|How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by eneubane1(f): 6:05pm
Peppered Gizzard is simply Nigerian stewed gizzards. It is a tasty small chop, usually served as an appetizer at parties and other festive events.
It is also a big favorite in most homes; it is served on skewers and enjoyed as a dish by itself or served with some rice recipes.
The Nigerian peppered gizzard recipe is meant to be spicy, but you can twist it up to suit your taste bud. Especially if you've peptic ulcer, the spice level should be minimal.
Ingredients for Nigerian Peppered Gizzards
• 800grams chicken gizzards
• 2 scotch bonnet and 1 red bell peppers
• 1 fresh red tomato
• 2 large onions
• 1 teaspoon Curry powder (optional)
• 1 teaspoon thyme
• 1 big Stock cube
• Salt (to taste)
• 5 tablespoons vegetable oil
For the Garnish you need:
• 1 green bell pepper (chopped into tiny cubes)
• 1 small red onions (chopped into tiny cubes)
Note: If you have fried pepper puree, you won't be needing the tomato and red peppers.
Preparation:
• Clean the gizzards, remove the yellow lining and wash with salted water or lemon juice. Then rinse in water, strain and set aside.
• Place the cleaned gizzards into a pot, pour enough water to cover it and season with half onion bulb, one stock cube, thyme and salt to taste. Cook until tender and set aside.
• In a sauce pan, heat up 5 tablespoons vegetable oil. Fry the gizzards in the oil until all sides are beautifully browned. Transfer onto a paper towel to absorb excess oil.
• Keep the sauce pan and the oil aside for later use. For a healthier option, you can grill the gizzards in the oven until brown.
• Chop the tomato, peppers and one large onion and blend until smooth. Don't add any water to the blender, the juice from the tomato will serve.
• Heat up the sauce pan, add minced onions, curry powder and stir-fry a bit, then pour in the blended pepper mix and fry until the sour taste of the pepper is gone.
• This takes about 15 minutes. You'll know the sauce is ready when the oil rises to the top of the sauce. If you have pepper sauce, skip this step.
• Now you can add the fried gizzards to the sauce; add stock cube or salt to taste, mix thoroughly and simmer for 3 minutes, until the gizzards is softened a bit.
• Finally, add the garnish (the chopped green peppers and onions), mix thoroughly and put off the heat. That's it, your Nigerian peppered gizzard is ready.
• Nigerian Peppered Gizzard can be served by itself, with plantains, jollof rice, fried rice, coconut rice or plain boiled white rice. The choice is yours, Enjoy!
Source: http://www.versatileblog.com.ng/2017/11/nigerian-peppered-gizzard.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by RoyalBlak007: 7:00pm
♤Holy Grail!
♤This looks so yùm-yūm with a cold bottle of Guinness
7 Likes
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by Teewhy2: 7:41pm
Hmmmm, why are you making me feel hungry when am on diet. I dey miss my ijebu garri with it
Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by sam4(m): 7:41pm
On BU$I₦£$$ DIG£$T this morning November 20, 2017
-----------------------------------------------
*THE KNOWN UNKNOWN*
For many salary earners who want to take a plunge into Entrepreneurship, they usually say "Fear of the Unknown" and I ask, if you know there is a fear it's no longer unknown.
The unknown is basically on how do I pick my bills and maintain a good lifestyle.
The truth is, the moment you realise it, you have conquered the unknown.
"When you wake up and realise that you no longer receive a pay cheque anymore, your brain will begin to work well"-TME
You will begin to think of how to make lucrative, whatever it is you know and can possibly learn to be of Value Addition and of course the financial benefits will come later.
Entrepreneurship is like locking the door of a house and throwing the key into an ocean.... You just have to succeed in opening the door.
Someone said its like jumping off a plane and hoping to build a staircase on your way down.
It is in Entrepreneurship that you really value smaller amount of money.... The futility of a pay cheque is real now and I congratulate you if you still have a pay cheque, but I don't envy you, rather I enjoin you to begin to plot your Wealth Map by setting aside a percentage of your current earnings for a Business or Investment.
One last thing is "you cannot reign in a field you are not trained"-TME
Many just want to leave paid employment and come and shine when they haven't been trained. Some times that your experience doesn't count at all, all you may need is just humility to learn a new curve and be consistent with it...
1 Like
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by wildcatter23(m): 7:41pm
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by Lexusgs430: 7:41pm
eneubane1:
You have to come prepare this in my house..... I would buy all the ingredients .......
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by raymytech: 7:41pm
To prepare unpeppered one nko?
FTC: Acnnt number 3046804443 first bank ni oooo
1 Like
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by Kufie(m): 7:41pm
See wetin I bin dey enjoy before I cheated on my ex
5 Likes
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by johnstar(m): 7:41pm
Yummy
Barbecue man.
Na ur thread b dis oya advertise
Instead wey u go pay for advert
1 Like
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by aleeyus(m): 7:41pm
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by simplemach(m): 7:41pm
Me still trying to equate the nutritional value of this gizzard to the kind of popularity it has gained over the years. Just thinking aloud sha
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by wildcatter23(m): 7:42pm
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by Kriztovar13(m): 7:42pm
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by innobets(m): 7:42pm
BARBECUE man come and see ur thread oooo
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by hola106(m): 7:42pm
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by petkoffdrake2(m): 7:42pm
OK... But what's it health benefit?
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by BoosBae(f): 7:42pm
Open please give me one cold beer there, Lemme wash this peppered gizzard down
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by MufasaRebirth: 7:44pm
Kriztovar13:Sell it to the barbecue guy
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by SnakeXenzia(m): 7:44pm
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by miqos02(m): 7:44pm
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by Richy4(m): 7:45pm
I haven't seen a red onion before
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by Alariiwo: 7:46pm
Life is sweet biko.. Aye dun
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by FUCKyouALL: 7:46pm
I don't want to have a female child. God hear me now Oo.
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by innobets(m): 7:47pm
raymytech:
FTC kwa
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by Ojuororun: 7:48pm
GOD FORBID BAD TINS
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by MaryBenn(f): 7:48pm
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by sonnie10: 7:53pm
Be prepared to raise enough pepper from this pepper gizzards
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by Skyfornia(m): 7:53pm
The day I tasted this peppered gizzard inside Alaba market..I ended up buying above my expectation. I enjoyed the thing no be small.
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by CarlyX8(m): 7:54pm
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by Luukasz(m): 7:55pm
Who dey follow you chop gizzard.. abegi gimme my ogufe or bokoto with confam pounded yam and well garnished egusi soup then add a bottle of beer or gulder
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by free2ryhme: 7:56pm
eneubane1:
All this epistle just ordinary pepper gizzard
|Re: How To Prepare Peppered Gizzard by yeyerolling: 7:57pm
All of una wey deu chop frozen chicken,gizzard and turkey wey dem carry come from cotonou. I pity una in 3D
