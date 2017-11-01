Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Pictures Of Wizkid With Jada Pollock, His New Baby Mama (2984 Views)

She is the Singer's US Manager and rumor has it that they've been having a romantic affair for a while now.



Earlier today, news broke out that she gave birth few weeks ago to a baby boy in London. If the reports are true, then it means Wizkid now has a 3rd child.



Girls are always so happy to be babymamas 2 Likes

Wizkid is the new Fela.



Someone should tell him that it's AIDS that killed Abami Eda 7 Likes

Truer words have never been spoken! Truer words have never been spoken! 3 Likes

But why him go give him manager belle? Person wey sabi your income and every of your business matter...





Doesn't sound smart to me.. 11 Likes

Pollock ko



Padlock ni 2 Likes

na wa o!



Dis small shikili boy just dey enter any how,Aburo tuface.

Something #50 condom could have avoid 1 Like

Someone old enough to be their first born in the family.....Wizzy why?

money speaking

Bad news

I just pity this girls, who will marry a lady with a wedlock child?

I'll think she is older





This is crazy This is crazy

Lool are there child support arrangements in Nigeria the way there are in the US?

Celebrities these days aren't known for their wisdom Celebrities these days aren't known for their wisdom

He wants to turn to Fetty wap,as young as he is,he already has three children...mtcheww

Having children with different women not being married to is a recipe for bumpy ride in the latter days.

Bloggers! After BAAD2017, Na #WIZKIDNO4BABY now abi..?.. OK, kontinu

Master Planter!...wizkid be sowing seeds anyhow...

But the great one lived a very fulfilled life. What joy is there to live till 100 if you don't spend it really living and enjoying all what life has to offer? But the great one lived a very fulfilled life. What joy is there to live till 100 if you don't spend it really living and enjoying all what life has to offer?

k