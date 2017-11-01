Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard (5890 Views)

It is also a big favorite in most homes; it is served on skewers and enjoyed as a dish by itself or served with some rice recipes.



The Nigerian peppered gizzard recipe is meant to be spicy, but you can twist it up to suit your taste bud. Especially if you've peptic ulcer, the spice level should be minimal.



Ingredients for Nigerian Peppered Gizzards

• 800grams chicken gizzards

• 2 scotch bonnet and 1 red bell peppers

• 1 fresh red tomato

• 2 large onions

• 1 teaspoon Curry powder (optional)

• 1 teaspoon thyme

• 1 big Stock cube

• Salt (to taste)

• 5 tablespoons vegetable oil



For the Garnish you need:

• 1 green bell pepper (chopped into tiny cubes)

• 1 small red onions (chopped into tiny cubes)



Note: If you have fried pepper puree, you won't be needing the tomato and red peppers.



Preparation:

• Clean the gizzards, remove the yellow lining and wash with salted water or lemon juice. Then rinse in water, strain and set aside.



• Place the cleaned gizzards into a pot, pour enough water to cover it and season with half onion bulb, one stock cube, thyme and salt to taste. Cook until tender and set aside.



• In a sauce pan, heat up 5 tablespoons vegetable oil. Fry the gizzards in the oil until all sides are beautifully browned. Transfer onto a paper towel to absorb excess oil.



• Keep the sauce pan and the oil aside for later use. For a healthier option, you can grill the gizzards in the oven until brown.



• Chop the tomato, peppers and one large onion and blend until smooth. Don't add any water to the blender, the juice from the tomato will serve.



• Heat up the sauce pan, add minced onions, curry powder and stir-fry a bit, then pour in the blended pepper mix and fry until the sour taste of the pepper is gone.



• This takes about 15 minutes. You'll know the sauce is ready when the oil rises to the top of the sauce. If you have pepper sauce, skip this step.



• Now you can add the fried gizzards to the sauce; add stock cube or salt to taste, mix thoroughly and simmer for 3 minutes, until the gizzards is softened a bit.



• Finally, add the garnish (the chopped green peppers and onions), mix thoroughly and put off the heat. That's it, your Nigerian peppered gizzard is ready.



• Nigerian Peppered Gizzard can be served by itself, with plantains, jollof rice, fried rice, coconut rice or plain boiled white rice. The choice is yours, Enjoy!



♤Holy Grail!



♤This looks so yùm-yūm with a cold bottle of Guinness 7 Likes

Hmmmm, why are you making me feel hungry when am on diet. I dey miss my ijebu garri with it

To prepare unpeppered one nko?



See wetin I bin dey enjoy before I cheated on my ex









Barbecue man.







hmm

Me still trying to equate the nutritional value of this gizzard to the kind of popularity it has gained over the years. Just thinking aloud sha

M

BARBECUE man come and see ur thread oooo

na wa

OK... But what's it health benefit?

Open please give me one cold beer there, Lemme wash this peppered gizzard down

Issa lie

hmmm

I haven't seen a red onion before

Life is sweet biko.. Aye dun

I don't want to have a female child. God hear me now Oo.

Be prepared to raise enough pepper from this pepper gizzards

The day I tasted this peppered gizzard inside Alaba market..I ended up buying above my expectation. I enjoyed the thing no be small.

.

Who dey follow you chop gizzard.. abegi gimme my ogufe or bokoto with confam pounded yam and well garnished egusi soup then add a bottle of beer or gulder

