, Raymondfayowole(m), Evergreen4(m), Richiez(m), Rilikoko(m), sholaball, chally02(m), ibkayee(f), Tchiman(m), elolove(m), xxxtedyxxx(m), obylynn, kerry57, abuyabo, filani(m), chloride6, NigPatriot(m), narutop, maxia, magnetik(m), Sunsyno(m), biggmusty(m), JohnsonJohnson2(m), lilmax(m), BulletThaDon, Universities, YemziAdez(m), earnvest, noskcid(m), Omofunaab2, dimejiayeni, Femoje, Lekan155, peddyholly, Jibreen4u(m), Adeshola5, victorvezx(m), dheilaw1, laredo2116, Laughgokillme(m), websiteman, skentelelady(f), tola09(m), congenial, comrChris(m), Mztarstrechy(m), myrrtle(m), GeeGee98, FAMKAY21(m), hgnbello, TheAngry1, seanaddy(m), maleekberry, oshaosha2014(m), Quadre, Sanchase, Hozier, tayo60(f), Samo16, dapsoneh, tollybloggz, dudedy(m), Gundel(m), ollyfessy(m), Yyeske(m), Drummerboy15, Felixalex(m), kingNovak, 40ng, babatee1985(m), okhey(m), melojo, sageblaze(f), Livefreeordieha(m), Western01(m), lavita2(f), obinna2nv(m), tonyzeal(m), danie09(m), 4reigningqueen, easyz(m), Classcaptain1(m), oluseyex(m), Speakdatruth, Blackfyre, numerouno01(m), Rubbiish(m), femi4, babadee1(m), Rebuke, KehnnyCares(m), kbshow100(m), Makanjuola89, adebayosun02, omoiyalayi(m), tjcoded, I888(m), yeyerolling, nanizle(m), yemi1261(m), tianna123(f), Josphine4good(f), euwajeh(m), Evablizin(f), elektroniks(m), DWJOBScom(m), mrcrabs(m), EduC(m), CarlyX8(m), temisaintkenz(m), marianneada(f), olobemotors(m), kokosin, killdiabetes(f), melc4real(m), horlarmelehqan(m), Batam(m), zagadat1, fortuneobi(m), eyinjuege, kenkafor, YTderin(f), TheCabal, otubujohn(m), stunt353(m), aparata, HzRF(m), GavelSlam, FODA(m), MufasaRebirth, kaypeters, sambass(m), able88(m), carzeem1, Naijacost22, BMlova(m), sadoz(m), ultimatebunmi1(f), Lilyjoe567(f), kiddkash(m), Dboy55, NtoAkwaIbom(m), sustained, femtopyy(m), axeman10(m), wristbangle(m), proudlyND(m), EmmyNimmy, bobo65(m), soshi(m), darkenkach(m), Bootybuttchic(f), charlesdavis(m), freezyprinzy(m), praiseisgood, illswift(m), Zzyzxt(m), adexontop(m), LivinaPatrick(f), DeckXavier(m), hakymworld1(m), stevocracy88(m), eitsei(m), iyobs7(f), kennmudia, Claireshan1(f), rikatrina, doctorkush(m), masada, innobets, clefstone(m), Doctee, khayce, lordgolden1(m), nathanccr(m), Ayoolanairaland, rhazur(m), udees, centitan(m), dboyoji, LordAA(m), BlackBeatless, Talkwisdom(m), sludge, amarige, thrillionaire(m), fiyin47(m), oodualover, Bettymama, whizzyleejr(m), keximus(m), pilot77, Randy91(m), tolexy123, OrestesDante(m), avin07(m), emeka20091, osinka, horlareey(m), WiLdFLame(m) and 448 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20